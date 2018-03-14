MyNight Scalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 14 March 2018
- Activations: 5
MyNight Scalper is an automated scalping Expert Advisor that scalps at night, taking advantage of price consolidations during the quiet market. It is composed of eights strategies which are based on price action prediction, overbought/oversold levels determination, momentum and divergence. The EA implements advanced algorithms to verify the signals and find entry/exit points.
It can work on multiple currency pairs simultaneously and always uses stop loss orders for protecting your account.
- No martingale, no grid, no hedging, no arbitrage
Recommendations
- It is recommended to use an ECN broker with low spreads and a VPS.
- Minimum initial deposit is $50.
- Recommended currency pairs are GBPCHF, USDCHF, EURCHF and GBPUSD.
Parameters
- StartHour — time (GMT) to start trading
- EndHour — time (GMT) to end trading
- AutoDST — automatic correction of Daylight Saving Time, True/False
- TradeFriday — True/False
- TradeWednesday — True/False
- MaxSpread — maximum spread to open new positions or to close existing ones
- MoneyManagement — FixedLot/RiskPercentage
- RiskPercentage — percentage for the calculation of the lot size
- FixedLot — fixed lot size
- Takeprofit — take profit in points
- Stoploss — stop loss in points
- Magic — magic number of the EA's orders
- VirtualTpSl — hide the take profit and stop loss of orders