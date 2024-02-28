MTF Parabolic SAR S11

5
  • Experts
  • Chi Sum Poon
    Chi Sum Poon

    Chi Sum Poon

    5 (2)
    This is Gary Poon

    I will first study of trading on demo account then to real account.
    This is my only account on MQL5.com, I will not create another one for now.
    If there are any queries or concerns, please refer to the broker details from my signals.

    Thank you.
    21 products
  • Version: 14.60
  • Updated: 10 May 2024
  • Activations: 5

附上20240307市況, 順勢加單真開心

附上20240306市況, 順勢加單真開心

This configuration is extremely aggressive and extremely risky. Please conduct your own backtesting and adjust it to a suitable risk level.


Additionally, please share the configuration and EA modification requirements with me.


This EA trades based on the multi-time frame Parabolic SAR indicator.

E.G. if there still a buy signal on the M15 timeframe SAR, In the M1 timeframe, the EA will execute a buy trade when M1 SAR buy signal. However, it will not sell based on the M1 SAR sell signal

The EA can enter and exit the market based on SAR signals.

It can also reverse the signals for market entry and exit.

It supports "add order" no matter earning or lossing.

This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, and forex.

------------

此設定極暴力, 極大風險, 請自行Backteset並更改至合適風險水平

還有請分享設定和EA更改需求給我



此EA跟據 multi time frame Parabolic SAR指標作出交易;
如M15 SAR買入信號中, M1的SAR買入信號便會BUY, M1的SAR賣出信號不會SELL;
可以用SAR信號入市和出市
可以反轉SAR的信號入市和出市
可以順勢/馬丁加單
此EA適用於所有市場, 黃金, 指數, 外匯......



Entry Signal SL:

use the SAR signal dot as the SL level

take buy order as example, use the dot below to SL

1 means at the dot

0.5 means the half of the open price and the SAR dot

Please do backtest to find out the better ratio

0.9 is quite good


Entry Signal TSL Value:

use the SAR dot to trailing

the SL level follow the SAR dot to calculate the new distance from the current price with the SAR dot

2 is quite good


Entry Signal TP:

just use the Signal SL distance to TP

2 to 3 is not bad

but I use Signal TSL to tp

Reviews 1
Raoul Paul Xavier De Jong
1340
Raoul Paul Xavier De Jong 2024.03.06 05:13 
 

I'm testing this EA on demo so far so good, I actually like this EA on HK50. I'm trying to change some inputs to fit my trading style. I will update again in the near future.

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Raoul Paul Xavier De Jong
1340
Raoul Paul Xavier De Jong 2024.03.06 05:13 
 

I'm testing this EA on demo so far so good, I actually like this EA on HK50. I'm trying to change some inputs to fit my trading style. I will update again in the near future.

Chi Sum Poon
2139
Reply from developer Chi Sum Poon 2024.03.06 05:14
Thanks for supporting :)
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