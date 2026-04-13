Golden BREAK

4.75

Gold breaks important price levels again and again. GOLDEN BREAK 4.0 is designed to prepare for those moments: it identifies swing highs and lows, places pending breakout orders around them, and manages the trade automatically when price breaks through.

One EA instance can coordinate six internally separated strategies, GB1 through GB6. Each strategy follows its own entry, position, stop, and exit rules, while a simple Strategy Selection dropdown lets you choose the overall trading character.

LIVE SIGNAL⚡| SET FILE

Strategy Portfolio: Classic + Precision Scalp
Lot Mode: 2% Risk per Position
Recommended Capital: $500+

If your capital is below $500, I recommend using Precision Scalp only to reduce overall exposure.

Golden Break 4.0 has been running on this signal since August 3, 2026. Please refer only to the trading history from that date onward.

Built for controlled breakout trading

  • Hard stop loss on every trade
  • Fixed Lot or Risk per Trade money management
  • Six strategies managed together from one chart
  • Live dashboard with per-strategy P/L and estimated stop-loss risk
  • Built-in NFP awareness for backtesting and live operation
  • No grid. No martingale.

How Golden Break Works

Golden Break studies significant swing levels across several internal timeframes. When a valid level is found, the EA can place a Buy Stop above a swing high or a Sell Stop below a swing low. If price reaches the level, the pending order becomes a live position with a hard stop loss already defined.

  • The EA waits for price to come to the breakout level instead of chasing an already extended move
  • Each strategy manages only its own orders and positions
  • Break-even and trailing logic can protect or extend a position after price moves
  • Pending orders can expire or be replaced as market structure changes
  • Several strategies can operate together inside one EA instance

Strategy Selection

Preset Active Strategies Trading Character
Classic GB1-GB4 Lower-frequency, measured breakout operation
Precision Scalp GB6 Focused scalp activity
Growth Scalp GB5 More aggressive, growth-oriented scalp behavior
Classic + P.Scalp GB1-GB4 + GB6 Classic foundation with more trade frequency
Classic + G.Scalp GB1-GB4 + GB5 Classic foundation with stronger growth orientation
Maximum GB1-GB6 All strategies and the highest combined exposure
Custom Selection User selected Advanced manual strategy control

Recommended starting capital: USD 500.

Do not choose a preset from account balance alone. Backtest the available presets with your own broker's XAUUSD symbol and conditions, then run your preferred configuration on a demo account before live trading. Compare trading frequency, drawdown, accumulated exposure, and your own risk tolerance.

Maximum has the highest combined exposure and is intended only for experienced users who understand how all six strategies can interact.

Money Management

Mode Description
Fixed Lot Uses the same selected trade volume for each new order.
Risk per Trade Calculates volume from the strategy's actual stop-loss distance and the selected risk percentage.

Important: Risk per Trade is calculated for each strategy order. It is not a total account-risk limit. If several strategies have positions at the same time, their risks can accumulate. A 1% setting does not mean the account can lose only 1% at one time.

Historical Backtest Snapshot

The table below summarizes the supplied MT5 Strategy Tester reports. Tests used XAUUSD-ECN on H1 from 2026.01.01 to 2026.08.01, an initial deposit of 1,000, real ticks with 100% history quality, Risk per Trade at 2%, and compounding.

Preset Profile Trades Win Rate Profit Factor Equity DD Tester Net Result
Classic Measured activity 175 87.43% 5.25 4.64% 2,231.04
Precision Scalp Focused scalp 260 78.85% 2.69 7.44% 5,145.91
Growth Scalp Growth-oriented scalp 316 56.65% 2.42 20.69% 615,908.91
Classic + P.Scalp Classic plus frequency 435 82.30% 3.05 8.99% 19,795.55
Classic + G.Scalp Classic plus growth 491 67.62% 3.03 17.77% 1,823,597.21
Maximum Experienced users 751 71.50% 3.08 20.56% 4,609,595.66

How to read these results: The reports were generated with the EA's ProfitInPips test option enabled. Therefore, Tester Net Result is an MT5 tester reporting value, not a USD profit forecast. The tests also used 2% risk and compounding, which magnify both growth and drawdown. Compare trade count, Profit Factor, and Equity Drawdown together instead of judging a preset from its final result alone.

Backtests are historical simulations and do not guarantee future performance. Live results can differ because of spread, slippage, execution speed, broker specifications, and market conditions.

Live Dashboard

The live chart dashboard shows which strategies are active, P/L by strategy, and an estimate of how much current exposure may lose if stop losses are reached, shown in account currency and as a percentage of balance. The dashboard is automatically disabled in Strategy Tester to keep backtests efficient.

NFP Awareness

Golden Break includes automatic NFP awareness for both live operation and historical testing. It uses the MT5 Economic Calendar when available in live trading and has built-in schedule support for testing and fallback behavior.

Optional live setup — recommended for additional time verification:

This URL gives the EA an independent UTC cross-check when live/forward trading starts. It is not mandatory. If it is not allowed or cannot be reached, Golden Break continues using terminal UTC, its cached broker profile, and built-in fallback behavior. A WebRequest failure by itself does not stop trading or close a position.

Strategy Tester never calls WorldTimeServer or WebRequest, so the URL is not required for backtesting.

Requirements and Setup

  • MetaTrader 5
  • XAUUSD; an ECN account with competitive spreads is recommended
  • Hedging account mode
  • Only one Golden Break instance per account, broker server, and symbol
  • A VPS is recommended for continuous operation and lower connection interruptions

Attach one instance to an XAUUSD chart, choose a Strategy Selection preset, select Fixed Lot or Risk per Trade, and confirm that automated trading is enabled. One instance already manages every strategy enabled by the selected preset.

Slippage and Breakout Orders

Pending stop orders become market orders when price reaches their trigger. During fast moves, the fill price can differ from the requested level. This is normal for breakout execution and may be more noticeable around news or gaps. A low-latency VPS and an ECN broker with competitive spreads can help, but cannot eliminate slippage.

Read Before Using

Golden Break is a trading tool, not financial advice or a guaranteed income system. Gold trading on margin involves substantial risk. Losing trades, drawdown, slippage, and periods of weak performance are normal possibilities. Test the EA with your own broker, begin on demo, use conservative risk, and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

Reviews 8
Ahmed Taha
1434
Ahmed Taha 2026.06.23 23:32 
 

Very smart developer Trusted 👍 Thank you for your efforts

kashish jajodia
148
kashish jajodia 2026.05.06 05:30 
 

Its a robust EA backed by an amazing author. I had issues in the beginning with my broker as it was no optimized for it, but Sakon worked on it and made it so all the things were eventually solved. He is always available to answer any query you have and is extremely helpful. The EA is always been worked on to be improved and its come to a point where I trust this EA more than any others in my portfolio and I have most of the heavy hitters. Keep up the good work Sakon.

Stefano Di Paola
2547
Stefano Di Paola 2026.04.18 08:34 
 

I’m happy to write this review because usually, every time I buy and install an Expert Advisor and start with a series of losses, I’m told that I need to give it time. Sure, time is important. But when you start with a serious Expert Advisor, one that is consistent with its backtests and immediately shows solid success rates, like in this case, then it’s only fair to say it clearly: Great job !!!

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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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William Brandon Autry
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Experts
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
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Ahmed Taha
1434
Ahmed Taha 2026.06.23 23:32 
 

Very smart developer Trusted 👍 Thank you for your efforts

kashish jajodia
148
kashish jajodia 2026.05.06 05:30 
 

Its a robust EA backed by an amazing author. I had issues in the beginning with my broker as it was no optimized for it, but Sakon worked on it and made it so all the things were eventually solved. He is always available to answer any query you have and is extremely helpful. The EA is always been worked on to be improved and its come to a point where I trust this EA more than any others in my portfolio and I have most of the heavy hitters. Keep up the good work Sakon.

Sakon Muangpakdee
561
Reply from developer Sakon Muangpakdee 2026.05.06 15:10
Thank you for the amazing review and for trusting GOLDEN BREAK in your portfolio — I’m really glad we could solve the broker issues together and get everything running smoothly.
pikachu88
503
pikachu88 2026.04.21 21:38 
 

Update 25/05/2026 - Hasn't performed as well as I hoped. Although developer is helpful and great to liaise with, I'm hoping there will be new updates to turn things around. I have posted stats in Comments.

Sakon Muangpakdee
561
Reply from developer Sakon Muangpakdee 2026.05.06 15:10
Thank you so much for your support and trust in GOLDEN BREAK — I truly appreciate the kind review and will keep working hard to improve the EA even further.
Stefano Di Paola
2547
Stefano Di Paola 2026.04.18 08:34 
 

I’m happy to write this review because usually, every time I buy and install an Expert Advisor and start with a series of losses, I’m told that I need to give it time. Sure, time is important. But when you start with a serious Expert Advisor, one that is consistent with its backtests and immediately shows solid success rates, like in this case, then it’s only fair to say it clearly: Great job !!!

Sakon Muangpakdee
561
Reply from developer Sakon Muangpakdee 2026.04.18 13:17
Thank you so much for the kind words. this really means a lot. Wishing you continued success!
Ferran Lopez Navarro
3450
Ferran Lopez Navarro 2026.04.17 04:34 
 

Good results on the demo account; I'll launch it on a live account in a week. The author was very helpful! I'll update my review.

Sakon Muangpakdee
561
Reply from developer Sakon Muangpakdee 2026.04.17 13:53
Thank you so much for the review - looking forward to hearing how the live account goes!
Alessandro Finocchi
58
Alessandro Finocchi 2026.04.16 06:46 
 

very good EA ! developer is reliable and helpful

Sakon Muangpakdee
561
Reply from developer Sakon Muangpakdee 2026.04.17 13:52
Thank you so much for taking the time to review - really appreciate it!
Philippe Andreas Bachmann
695
Philippe Andreas Bachmann 2026.04.15 17:49 
 

I’ve only had the EA for a short while, but the results are top-notch. The developer is very helpful and responds quickly—that alone deserves 5 stars. An update will follow.

Sakon Muangpakdee
561
Reply from developer Sakon Muangpakdee 2026.04.17 13:52
Thank you so much for the review - looking forward to your update!
small river p.f.
283
small river p.f. 2026.04.15 12:46 
 

I bought this EA just yesterday and am already making a profit. I've added the images in the comments. The developer is serious, reliable, and helpful. I recommend buying it, especially considering the fair starting price.

Sakon Muangpakdee
561
Reply from developer Sakon Muangpakdee 2026.04.17 13:52
Thank you so much for the wonderful review and for sharing your experience - wishing you continued success!
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