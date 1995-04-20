Key Zone Detector

Key Zone Detector

Key Level Supply & Demand Zone Detector

 

Overview

A sophisticated supply and demand zone detection indicator that identifies and rates key price levels where significant market activity occurs. The indicator uses fractal analysis and multiple validation methods to detect and classify trading zones.

Key Features

Zone Detection

  • Auto-detects support and resistance zones
  • Uses dual fractal system (fast and slow) for confirmation
  • Dynamic zone thickness based on ATR (Average True Range)
  • Merges overlapping zones for cleaner display

Zone Classification

  • Proven Zones: Tested 4+ times, highest reliability
  • Verified Zones: Tested 1-3 times, good reliability
  • Untested Zones: New zones awaiting first test
  • Turncoat Zones: Zones that switched from support to resistance or vice versa
  • Weak Zones: Zones with lower probability of holding

Strength Rating System

  • Calculates zone strength percentage (0-100%)
  • Considers multiple factors:
    • Zone age (30% weight)
    • Number of tests (40% weight)
    • Recent test activity (30% weight)

Visual Features

  • Color-coded zones based on strength and type
  • Test point markers showing where price tested each zone
  • Customizable zone appearance (solid/outline, width, style)
  • Extendable zones to current price
  • Optional fractal points display

Alert System

  • Price entry alerts for zones
  • Customizable popup and sound notifications
  • Adjustable alert timeout settings

Customization Options

  • Historical lookback period
  • Zone thickness factor
  • Text and label settings
  • Color schemes for different zone types
  • Display filters for weak/untested/turncoat zones
  • Fractal sensitivity settings

This indicator is particularly useful for:

  • Identifying key support and resistance levels
  • Understanding zone strength and reliability
  • Planning entries and exits
  • Risk management around key price levels


