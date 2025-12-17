Golden Zephyr

Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics. Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions.

Key Features:

  • Dynamic Support and Resistance Detection: Automatically identifies key levels in the market, adapting to fluctuations and trends to guide optimal trade decisions.

  • Quantum Trend Dynamics: A sophisticated, multi-layered algorithm that detects micro-trends within broader market movements. It analyzes volatility bursts, momentum shifts, and short-term liquidity zones, enabling precise entry points while managing overall risk intelligently.

  • Integrated MT5 News Filter: The EA avoids trading during high-impact economic events using the built-in MT5 calendar. No external URLs or additional configuration are needed.

  • Flexible Risk Management: Golden Zephyr provides adjustable risk settings suitable for traders of all account sizes, ensuring safe and consistent trading practices.

  • Automated and Intelligent: Combines advanced strategies with ease of use, allowing both beginners and experienced traders to benefit from professional-grade trading logic without constant monitoring.

  • Optimized for XAUUSD: Specifically designed to take advantage of gold’s unique price movements, volatility, and market opportunities.

Why Golden Zephyr:
Golden Zephyr offers a unique combination of simplicity, reliability, and cutting-edge trading intelligence. By pairing time-tested support and resistance techniques with an advanced, never-before-seen algorithm, the EA ensures your trades are guided by precision, strategy, and adaptability. It is engineered to deliver professional-grade performance, helping traders of all levels navigate complex markets with confidence and clarity.


Recommended Use:

Brokers: It can run on any broker, but STP swap-free brokers are highly recommended.
Leverage: From 1:50
Minimum Deposit: 200 USD
Symbols: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H1


Setup Guide:

Attach the EA to the XAUUSD chart and select your preferred risk settings. From that point on, the EA operates fully automatically and manages all trading logic without requiring any additional configuration.

The system is designed to handle execution, risk control, and trade management internally, allowing for a clean and straightforward setup.

Additionally, the built in news filter is integrated directly with the MT5 internal economic calendar, so there is no need to add any external URLs or data sources. Everything required for news filtering is handled natively within MT5.

This design ensures reliability, simplicity, and ease of use while maintaining professional grade risk management and execution.


Settings Explanations:

  • Lot size method: Choose your preferred lot size method. All options are available.

  • Risk percent: The percentage of account balance to risk per trade. This option is only used when the lot size method is set to Risk percent.

  • Fixed lotsize: The exact lot size that will be opened on every trade. This option is only used when the lot size method is set to Fixed lotsize.

  • Prop firm max daily drawdown percent%: The maximum daily drawdown limit in percent that the EA will use to calculate safe lot sizes. This option is only used when the lot size method is set to Prop firms.

  • Dollar amount per 0.01 lot for dynamic lotsize: Defines how much money each 0.01 lot represents in order to automatically scale lot sizes. This option is only used when the lot size method is set to Dynamic lotsize.

  • Magic number: A unique number that identifies the EA’s trades, making sure they don’t interfere with trades from other EAs or manual trading.

  • Allow buy orders: Enable or disable buy orders.

  • Allow sell orders: Enable or disable sell orders.

  • Spread filter: The maximum allowed spread (in points) for opening a new trade. If the spread is higher, no trades will be taken.

  • EA name: EA name or trade comment.

  • Disable low impact news: If true, the EA will pause trading before low-impact news.

  • Disable mid impact news: If true, the EA will pause trading before mid-impact news.

  • Disable high impact news: If true, the EA will pause trading before high-impact news.

  • Time before news in mins: Number of minutes to pause trading before a news event.

  • Time after news in mins: Number of minutes to pause trading after a news event.


