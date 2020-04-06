ORIX mt5

ORIX System — is an algorithmic trading system developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe, based on in-depth analysis of market structure and price behavior. The Expert Advisor does not use standard indicator signals and does not trade simplified templates. The system is based on its own logic for determining market context, formed on the principles of impulse, pause, liquidity, and price reaction. The algorithm continuously analyzes the market in real time, identifying key elements of market structure and making trading decisions based on a combination of factors rather than a single condition.


Market Structure Analysis — ORIX System automatically tracks and evaluates the following market components: strong and key price levels; zones of market equilibrium and price balance; areas of liquidity concentration; zones of order and volume accumulation; activity of large and institutional participants; zones of increased market pressure; areas of impulse exhaustion and slowing momentum; price reaction zones; significant elements of market structure. All detected zones are used by the algorithm within the trading logic and do not require any actions from the trader. The labels displayed on the chart reflect the internal analytical states of the algorithm and serve for visual understanding of the current market context.


News Filter — ORIX System is equipped with a built-in Forex Factory news filter, which allows avoiding trading during periods of major economic news releases. This reduces the impact of news volatility and increases the stability of the Expert Advisor under real market conditions.


Default Setup and Operation — ORIX System is initially configured and optimized to operate without additional parameter tuning and is fully ready for use immediately after installation. All key strategy parameters are already selected and balanced. In daily operation, the user only needs to adjust the trading volume or risk percentage per trade, as well as the GMT parameter if necessary. Other parameters are recommended to be left unchanged. Detailed information about configuring the GMT parameter is provided in a separate section below. Trading results may vary depending on the quality of broker quotes, as the strategy is sensitive to price structure, tick density, and the accuracy of historical data. For stable and correct operation, it is recommended to use reputable Forex brokers with ECN / RAW / Razor accounts and high-quality market quotes.


Quote Quality and Broker Conditions — ORIX System belongs to high-precision algorithms and is focused on working with impulses, pauses, and price reactions; therefore, the quality of market quotes plays a key role in trading results. The algorithm was developed and tuned using high-quality market quotes, including data from IC Markets. When used with other brokers, the behavior of the strategy may differ due to the specifics of quote formation and price data structure. Before purchasing the Expert Advisor, it is strongly recommended to test ORIX System with the broker intended for live trading. If the test results are satisfactory, the Expert Advisor will perform similarly in live trading with the same broker. On brokers with sparse, smoothed, or incorrect historical quotes, the effectiveness of the strategy may decrease, which is a characteristic of high-precision trading algorithms rather than a drawback of the Expert Advisor.


GMT Parameter and Default Operation (IMPORTANT) — ORIX System does not require the use of set files and is ready to operate with default settings. The Expert Advisor is initially configured to work correctly with most popular Forex brokers without additional adjustments. In normal operation, the user only needs to change the lot size or risk percentage, while other parameters can be left unchanged.


GMT Parameter  The GMT parameter is an important element of the ORIX System logic and is used for correct determination of trading conditions and market context. By default, the Expert Advisor already uses the most common server time offset: GMT +2 during the winter period and GMT +3 during the summer period. This offset is used by most popular Forex brokers, including IC Markets, Pepperstone, FP Markets, Tickmill, Eightcap, Admirals, Exness, and Roboforex. For most users, changing the GMT parameter is not required — the Expert Advisor will operate correctly immediately after installation. If your broker uses a non-standard server time zone or if you are unsure about the GMT value, you can contact me before or after purchase, and I will help you correctly configure the GMT parameter for your broker.


Main Requirements and Recommendations

Currency pair: GBPUSD
Timeframe: M5
Minimum deposit: from 100 USD / EUR with a trading volume of 0.01 lot
Broker: any reputable ECN broker with high-quality quotes
Account type: ECN / RAW / Razor (Netting and Hedging modes supported)
VPS: recommended for stable and uninterrupted operation of the Expert Advisor
Recommended risk: from 1% to 5% per trade (risk calculated based on the stop-loss of a single trade)


Key Features of ORIX System — ORIX System is designed as a precise and high-quality trading system focused on market structure and price behavior analysis rather than aggressive or simplified trading methods. The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Each trade is opened with a pre-calculated and controlled risk and always has clearly defined parameters.


Indicator-Free Trading Principle — ORIX System is an indicator-free trading system. The algorithm does not rely on standard technical indicators and does not use lagging signals. All trading logic is built on analysis of price behavior and market structure, including impulses and pauses, reaction zones, balance areas, and market pressure. This approach allows the algorithm to operate more accurately and stably when using high-quality market quotes.


System Purpose — ORIX System was developed and optimized specifically for the GBPUSD trading pair. The algorithm takes into account the behavior and price structure characteristics of this instrument and is not a universal strategy for all currency pairs. The Expert Advisor is focused on careful algorithmic trading, controlled risk management, and stable and consistent operation under recommended trading conditions.


Bonus for Buyers — Owners of ORIX System (GBPUSD) are provided with an additional bonus. After purchasing the Expert Advisor, you can contact me and provide proof of purchase of ORIX System for GBPUSD. As a bonus, an additional version of ORIX System developed and optimized specifically for the EURUSD currency pair is provided. This is a separate version of the Expert Advisor, not a universal set. The logic and parameters are individually selected for EURUSD and are not a copy of the GBPUSD version. The EURUSD version is not published in the Market and is provided only to owners of the main version.


Limited Number of Copies and Pricing — ORIX System is not a mass-market product and is not intended to be sold at a low price. The Expert Advisor was developed as a specialized trading system requiring high-quality quotes, correct configuration, and a conscious approach to use; therefore, distribution of ORIX System is limited. At the start of sales, a limited batch of initial copies is offered at a reduced price: the first 5 copies are available for 350 USD. After the first copies are sold, the price of ORIX System will gradually increase. The price increase is driven by further product development and support, a limited number of users, and a focus on quality usage rather than mass sales.

ORIX System is a standalone trading system optimized for GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe and built on analysis of market structure and price behavior rather than template indicator signals or aggressive trading methods. The Expert Advisor is intended for systematic and conscious work with the market and is not focused on aggressive trading or promises of “ideal” results.

