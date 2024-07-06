Mad Max T

  • Experts
  • Chi Sum Poon
    Chi Sum Poon

    Chi Sum Poon

    5 (2)
    This is Gary Poon

    I will first study of trading on demo account then to real account.
    This is my only account on MQL5.com, I will not create another one for now.
    If there are any queries or concerns, please refer to the broker details from my signals.

    Thank you.
    21 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Mad Max

This EA trades based on the ADX, ADX rising/falling, Di+ and Di- difference, RSI, 5-timeframe 6-MA, total 30 MAs indicators, and their difference.

Can trade single bets, can trade Martingale.

This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more.

======

瘋狂麥斯

此EA跟據 ADX, ADX 升緊/跌緊, Di+ 和 Di- Difference, RSI, 5 個 TimeFrame 6 條 MA 指標共30條MA, 和它們的相差 作出交易;

可玩單注, 可玩馬丁

此EA適用於所有市場, 黃金, 指數, 外匯......


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Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Aura Superstar MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (10)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
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OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
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OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Key Zone
Chi Sum Poon
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Please refer to full version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140908 Key Zone Detector Key Level Supply & Demand Zone Detector   Overview A sophisticated supply and demand zone detection indicator that identifies and rates key price levels where significant market activity occurs. The indicator uses fractal analysis and multiple validation methods to detect and classify trading zones. Key Features Zone Detection Auto-detects support and resistance zones Uses dual fractal system (fast and
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Flat Reminder
Chi Sum Poon
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Flat Reminder Overview Flat Reminder is a powerful technical analysis tool that identifies and highlights price consolidation zones on your chart. It detects when price action slows down and moves sideways, indicating potential reversal points, continuation setups, or key decision zones in the market. Key Features Consolidation Detection : Automatically identifies flat price zones where market momentum decreases Range Measurement : Calculates and displays the exact range of each consolidation in
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MA Reminder
Chi Sum Poon
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MA Reminder Overview MA Reminder is a versatile moving average indicator that provides visual cues and background coloring to help traders identify trend direction and potential trading opportunities based on MA crossovers. Key Features Multiple Moving Averages : Displays up to 4 configurable moving averages on the chart Background Coloring : Highlights chart background based on MA1 and MA2 crossovers Timeframe Flexibility : Choose between dynamic (follows chart timeframe) or fixed timeframe mod
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AO Time Trading
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
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MTF Parabolic SAR S11
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Experts
附上20240307市況, 順勢加單真開心 附上20240306市況, 順勢加單真開心 ※ ※ ※ This configuration is extremely aggressive and extremely risky. Please conduct your own backtesting and adjust it to a suitable risk level. ※ ※ ※ Additionally, please share the configuration and EA modification requirements with me. ※ ※ ※ ※ This EA trades based on the multi-time frame Parabolic SAR indicator. E.G. if there still a buy signal on the M15 timeframe SAR, In the M1 timeframe, the EA will execute a buy trade when M1 SAR buy signal.
BO Time Trading
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
---Bar Open Time Trading--- Most of the EA in the market, it is often the case that trades are executed at the beginning of each bar, known as "Per Bar." We can infer the future trend in the first few seconds of each bar. Let the bullets fly! This EA compares the opening price of each bar with the price "after a few seconds" to make trades. This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more. Let's explore different strategies for various markets and time periods. Have
YinYang Reverse
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
What goes to the extreme must reverse; what goes to the negative will bring prosperity. This EA captures technical rallies when there are consecutive bearish (bullish) candles making new lows (highs). It buys on the upward reversal when a consecutive bearish candle starts to retrace from a low position. It sells on the downward reversal when a consecutive bullish candle starts to retrace from a high position. === 物極必反、否極泰來 此 EA 捕捉連續陰(陽)燭創新低(高)時的技術性反彈(Technical Rally) 在 連續陰 燭 低位 回調開始時反手買升 在 連續
Raging Daemon
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
Raging Demon This EA can place stop orders on both sides up to 1 second before the news release. Please try the demo live version yourself to see what happens first. Use it at your own risk; I do not recommend gambling. The screenshots show actual results from the U.S. non-farm payroll data. It's all real. I tried it three times before daring to share it. It is possible to lose. But winning once can offset 4-5 losses. You can trade major news events on Friday at 8:30(HKT). I've traded CPI, I
BallBallG
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
Pls PM me for the set file, or follow the BT report to input. BallBallG The BallBallG Expert Advisor (EA) leverages a combination of technical indicators to make informed trading decisions. It primarily utilizes the ADX (Average Directional Index) and its increasing/decreasing trends, the DI+ and DI- difference, RSI (Relative Strength Index), and Parabolic SAR indicators. This strategy is applied across six different timeframes to enhance robustness and accuracy. Key Features: Indicator-Based
Ichiichiichiku
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
Ichiichiichiku This EA trades based on the ADX, ADX rising/falling, Di+ and Di- difference, RSI, 5-timeframe 2-ichimoku conversion, base line, total 10 MAs indicators. Can trade single bets, can trade Martingale. This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more. ====== 一齊一齊一齊沽 此EA跟據 ADX, ADX 升緊/跌緊, Di+ 和 Di- Difference, RSI, 5 個 TimeFrame 2 條 ichimoku conversion, base line 指標共10條MA, 作出交易; 可玩單注, 可玩馬丁 此EA適用於所有市場, 黃金, 指數, 外匯......
YinYang Marty
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
YinYang Marty This EA trades based on 2-timeframe ADX, ADX rising/falling, Di+ and Di- difference, RSI indicators. Martin Rule: Only open a Buy order when the previous candlestick is bullish; Only open a Sell order when the previous candlestick is bearish. Can trade single bets, can trade Martingale. This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more. ====== 陰陽馬丁 此EA跟據 2 個 TimeFrame ADX, ADX 升緊/跌緊, Di+ 和 Di- Difference, RSI, 作出交易; 馬丁單限制: 上支陽燭才可開Buy單; 上支陰燭才可開Sell單 可玩單注,
DarkGhost
Chi Sum Poon
Experts
DarkGhost DarkGhost is a breakout single-bet EA (Expert Advisor) that utilizes multiple technical indicators for trading decisions. It primarily uses the following indicators to determine momentum: Average True Range (ATR) values Average Directional Index (ADX) values and whether ADX is rising or falling Difference between DI+ and DI- This strategy is applied across six different time frames to enhance robustness and accuracy. Trading Signals: Signals based on DI+, DI-, RSI, and the Parabolic SA
Key Zone Detector
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
Key Zone Detector Key Level Supply & Demand Zone Detector   Overview A sophisticated supply and demand zone detection indicator that identifies and rates key price levels where significant market activity occurs. The indicator uses fractal analysis and multiple validation methods to detect and classify trading zones. Key Features Zone Detection Auto-detects support and resistance zones Uses dual fractal system (fast and slow) for confirmation Dynamic zone thickness based on ATR (Average True Ran
Energy X
Chi Sum Poon
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EnergyX Indicator EnergyX is a unique tool that visualizes the "energy" of the market in a separate window. It helps you quickly see when energy is rising or falling, making it easier to spot potential trading opportunities. Yellow bars  show when energy is increasing. Red bars  show when energy is decreasing. How to Use: When price is approaching a  resistance  level: If energy is high and increasing (yellow), there is a higher chance the price will break the resistance. You may consider a  buy
Break Out Detector
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
Breakout Detector - Advanced Volatility Analysis Tool Description The Breakout Detector is a sophisticated technical indicator that identifies low volatility periods which often precede significant price breakouts. By combining Parkinson Volatility calculations with RSI analysis, this indicator helps traders spot potential breakout opportunities before they occur. The Pinpoint Problem You Face As a trader, you've likely experienced these frustrating situations: Missing Breakouts : By the time yo
TrendBoard
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
# TrendBoard - Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Technical Analysis Dashboard   **Transform your trading with the most comprehensive trend analysis tool on the market!**   ## **FREE TRIAL AVAILABLE - Download & Test Now!** Experience the power of professional-grade technical analysis at your fingertips. Download the trial version and see why traders are calling this a "game-changer" for their trading strategy.   ## **Why TrendBoard is Different** TrendBoard combines **8 powerful technical indica
Kmean SuperTrend
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
KmeanSuperTrend – Advanced AI-Powered SuperTrend Indicator Unlock the power of adaptive trading with KmeanSuperTrend! Transform your trading with the world's first SuperTrend indicator powered by AI K-means clustering technology. KmeanSuperTrend combines proven SuperTrend methodology with cutting-edge machine learning to deliver unprecedented accuracy in trend detection and market analysis. Revolutionary Features   AI K-means ATR Clustering: Advanced 5-cluster algorithm analyzes 100+ hi
CVD Divergence Detection
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
CVD Divergence Detection - Advanced Volume Delta Analysis THE PROBLEM WE SOLVE Most traders rely solely on price action, missing crucial volume flow information that reveals the true market sentiment. Traditional indicators lag behind price movements, causing late entries and poor risk management. CVD Divergence Detection solves this by analyzing the relationship between price and volume delta momentum, giving you early warning signals before major market moves.   ADVANTAGES OF CVD DIVERGE
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