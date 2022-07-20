AlgoKing Chandelier Exit Indicator MT5

AlgoKing Chandelier Exit Indicator (MT5)


The Chandelier Exit Indicator is a volatility based indicator that maximizes returns using the Average True Range (ATR) value and the highest high or lowest low of a period.

Benefits

  • Should be used as a trailing stop.
  • Helps you exit a position when you have a respectable profit.
  • Identifies a high probability of a trend reversal when the price moves against the prevailing trend by a distance equal to 3x the average volatility.
  • Join the AlgoKing Lightning Bolt Expert Advisor support group:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/02E3BDCF0095D801

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The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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Divergence is one best ways to trade the financial market as it is a leading indicator of price action that detect high probability reversal and continuation setups.   The AlgoKing Divergence Detector is an RSI and Stochastics Indicator with Divergence Detection. Features Hidden Divergence for trend continuation. Standard or Normal Divergence for trend reversal. Screen Alerts. MetaQuotes Notifications. Email Notifications. RSI Indicator built in. Stochastics Indicator built in. Types of Divergen
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The AlgoKing Squawk Trendlines script will auto draw trendlines on your chart to use with trendline break and retest strategies. Simply drag the script onto your chart. Recommendation: Be sure all candle bars that you want to include in the trendline calculation are visible. Draw trend lines using multiple timeframes. Delete all lines that you do not want to use in your strategy. Benefits: Join the AlgoKing Lightning Bolt Expert Advisor support group:   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/02E3BDCF
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Divergence is one best ways to trade the financial market as it is a leading indicator of price action that detect high probability reversal and continuation setups.   The AlgoKing Divergence Detector is an RSI and Stochastics Indicator with Divergence Detection. Features Hidden Divergence for trend continuation. Standard or Normal Divergence for trend reversal. Screen Alerts. MetaQuotes Notifications. Email Notifications. RSI Indicator built in. Stochastics Indicator built in. Types of Divergen
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