MyNight Scalper

MyNight Scalper is an automated scalping Expert Advisor that scalps at night, taking advantage of price consolidations during the quiet market. It is composed of eights strategies which are based on price action prediction, overbought/oversold levels determination, momentum and divergence. The EA implements advanced algorithms to verify the signals and find entry/exit points.

It can work on multiple currency pairs simultaneously and always uses stop loss orders for protecting your account.

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging, no arbitrage


Recommendations

  1. It is recommended to use an ECN broker with low spreads and a VPS.
  2. Minimum initial deposit is $50.
  3. Recommended currency pairs are GBPCHF, USDCHF, EURCHF and GBPUSD.


Parameters

  • StartHour — time (GMT) to start trading
  • EndHour — time (GMT) to end trading
  • AutoDST — automatic correction of Daylight Saving Time, True/False
  • TradeFriday — True/False
  • TradeWednesday — True/False
  • MaxSpread — maximum spread to open new positions or to close existing ones
  • MoneyManagement — FixedLot/RiskPercentage
  • RiskPercentage — percentage for the calculation of the lot size
  • FixedLot — fixed lot size
  • Takeprofit — take profit in points
  • Stoploss — stop loss in points
  • Magic — magic number of the EA's orders
  • VirtualTpSl — hide the take profit and stop loss of orders
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Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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