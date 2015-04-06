The brand new and powerful expert advisor using the breakout strategy is presented by KING.Ai. The characteristic of Tiny Drawdown making it one of the best EA in the market. When you trade with 1 lots, the drawdown is just as low as 16%. If you trade with 0.1 lots, the drawdown is even lowered to 6%. It was the breakout strategy composed by J.Granville Rules, with a “secret formula”. The average winning rate is up high to 80%, contributed by the extraordinary breakout strategy.

Breakout strategy combining J.Granville Rules is a very powerful method contributing to the very high successful rate. Due to its secret formula based on the Granville rule, it is able to determine trend and to calculate the winning rate, thus, to set price on the high winning side. Granville Rules always give advice to allow traders to run profits and to cut losses shortly. It has been the human nature that we frequently taking profits into the main consideration but infrequently considering loss. Small loss can finally become big loss. This EA can complement this. The low stop loss tolerance allows traders to enjoy huge profit and low risk simultaneously.

That’s the value of this profitable EA.

The major reason you have to choose KING.Ai-Storm Breakout:

This EA performs a very low drawdown to 6% even you are running a bigger lots. I think it is the best and winner of low risk in market.

in market. This EA curve is very stable due to its strategy and have health wealth increasing curve.

due to its strategy and have health wealth increasing curve. This EA performs a higher winning rate (around 80%) and it opens order one by one .

and it . Every single order carries "stop loss" and "moving profit". It indicates that you will never "game over" on your account. On the other hand, you will win the max profit.

on your account. On the other hand, you will win the max profit. Even if there are big news/new trend coming, you will only lose one order instead of multiple orders in one currency.

In short, the risk of KING.Ai-Storm Breakout is very low. The relative draw-down is around 6% and the max draw-down is only around 25% in some currencies. Normally, you can have 6-8 times profits every year.

KING.Ai-div is being used in M30 period and can be used in the following currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD NZDUSD, and XAUUSD. If you have no idea what to use, EURUSD, USDJPY is recommended at the very beginning. For XAUUSD, please open the "gold" mode while using. EURUSD, USDJPY and XAUUSD is the best performance.

After you have experienced the power of KING.Ai-Storm Breakout under one currency, multiple currencies could be applied for more opening orders. Following is the tested report for EURUSD in M30 period.

Following are the guideline you are using:

You can use the default setting. Please feel free to set "Compound mode", "lots" and "minorder". If compoundmode=false,it will use fixed lot.

If compoundmode=false,it will use fixed lot. For the compound mode, we suggest to open it in order to get more profit. For capital below 1000, we suggest you to use 0.1 max.

we suggest to in order to get more profit. For capital below 1000, we suggest you to use 0.1 max. For the XAUUSD gold, you need to turn the "goldopenmode" as true. But do not touch the time setting.

you need to turn the "goldopenmode" as true. But do not touch the time setting. Although we have already did the strategy test and live running. To play safe, please run a tester by yourself before purchasing.

Risk %: Suggested range is 1-3% .

If you need another EA to complement your strategy, please visit our store. The combined use of all EAs, which can be found in our store, is highly recommended for risk diversification and profit maximization.

Each EA does not promise success or winning in every single trade. Customer needs to bear their own risk. Our store is not responsible for any customers’ loss in trade.



