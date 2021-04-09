Risk Calculatorr Panel MT5

The panel was created to manage trading positions: to open new trades and close existing ones. To open new transactions, you can set the position volume, Stop Loss in points, risk in dollars or as a percentage, Take Profit in points or Profit in dollars, you can set the Profit/Risk parameter. It is possible to place a panel on the active chart to visually set the parameters of a new transaction, select a market order or a pending one. If you fix the RR parameter, then when Risk changes, Profit will change accordingly and vice versa. There is a button Manage Trades - Position Management. When you click on it, a window opens that displays all currently open positions. It is possible to sort them by Symbols. From this window you can close positions: Only selected, Close all, Close only Buy, Close only Sell, Close only pending orders. Another window is called Account Exposure. This window displays all risks grouped by symbol. The third panel allows you to visually set the trade parameters and open it.

Input parameters:

Panel Indent left/top - parameters that determine the location of the panel on the chart

Scale (%) - If you are using the Scale option in Windows settings, set this option accordingly.

Lot Size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Calculate Risk by - initial default parameter values.

Break Even ON - enable/disable the Break Even option (Break-even point)

Break Even by symbols: Current/All - Break Even works for the symbol of the current chart only or for all orders for all symbols

Break Even Start (Points) - Number of Points to trigger Break Even

Break Even Profit (Points) - Number of Points to offset Stop Loss







