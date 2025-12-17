Orderflow Absorption MT5

OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5

Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with OrderFlow Absorption – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market.

Features

Delta Histogram Visualization: Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear, color-coded histograms.

Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear, color-coded histograms. Absorption Signal Detection: Advanced logic identifies bullish and bearish absorption events, giving you early warning of reversals.

Advanced logic identifies bullish and bearish absorption events, giving you early warning of reversals. Chart Markers: Absorption signals are marked directly on your chart for easy visual reference.

Absorption signals are marked directly on your chart for easy visual reference. Popup Alerts: Get notified in real time when new absorption signals appear.

Get notified in real time when new absorption signals appear. Customizable Thresholds: Filter out weak signals and focus only on high-probability setups.

Filter out weak signals and focus only on high-probability setups. Resource Management: Efficient calculation for fast performance, even on large charts.

Efficient calculation for fast performance, even on large charts. Compatible with All Instruments: Works on any symbol and timeframe, including Forex, indices, and commodities.

Works on any symbol and timeframe, including Forex, indices, and commodities. Easy Integration: Simple input parameters for quick setup and adjustment.

Logic Behind OrderFlow Absorption

OrderFlow Absorption uses a proprietary algorithm to estimate buy and sell pressure (delta) for each bar, even on brokers that don’t provide full tick data. It analyzes volume, price action, candle structure, and wick size to detect hidden absorption events—moments when aggressive buying or selling is absorbed by large counter orders, often signaling a reversal or strong move.

Bearish Absorption: Detected when there’s strong buy pressure (positive delta) but the candle closes bearish, indicating sellers absorbed the buying.

Detected when there’s strong buy pressure (positive delta) but the candle closes bearish, indicating sellers absorbed the buying. Bullish Absorption: Detected when there’s strong sell pressure (negative delta) but the candle closes bullish, indicating buyers absorbed the selling.

These signals are marked on your chart and can trigger instant alerts, so you never miss a critical market event.

How to Use

Attach the Indicator: Add OrderFlow Absorption to any chart and timeframe. Adjust Settings: Set your preferred delta threshold and number of bars to analyze. Watch the Histogram: Green bars show buy pressure, red bars show sell pressure. Look for Absorption Signals: "*" markers on the chart highlight absorption events. Popup alerts notify you instantly. Trade Smarter: Use absorption signals to spot reversals, confirm entries, or avoid false breakouts.

Try It Now – Download the Demo!

Experience the power of OrderFlow Absorption for yourself. Download the free demo and see how it transforms your trading. Don’t miss out on hidden market opportunities—add OrderFlow Absorption to your toolkit today!

OrderFlow Absorption – See the market’s true intentions. Download the demo and trade with confidence!