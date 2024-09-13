DarkGhost

DarkGhost is a breakout single-bet EA (Expert Advisor) that utilizes multiple technical indicators for trading decisions. It primarily uses the following indicators to determine momentum:

Average True Range (ATR) values

Average Directional Index (ADX) values and whether ADX is rising or falling

Difference between DI+ and DI-

This strategy is applied across six different time frames to enhance robustness and accuracy.

Trading Signals:

Signals based on DI+, DI-, RSI, and the Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) indicator.

Momentum Indicators:

Determining momentum using ATR values, ADX values with the direction of movement, and the difference between DI+ and DI-.

Entry and Exit Points:

Entry: Enter the market on a breakout when there is sufficient momentum.

Exit: Set profit targets (TP), stop loss (SL), and trailing stop for risk management.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis:

Utilizing six different time frames to optimize entry and exit points.

Multi-Market Applicability:

Suitable for various markets including gold, indices, forex, and more.

DarkGhost is designed for traders seeking a precise and adaptive trading tool that can navigate through different market conditions.



