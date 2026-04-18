MT4 Trade Copier Slave EA
- 实用工具
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Mykhailo Krygin
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 10
Flexible receiver with lot scaling, symbol mapping and filters.
Receive trades automatically from MT4 or MT5 master accounts.
Designed for fast, flexible and reliable multi-account copying.
Main Features
• MT4 Master → MT4 Slave
• MT5 Master → MT4 Slave
• Lot size management:
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Same Lot
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Fixed Lot
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Multiply Lot
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Balance Based Lot
• Symbol Mapping
Example:
XAUUSD = GOLD
EURUSD = EURUSD.a
• Include Symbols filter
• Include Magics filter
• Reverse Trades mode
• Slippage control
• Custom Magic Number
Multiple Slaves on One Account
Run several Slave EAs on one trading account using different custom IDs.
Example:
Slave 1 = GOLD1
Slave 2 = FX1
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Important
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This is a fast local Trade Copier version.
Master and Slave terminals must run on the same computer or VPS.
For copying between different computers or VPS servers, a network version is planned.
Follow updates and video tutorials for future releases.
Input Parameters
Use as ID – Account Number or User ID
Account ID – custom ID if used
Lot Type – choose volume mode
Lot Value – lot size / multiplier
Symbol Map – broker symbol conversion
Check Changes – refresh interval
Use together with:
Video Tutorials:
- Main Overview
- MT4 to MT5 Setup
- MT5 → MT4 Full Synchronization
- Symbol Mapping (XAUUSD = GOLD)
- Copy Trades to Multiple MT4 & MT5 Accounts