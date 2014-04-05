The Hrum indicator was created to neutralize temporary pauses and rollbacks. It analyzes price behavior and, if there is a temporary weakness in the trend, you can notice this from the indicator readings, as in the case of a pronounced change in trend direction. Entering the market is not difficult, but staying in it is much more difficult. With the Giordano Bruno indicator and its unique trend line, staying on trend will become much easier!





Every rise and every fall is reflected in your emotional state: hope gives way to fear, and when it passes, hope appears again. The market uses your fear to prevent you from taking advantage of a strong position. These are the moments when you are most vulnerable. Currency pairs never rise or fall in a straight line. Their ups and downs are interspersed with pullbacks and reversals. When used simultaneously on multiple timeframes, this indicator will truly “make the trend your friend.” With it, you can monitor trends on multiple timeframes in real time. This indicator works on all timeframes.