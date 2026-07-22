Institutional Structure Pro

Institutional Structure Pro is a MetaTrader 5 indicator focused on market structure, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and multi-timeframe confluence.

Institutional Structure Pro was developed to help traders read market structure with greater clarity. The indicator works with institutional price action concepts such as BOS, CHoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Premium and Discount zones, Equal Highs and Equal Lows, RSI divergence, HMA trend context, market sessions, and Volume Profile reference levels.

It does not trade automatically and does not make decisions for the user. Its purpose is to organize important information directly on the chart, allowing traders to evaluate potential scenarios with a cleaner and more structured view.

Institutional Structure Pro can be used by traders who work with discretionary analysis, smart money concepts, liquidity zones, pullbacks, trend continuation, and multi-timeframe confirmation.

Main features:

Market structure with BOS and CHoCH

Internal and swing Order Blocks

Fair Value Gaps with 50 percent reference

Premium, Equilibrium, and Discount zones

Equal Highs and Equal Lows detection

RSI divergence panel

HMA trend context

Volume Profile with POC and Value Area

Institutional session visualization

Mini charts for higher and lower timeframe context

Optional visual arrows based on confluence filters

The indicator includes several visual settings, allowing users to adjust colors, panels, zones, labels, and filters according to their own analysis style.

Institutional Structure Pro is intended only for analysis and decision support. It does not guarantee trading results. Market conditions can change quickly, and all trading decisions remain the full responsibility of the user.

Use the indicator as an analytical tool together with your own strategy, risk management, and market experience. Historical behavior and visual signals should not be considered a guarantee of future performance.

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