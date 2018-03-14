MyNight Scalper is an automated scalping Expert Advisor that scalps at night, taking advantage of price consolidations during the quiet market. It is composed of eights strategies which are based on price action prediction, overbought/oversold levels determination, momentum and divergence. The EA implements advanced algorithms to verify the signals and find entry/exit points.

It can work on multiple currency pairs simultaneously and always uses stop loss orders for protecting your account.

No martingale, no grid, no hedging, no arbitrage





Recommendations

It is recommended to use an ECN broker with low spreads and a VPS. Minimum initial deposit is $50. Recommended currency pairs are GBPCHF, USDCHF, EURCHF and GBPUSD.







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