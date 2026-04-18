MT4 Trade Copier Slave EA

Flexible receiver with lot scaling, symbol mapping and filters.

Receive trades automatically from MT4 or MT5 master accounts.

Designed for fast, flexible and reliable multi-account copying.

Main Features

• MT4 Master → MT4 Slave

• MT5 Master → MT4 Slave

• Lot size management:

Same Lot

Fixed Lot

Multiply Lot

Balance Based Lot

• Symbol Mapping

Example:

XAUUSD = GOLD

EURUSD = EURUSD.a

• Include Symbols filter

• Include Magics filter

• Reverse Trades mode

• Slippage control

• Custom Magic Number

Multiple Slaves on One Account

Run several Slave EAs on one trading account using different custom IDs.

Example:

Slave 1 = GOLD1

Slave 2 = FX1

━━━━━━━━━━

Important

━━━━━━━━━━

This is a fast local Trade Copier version.

Master and Slave terminals must run on the same computer or VPS.

For copying between different computers or VPS servers, a network version is planned.

Follow updates and video tutorials for future releases.

Input Parameters

Use as ID – Account Number or User ID

Account ID – custom ID if used

Lot Type – choose volume mode

Lot Value – lot size / multiplier

Symbol Map – broker symbol conversion

Check Changes – refresh interval

Use together with:



MT4 Trade Copier Master EA



MT5 Trade Copier Master EA

Video Tutorials: