Trades Settings Calculatorr MT5

The panel was created to manage trading positions: to open new trades and close existing ones. To open new transactions, you can set the position volume, Stop Loss in points, risk in dollars or as a percentage, Take Profit in points or Profit in dollars, you can set the Profit/Risk parameter. It is possible to place a panel on the active chart to visually set the parameters of a new transaction, select a market order or a pending one. If you fix the RR parameter, then when Risk changes, Profit will change accordingly and vice versa. There is a button Manage Trades - Position Management. When you click on it, a window opens that displays all currently open positions. It is possible to sort them by Symbols. From this window you can close positions: Only selected, Close all, Close only Buy, Close only Sell, Close only pending orders. Another window is called Account Exposure. This window displays all risks grouped by symbol. The third panel allows you to visually set the trade parameters and open it.

Input parameters:

Panel Indent left/top - parameters that determine the location of the panel on the chart

Scale (%) - If you are using the Scale option in Windows settings, set this option accordingly.

Lot Size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Calculate Risk by - initial default parameter values.

Break Even ON - enable/disable the Break Even option (Break-even point)

Break Even by symbols: Current/All - Break Even works for the symbol of the current chart only or for all orders for all symbols

Break Even Start (Points) - Number of Points to trigger Break Even

Break Even Profit (Points) - Number of Points to offset Stop Loss



Recommended products
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (2)
Utilities
TradePad is a tool for both manual and algorithmic trading. We present you a simple solution for fast trading operations and control of positions on several trading instruments. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester! Trial version of the application for a demo account and a description of all the tools The application interface is adapted for high-resolution monitors, simple and intuitive. For comfortable work, the trader is offered the following set of tools: A hot ke
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4 (29)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Golden Bullet TrendBreakout ProP
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
GOLDEN BULLET TrendBreakout PRO-P Enhanced EA: Precision Breakout Mastery for FOREX and XAUUSD Unleash the full potential of GOLDEN BULLET TrendBreakout PRO-P Enhanced , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to conquer the XAUUSD market with surgical precision. Tailored for elite traders, hedge funds, and institutional investors, this AI-powered EA combines advanced trend line breakout strategies with sophisticated timing mechanisms, liquidity sweep detection, and dynamic risk management
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Utilities
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.55 (20)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months       access to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS       — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months       access to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed tra
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
TP SL Bot MT5
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Utilities
TP SL Bot is a utility that automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit for newly opened orders in several ways. There is also a function for calculating the volume that you need to open the trade to get the desired amount with the specified Stop Loss / Take Profit size. There are several options for calculating the size and setting parameters: 1. Setting based on the amount specified by the user as a percentage of the current deposit balance. 2. Setting as the amount entered by the user. 3. Se
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro
Mark David Griffin
Utilities
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It uses Fibonacci-based price levels combined with trend and structure analysis to define entry and exit points. The EA supports both long and short positions and includes built-in risk management parameters. Core Features: Uses Fibonacci retracement and extension logic to plot entry, SL and TP points. Configurable lot size and stop loss/take profit levels Choice of 1 or 2 entry points Supports fixed o
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Trade Mirror Follower
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (1)
Utilities
Advanced Trade Mirror   is a powerful Forex tool designed for traders who need instant, seamless trade replication across multiple terminals on the same machine. With lightning-fast execution, it ensures zero lag in copying trades, maintaining precision and efficiency in high-speed trading environments. Get the Trade Mirror Master here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133891 Specification: Master ID: Identity value of master terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated mas
FREE
Trade Mirror Master
Nguyen Thanh Cong
5 (1)
Utilities
Advanced Trade Mirror   is a powerful Forex tool designed for traders who need instant, seamless trade replication across multiple terminals on the same machine. With lightning-fast execution, it ensures zero lag in copying trades, maintaining precision and efficiency in high-speed trading environments. Get the Trade Mirror Follower here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133890 Specification: Master ID: Identity value of master terminal, please use a unique value to prevent duplicated mas
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Optimize your grid trading strategy with the Grid Trade Manager MT5, a versatile free utility EA designed to automate the placement and management of grid orders, drawing from the time-tested grid trading approach popularized in the 2000s by forex communities for its ability to profit from market oscillations in ranging conditions. Embraced by thousands of traders on platforms like MQL5 and Forex Factory for its robust risk controls and customization, this tool excels in volatile assets like fo
FREE
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
Utilities
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
The Simple Bot
Subbiah Kumar
Experts
The Simple Bot as the name suggests follows a very simple strategy, which guarantees the bot will work in the long run. The EA uses the below simple philosophy to guarantee profits for the user. 1. Odds of success inversely proportional to size of TP. The EA aims to capture just 250 points in GOLD(XAUUSD) when conditions are met.  2.  Avoids over-trading, takes utmost one trade per day 3. Only one trade managed at a time 4.  Robust risk management, every trade is protected with a tight SL Gue
Volatility 10 Auto Scalper
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilities
BRIEF INTRODUCTION   : This Panel is made for  Volatility 10 (1s) Index and Volatility 10 Index  Synthetic indices instruments. It offers an ultimate and complete  auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on strategy tester. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel.  There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it triggers automatically when t
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicators
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
EMarket AI
Sant Clear Ali Costa
Utilities
The wait is over, the AI for Traders has arrived! The Elite Market AI is an Expert Advisor powered by one of the most advanced generative AI models available today. It processes the price and indicator data displayed on the screen, providing traders with valuable insights into the current market situation. This analysis can be crucial for making informed buy or sell decisions, assisting in trading strategy, and enhancing the accuracy of operations. Configurations Country Code Description: Def
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Trade Performance Journal
Nana Yaw Osei
Utilities
Trade Performance Journal — Your Visual Trading Summary Tool Trade smarter by understanding your performance. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an instant visual summary of your trading results directly on the chart. Whether you’re a scalper, swing trader, or long-term investor, this tool helps you stay on top of your performance metrics with ease. Key Features Flexible Time Analysis View your performance by Quarter, Month, or Half-Year. Easily switch between display modes to analyze your res
FREE
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Indicators
This is a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe table-based indicator designed for a candlestick patterns detection with 46 patterns for META TRADER 5. Each formation has own image for easier recognition. Here you find most popular formations such as "Engulfing", "Hammer", "Three Line Strike", "Piercing" or Doji - like candles. Check my full list of patterns on my screenshots below. Also you can not only switch all bearish or bullish patterns from input, but also select formation for a specified symb
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
Utilities
Purpose: Automatically opens charts for all symbols from the Market Watch using the default.tpl template on the current timeframe (TF) , while closing all other open charts (except the active one). Perfect for quick analysis of multiple instruments without manual work! Features: Automation: Opens dozens of charts with a single click. Safety: Closes unnecessary charts, keeping the current one active. Flexibility: Uses your default.tpl template (pre-configure it as needed!). Current
FREE
News Expert MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Utilities
Introduction Welcome to the world of Forex trading, where every tick of the market can be influenced by news events. Introducing our expert advisor for MetaTrader, your ultimate tool for navigating the complexities of news trading. This innovative advisor is specifically designed to automate your trading strategy during key macroeconomic releases, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.  When important indicators are announced, volatility often spikes, creating potential for profit. Our expert
FREE
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (189)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (136)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Overview Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indic
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (50)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.79 (14)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (including private and restricted) straight to your MT5.  This tool has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need to manage and monitor the trades. This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to user guide. The Tel
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilities
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications... Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OC
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (10)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilities
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.9 (21)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Utilities
Overview Crypto Charting for MT5 provides real-time OHLC data for various cryptocurrencies via WebSocket integration. It is designed for traders who require consistent and automated chart updates from multiple exchanges directly within the MetaTrader 5 platform. The product supports all standard MT5 timeframes and offers historical data synchronization features. Features Real-Time Charts via WebSocket Provides continuous, low-latency market data without relying on traditional API connections. A
AI Trading Station MT5
Andrey Barinov
Utilities
Wouldn't it be great if AI had a second look at your trading data — graphics, indicators, and beyond? Introducing AI Trading Station , a revolutionary utility seamlessly integrated with the MetaTrader platform. Powered by the advanced intelligence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, this complete solution covers every step of your trading journey, from data gathering to trade execution. The Complete Trading Process. Reinvented Data Gathering & Visualization: Collect and display vital market data on intuitive
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
Utilities
AUTOGRIDS MT5 Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. Unlike conventional grid trading systems, Autogrids EA strategically models price distributions to define precise trading intervals, ensuring optimized entry points. Whether the mar
SSFx Ultimate Hedge Manager
John Gicharu Nyoike
Utilities
SSFx Ultimate Hedge Manager EA Description: The SSFx Ultimate Hedge Manager EA is the pinnacle of trade management tools for the MT5 platform. Combining the advanced trade management features of the SSFx Hedge Manager EA with the comprehensive backtesting capabilities of the SSFx Manual Backtester, this ultimate product empowers traders to refine and optimize their strategies with unmatched flexibility. This EA focuses on a hedging-based approach to risk management, providing traders with a dyn
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilities
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, managed auto
News Trade EA MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.55 (11)
Utilities
Present to you the useful robot that I have been using for several years. It can be used in both semi-automatic mode and fully automatic mode. The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in the strategy tester. Only real work. In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (delete the spac
Goldmine Train version 1
Ka Yiu Wong
Utilities
******************************* ***************** ********************** ***************** ********************** ************************* GoldMine Train is a Trend trading strategy EA for Gold. Operator determines the major trend direction and instruct the Train to go. The Train will continuously BUY/SELL in the direction. Lot volume will depends on the Account Balance and preset Leverage ratio. When Operator change the trend direction, the Train will stop and lock the profit. User can easil
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Utilities
Live Forex Signals is designed for trading on site signals   https://live-forex-signals.com/en and  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 Parameters Username   and   Password   if you have a subscription to the sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com , then you should fill in these parameters with your credentials; if there is no subscription, then leave the fields empty; Comment   comment on the deals being opened Ris
Discord To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (2)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member ( without the need for a Bot Token or Admin Permissions  straight to your MT5. It has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version | Telegram Version If you want to try a demo please go to the User Guide. The   Discord   To MT5
All in one Keylevel
Trinh Minh Tung
5 (1)
Utilities
Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL Announcement: We are pleased to announce the latest version 14.02 of the One In One Keylevel product. This is a reliable product that has been upgraded with many new features and improvements to make your work easier and more efficient. Currently, we have a special promotion for this new version. The current discounted price is $500, and there are only 32 units left. After that, the price will increase to $1000, and will continue to
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Utilities
Binance Trading Tool for MT5 1. This product include live chart from websocket, historical chart, automatic updates on restart of mt5 terminal to make it run smooth with zero manual intervention that makes you experience to trade Binance smoothly. Trading, Live chart & Historical Data available for Spot and Futures How to use : 1. You need to add your API key and secret in Input field of this utility. When you create your API, make sure you enable Futures to trade Futures 3.  You need to a
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
More from author
Simple Customizable Trade Panel
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
Simple Customizable Trade Panel — Fast and Easy One-Click Trading This lightweight and powerful panel is built for traders who value speed , simplicity , and full customization . With just one click, you can: Buy or Sell instantly Close all open positions Place pending orders with custom distance Delete all pending orders Adjustable parameters: • Lot size • Stop Loss (in points) • Take Profit (in points) • Distance to price for pending orders The panel is fully responsive and adaptab
Awesome Account Manager
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
The account manager has a set of functions necessary for trading, which take into account the results of the entire account in total, and not for each individual open position: Trailing stop loss. Take profit. Break-even on the amount of profit. Breakeven by time. Stop Loss Typically, each of these options can be applied to each individual trade. As a result, the total profit on the account may continue to increase, and individual positions will be closed. This does not allow you to get the maxi
Equity charts
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
Equity charts generator creates an offline chart that draws bars corresponding to the account Equity value. The TimeFrame of the Equity chart is the same as the TimeFrame of the chart where the indicator will be placed. Input Parameters: Offline Timeframe - You can select the timeframe in minutes of the generated chart. Use opened file for adding new bars (true/false) - If set to false, a new history file is always created and bars will start drawing from the moment the indicator is placed on t
MA and Momentum EA
Mykhailo Krygin
Experts
MA and Momentum EA uses simple indicators for calculation - Moving Average and Momentum. Profit for 3 year is 757 869 %. There is no more than one trade open at a time. It is possible to enter on each buy / sell signal, closing the previous trade or wait for the open trade to be closed by SL, TP, TS or BE, so that later it will be possible to open the next trade. Input parameters: Entry Level (Points) - The level at which the buy and sell entry takes place. Magic Number - The unique number of t
Viperrr EA
Mykhailo Krygin
Experts
The profitability of this EA from the beginning of 1999 to the present day is 25,000,000%. If $10,000 had been deposited into the account on 01/01/1999, by the end of 2006 the account would have had $2.8 billion. The parameters that were used are shown in the screenshot. EA uses 2 indicators, several types of SL, TP, TSL, and a grid. Parameters: Lot type - Type of lot calculation: Fixed, Relative - lots per balance of $1000. Lot Size (fixed or relative). Stop Loss, pips (0 - OFF) - Stop loss
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Trades Settings Calculatorr
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
The panel is designed to manage trading positions: to open new trades and close already opened ones. To open new trades, you can set the position LotSize, Stop Loss in points, risk in dollars or in percent, Take Profit in points or Profit in dollars, you can set the Profit/Risk parameter. It is possible to place a panel on the active chart to visually set the parameters of a new trade, select a market order or a pending one. If you fix the RR parameter, then when the Risk changes, the Profit wil
Awesome Account Manager MT5
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
The account manager has a set of functions necessary for trading, which take into account the results of the entire account in total, and not for each individual open position: Trailing stop loss. Take profit. Break-even on the amount of profit. Breakeven by time. Stop Loss Typically, each of these options can be applied to each individual trade. As a result, the total profit on the account may continue to increase, and individual positions will be closed. This does not allow you to get the maxi
Risk Calculatorr Panel MT5
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
The panel was created to manage trading positions: to open new trades and close existing ones. To open new transactions, you can set the position volume, Stop Loss in points, risk in dollars or as a percentage, Take Profit in points or Profit in dollars, you can set the Profit/Risk parameter. It is possible to place a panel on the active chart to visually set the parameters of a new transaction, select a market order or a pending one. If you fix the RR parameter, then when Risk changes, Profit w
Simple Customizable Trade Panel MT5
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilities
Simple Customizable Trade Panel — Fast and Easy One-Click Trading This lightweight and powerful panel is built for traders who value   speed ,   simplicity , and   full customization . With just one click, you can: Buy or Sell instantly Close all open positions Place pending orders with custom distance Delete all pending orders Adjustable parameters: • Lot size • Stop Loss (in points) • Take Profit (in points) • Distance to price for pending orders The panel is fully responsive and ad
Millenium Scalper
Mykhailo Krygin
Experts
Expert Advisor Description This scalper is based solely on price action logic — without using hedging, martingale, grids, or other high-risk methods. Trades are opened based on candle formations and key support/resistance levels. The EA has shown stable and profitable results during long-term backtesting from the year 2000 up to the present. Full backtest statistics are available in the attached report — including a Profit Factor of 2.70 , Recovery Factor of 16.20 , over 94% winning trades, and
CrownMaster Scalper
Mykhailo Krygin
Experts
CrownMaster Scalper is a powerful and fully automated trading robot designed for high-precision short-term trading using price action patterns and key price levels. It does not use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging — only clear, logic-based entries and exits. The EA was backtested on the Alpari broker from 2012 to 2025 using M5 timeframe with 98% modeling quality. For best results, your broker’s spread should be as low as possible . Key Features: No Martingale, Grid, or Hedging Works on any symbol an
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review