Pls PM me for the set file, or follow the BT report to input.



BallBallG

The BallBallG Expert Advisor (EA) leverages a combination of technical indicators to make informed trading decisions. It primarily utilizes the ADX (Average Directional Index) and its increasing/decreasing trends, the DI+ and DI- difference, RSI (Relative Strength Index), and Parabolic SAR indicators. This strategy is applied across six different timeframes to enhance robustness and accuracy.

Key Features:

Indicator-Based Strategy : Trades are executed based on signals from ADX, DI+ and DI- difference, RSI, and Parabolic SAR indicators.

: Trades are executed based on signals from ADX, DI+ and DI- difference, RSI, and Parabolic SAR indicators. Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Utilizes six different timeframes to optimize entry and exit points.

: Utilizes six different timeframes to optimize entry and exit points. Flexible Trading Styles : Supports both single bet trading and Martingale strategy.

: Supports both single bet trading and Martingale strategy. Versatile Market Applicability: Suitable for trading a variety of markets including gold, indices, forex, and more.

BallBallG is designed for traders looking for a sophisticated and adaptable trading tool capable of navigating various market conditions with precision.





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請 PM 我取得 set files，或者依照 BT report 輸入。







波波金

波波金 智能交易系統 (EA) 利用多種技術指標來進行交易決策。它主要使用平均方向指數 (ADX) 及其上升/下降趨勢、DI+ 和 DI- 差異、相對強弱指數 (RSI) 和拋物線轉向指標 (Parabolic SAR) 進行交易策略。此策略應用於六個不同的時間框架，以提高穩健性和準確性。

主要特點：

基於指標的策略 ：交易基於來自 ADX、DI+ 和 DI- 差異、RSI 和拋物線轉向指標的信號。

：交易基於來自 ADX、DI+ 和 DI- 差異、RSI 和拋物線轉向指標的信號。 多時間框架分析 ：利用六個不同的時間框架來優化進出點。

：利用六個不同的時間框架來優化進出點。 靈活的交易風格 ：支持單一投注交易和馬丁格爾策略。

：支持單一投注交易和馬丁格爾策略。 多市場適用性：適用於包括黃金、指數、外匯等多種市場。

波波金 為尋求精密且適應性強的交易工具的交易者設計，能夠在不同的市場條件下導航。