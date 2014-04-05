Institutional Tick Engine PRO

See the Matrix. Hear the Heartbeat of the Market.

Most indicators only tell you WHERE price is going. Institutional Tick Engine Pro reveals HOW FAST and HOW AGGRESSIVELY it is moving there.

By analyzing raw Tick Data directly from your broker, this all-in-one suite synthesizes professional Order Flow tools—Velocity, Heatmaps, and Reversal Signals—without requiring expensive Level 2 (DOM) data feeds.

🔥 The "Game Changer" Features:

1. 🏎️ Tick Velocity Monitor (The Speedometer) Price moving 10 pips in 1 minute is different from 10 pips in 1 second.

  • The Edge: Spot fake breakouts instantly. If price breaks a resistance with LOW velocity, it's a trap. If velocity explodes, it’s institutional aggression.

2. 🗺️ Synthetic Liquidity Heatmap (Exclusive to Pro) Stop guessing where support and resistance lines are.

  • The Edge: Visualizes "absorption zones" where price stalled despite heavy volume. This reveals hidden limit orders and "Iceberg" liquidity walls on your chart.

3. 🏹 Micro-Structure Reversal Hunter Why wait for the candle to close?

  • The Edge: Detects reversals inside the forming candle. If price makes a new High but 80% of ticks are suddenly SELLS, you get a signal immediately. Catch the absolute top or bottom.

4. ☢️ Audio Trading Assistant (Geiger Counter Mode) Don't get hypnotized by staring at the screen.

  • The Edge: Hear the market’s rhythm. The "Geiger Counter" sound intensifies as volatility rises. You can look away from the screen and still know exactly when the action starts.

⚙️ Technical Specifications:

  • Data Source: Uses Standard Broker Tick Data (No extra data feed required).

  • Visualization: Advanced CCanvas rendering for smooth Heatmap performance.

  • Alerts: Push Notifications, Email, Sound, and Screen Alerts.

  • Export: CSV Export capability for offline analysis.

🚀 Why Go PRO? The Pro version unlocks the full potential of Tick Analysis: ✅ Unlimited Reversal Signals (No daily cap). ✅ Full Heatmap visualization. ✅ Audio Assistant (Geiger Mode + Big Order Alerts). ✅ Priority Support & Updates.

Stop trading with lagging data. Start trading with Institutional Insight.


Try Free Version: https://www.mql5.com/tr/market/product/161942


