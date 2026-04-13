Gold breaks important price levels again and again. GOLDEN BREAK 4.0 is designed to prepare for those moments: it identifies swing highs and lows, places pending breakout orders around them, and manages the trade automatically when price breaks through.

One EA instance can coordinate six internally separated strategies, GB1 through GB6. Each strategy follows its own entry, position, stop, and exit rules, while a simple Strategy Selection dropdown lets you choose the overall trading character.

⚡LIVE SIGNAL⚡| SET FILE Strategy Portfolio: Classic + Precision Scalp

Lot Mode: 2% Risk per Position

Recommended Capital: $500+ If your capital is below $500, I recommend using Precision Scalp only to reduce overall exposure. Golden Break 4.0 has been running on this signal since August 3, 2026. Please refer only to the trading history from that date onward.

Built for controlled breakout trading Hard stop loss on every trade

Fixed Lot or Risk per Trade money management

Six strategies managed together from one chart

Live dashboard with per-strategy P/L and estimated stop-loss risk

Built-in NFP awareness for backtesting and live operation

No grid. No martingale.

How Golden Break Works

Golden Break studies significant swing levels across several internal timeframes. When a valid level is found, the EA can place a Buy Stop above a swing high or a Sell Stop below a swing low. If price reaches the level, the pending order becomes a live position with a hard stop loss already defined.

The EA waits for price to come to the breakout level instead of chasing an already extended move

Each strategy manages only its own orders and positions

Break-even and trailing logic can protect or extend a position after price moves

Pending orders can expire or be replaced as market structure changes

Several strategies can operate together inside one EA instance

Strategy Selection

Preset Active Strategies Trading Character Classic GB1-GB4 Lower-frequency, measured breakout operation Precision Scalp GB6 Focused scalp activity Growth Scalp GB5 More aggressive, growth-oriented scalp behavior Classic + P.Scalp GB1-GB4 + GB6 Classic foundation with more trade frequency Classic + G.Scalp GB1-GB4 + GB5 Classic foundation with stronger growth orientation Maximum GB1-GB6 All strategies and the highest combined exposure Custom Selection User selected Advanced manual strategy control

Recommended starting capital: USD 500. Do not choose a preset from account balance alone. Backtest the available presets with your own broker's XAUUSD symbol and conditions, then run your preferred configuration on a demo account before live trading. Compare trading frequency, drawdown, accumulated exposure, and your own risk tolerance. Maximum has the highest combined exposure and is intended only for experienced users who understand how all six strategies can interact.

Money Management

Mode Description Fixed Lot Uses the same selected trade volume for each new order. Risk per Trade Calculates volume from the strategy's actual stop-loss distance and the selected risk percentage.

Important: Risk per Trade is calculated for each strategy order. It is not a total account-risk limit. If several strategies have positions at the same time, their risks can accumulate. A 1% setting does not mean the account can lose only 1% at one time.

Historical Backtest Snapshot

The table below summarizes the supplied MT5 Strategy Tester reports. Tests used XAUUSD-ECN on H1 from 2026.01.01 to 2026.08.01, an initial deposit of 1,000, real ticks with 100% history quality, Risk per Trade at 2%, and compounding.

Preset Profile Trades Win Rate Profit Factor Equity DD Tester Net Result Classic Measured activity 175 87.43% 5.25 4.64% 2,231.04 Precision Scalp Focused scalp 260 78.85% 2.69 7.44% 5,145.91 Growth Scalp Growth-oriented scalp 316 56.65% 2.42 20.69% 615,908.91 Classic + P.Scalp Classic plus frequency 435 82.30% 3.05 8.99% 19,795.55 Classic + G.Scalp Classic plus growth 491 67.62% 3.03 17.77% 1,823,597.21 Maximum Experienced users 751 71.50% 3.08 20.56% 4,609,595.66

How to read these results: The reports were generated with the EA's ProfitInPips test option enabled. Therefore, Tester Net Result is an MT5 tester reporting value, not a USD profit forecast. The tests also used 2% risk and compounding, which magnify both growth and drawdown. Compare trade count, Profit Factor, and Equity Drawdown together instead of judging a preset from its final result alone. Backtests are historical simulations and do not guarantee future performance. Live results can differ because of spread, slippage, execution speed, broker specifications, and market conditions.

Live Dashboard

The live chart dashboard shows which strategies are active, P/L by strategy, and an estimate of how much current exposure may lose if stop losses are reached, shown in account currency and as a percentage of balance. The dashboard is automatically disabled in Strategy Tester to keep backtests efficient.

NFP Awareness

Golden Break includes automatic NFP awareness for both live operation and historical testing. It uses the MT5 Economic Calendar when available in live trading and has built-in schedule support for testing and fallback behavior.

Optional live setup — recommended for additional time verification:

Open MT5 and select Tools > Options > Expert Advisors

Enable Allow WebRequest for listed URL

Add https://www.worldtimeserver.com/

This URL gives the EA an independent UTC cross-check when live/forward trading starts. It is not mandatory. If it is not allowed or cannot be reached, Golden Break continues using terminal UTC, its cached broker profile, and built-in fallback behavior. A WebRequest failure by itself does not stop trading or close a position.

Strategy Tester never calls WorldTimeServer or WebRequest, so the URL is not required for backtesting.

Requirements and Setup

MetaTrader 5

XAUUSD; an ECN account with competitive spreads is recommended

Hedging account mode

Only one Golden Break instance per account, broker server, and symbol

A VPS is recommended for continuous operation and lower connection interruptions

Attach one instance to an XAUUSD chart, choose a Strategy Selection preset, select Fixed Lot or Risk per Trade, and confirm that automated trading is enabled. One instance already manages every strategy enabled by the selected preset.

Slippage and Breakout Orders

Pending stop orders become market orders when price reaches their trigger. During fast moves, the fill price can differ from the requested level. This is normal for breakout execution and may be more noticeable around news or gaps. A low-latency VPS and an ECN broker with competitive spreads can help, but cannot eliminate slippage.

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