DarkGhost
- Experts
-
Chi Sum PoonThis is Gary Poon
I will first study of trading on demo account then to real account.
This is my only account on MQL5.com, I will not create another one for now.
If there are any queries or concerns, please refer to the broker details from my signals.
Thank you.
- Version: 4.0
- Activations: 5
DarkGhost
DarkGhost is a breakout single-bet EA (Expert Advisor) that utilizes multiple technical indicators for trading decisions. It primarily uses the following indicators to determine momentum:
- Average True Range (ATR) values
- Average Directional Index (ADX) values and whether ADX is rising or falling
- Difference between DI+ and DI-
This strategy is applied across six different time frames to enhance robustness and accuracy.
Trading Signals:
- Signals based on DI+, DI-, RSI, and the Parabolic SAR (Stop and Reverse) indicator.
Momentum Indicators:
- Determining momentum using ATR values, ADX values with the direction of movement, and the difference between DI+ and DI-.
Entry and Exit Points:
- Entry: Enter the market on a breakout when there is sufficient momentum.
- Exit: Set profit targets (TP), stop loss (SL), and trailing stop for risk management.
Multi-Timeframe Analysis:
Utilizing six different time frames to optimize entry and exit points.
Multi-Market Applicability:
Suitable for various markets including gold, indices, forex, and more.
DarkGhost is designed for traders seeking a precise and adaptive trading tool that can navigate through different market conditions.