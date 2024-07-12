YinYang Marty
- Experts
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Chi Sum PoonThis is Gary Poon
I will first study of trading on demo account then to real account.
This is my only account on MQL5.com, I will not create another one for now.
If there are any queries or concerns, please refer to the broker details from my signals.
Thank you.
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
YinYang Marty
This EA trades based on 2-timeframe ADX, ADX rising/falling, Di+ and Di- difference, RSI indicators.
Martin Rule: Only open a Buy order when the previous candlestick is bullish; Only open a Sell order when the previous candlestick is bearish.
Can trade single bets, can trade Martingale.
This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more.
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陰陽馬丁
此EA跟據 2 個 TimeFrame ADX, ADX 升緊/跌緊, Di+ 和 Di- Difference, RSI, 作出交易;
馬丁單限制: 上支陽燭才可開Buy單; 上支陰燭才可開Sell單
可玩單注, 可玩馬丁
此EA適用於所有市場, 黃金, 指數, 外匯......