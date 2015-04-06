King Ai Storm Breakout

The brand new and powerful expert advisor using the breakout strategy is presented by KING.Ai. The characteristic of Tiny Drawdown making it one of the best EA in the market. When you trade with 1 lots, the drawdown is just as low as 16%. If you trade with 0.1 lots, the drawdown is even lowered to 6%. It was the breakout strategy composed by J.Granville Rules, with a “secret formula”. The average winning rate is up high to 80%, contributed by the extraordinary breakout strategy.

Breakout strategy combining J.Granville Rules is a very powerful method contributing to the very high successful rate. Due to its secret formula based on the Granville rule, it is able to determine trend and to calculate the winning rate, thus, to set price on the high winning side. Granville Rules always give advice to allow traders to run profits and to cut losses shortly. It has been the human nature that we frequently taking profits into the main consideration but infrequently considering loss. Small loss can finally become big loss. This EA can complement this. The low stop loss tolerance allows traders to enjoy huge profit and low risk simultaneously

That’s the value of this profitable EA.

The major reason you have to choose KING.Ai-Storm Breakout:

  • This EA performs a very low drawdown to 6% even you are running a bigger lots. I think it is the best and winner of low risk in market.
  • This EA curve is very stable due to its strategy and have health wealth increasing curve.
  • This EA performs a higher winning rate (around 80%) and it opens order one by one.
  • Every single order carries "stop loss" and "moving profit". It indicates that you will never "game over" on your account. On the other hand, you will win the max profit.
  • Even if there are big news/new trend coming, you will only lose one order instead of multiple orders in one currency. 

In short, the risk of KING.Ai-Storm Breakout is very low. The relative draw-down is around 6% and the max draw-down is only around 25% in some currencies. Normally, you can have 6-8 times profits every year. 

KING.Ai-div is being used in M30 period and can be used in the following currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD NZDUSD, and XAUUSD. If you have no idea what to use, EURUSD, USDJPY is recommended at the very beginning. For XAUUSD, please open the "gold" mode while using. EURUSD, USDJPY and XAUUSD is the best performance.

After you have experienced the power of KING.Ai-Storm Breakout under one currency, multiple currencies could be applied for more opening orders. Following is the tested report for EURUSD in M30 period.  

Following are the guideline you are using:

  • You can use the default setting. Please feel free to set "Compound mode", "lots" and "minorder". If compoundmode=false,it will use fixed lot.
  • For the compound mode, we suggest to open it in order to get more profit. For capital below 1000, we suggest you to use 0.1 max. 
  • For the XAUUSD gold, you need to turn the "goldopenmode" as true.  But do not touch the time setting.
  • Although we have already did the strategy test and live running. To play safe, please run a tester by yourself before purchasing.
  • Risk %: Suggested range is 1-3%.

If you need another EA to complement your strategy, please visit our store. The combined use of all EAs, which can be found in our store, is highly recommended for risk diversification and profit maximization.

Each EA does not promise success or winning in every single trade. Customer needs to bear their own risk. Our store is not responsible for any customers’ loss in trade.


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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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4.93 (257)
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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