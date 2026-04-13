Golden BREAK
- Experts
-
- Version: 4.1
- Updated: 2 August 2026
- Activations: 20
Gold breaks important price levels again and again. GOLDEN BREAK 4.0 is designed to prepare for those moments: it identifies swing highs and lows, places pending breakout orders around them, and manages the trade automatically when price breaks through.
One EA instance can coordinate six internally separated strategies, GB1 through GB6. Each strategy follows its own entry, position, stop, and exit rules, while a simple Strategy Selection dropdown lets you choose the overall trading character.
Strategy Portfolio: Classic + Precision Scalp
Lot Mode: 2% Risk per Position
Recommended Capital: $500+
If your capital is below $500, I recommend using Precision Scalp only to reduce overall exposure.
Golden Break 4.0 has been running on this signal since August 3, 2026. Please refer only to the trading history from that date onward.
Built for controlled breakout trading
- Hard stop loss on every trade
- Fixed Lot or Risk per Trade money management
- Six strategies managed together from one chart
- Live dashboard with per-strategy P/L and estimated stop-loss risk
- Built-in NFP awareness for backtesting and live operation
- No grid. No martingale.
How Golden Break Works
Golden Break studies significant swing levels across several internal timeframes. When a valid level is found, the EA can place a Buy Stop above a swing high or a Sell Stop below a swing low. If price reaches the level, the pending order becomes a live position with a hard stop loss already defined.
- The EA waits for price to come to the breakout level instead of chasing an already extended move
- Each strategy manages only its own orders and positions
- Break-even and trailing logic can protect or extend a position after price moves
- Pending orders can expire or be replaced as market structure changes
- Several strategies can operate together inside one EA instance
Strategy Selection
|Preset
|Active Strategies
|Trading Character
|Classic
|GB1-GB4
|Lower-frequency, measured breakout operation
|Precision Scalp
|GB6
|Focused scalp activity
|Growth Scalp
|GB5
|More aggressive, growth-oriented scalp behavior
|Classic + P.Scalp
|GB1-GB4 + GB6
|Classic foundation with more trade frequency
|Classic + G.Scalp
|GB1-GB4 + GB5
|Classic foundation with stronger growth orientation
|Maximum
|GB1-GB6
|All strategies and the highest combined exposure
|Custom Selection
|User selected
|Advanced manual strategy control
Recommended starting capital: USD 500.
Do not choose a preset from account balance alone. Backtest the available presets with your own broker's XAUUSD symbol and conditions, then run your preferred configuration on a demo account before live trading. Compare trading frequency, drawdown, accumulated exposure, and your own risk tolerance.
Maximum has the highest combined exposure and is intended only for experienced users who understand how all six strategies can interact.
Money Management
|Mode
|Description
|Fixed Lot
|Uses the same selected trade volume for each new order.
|Risk per Trade
|Calculates volume from the strategy's actual stop-loss distance and the selected risk percentage.
Important: Risk per Trade is calculated for each strategy order. It is not a total account-risk limit. If several strategies have positions at the same time, their risks can accumulate. A 1% setting does not mean the account can lose only 1% at one time.
Historical Backtest Snapshot
The table below summarizes the supplied MT5 Strategy Tester reports. Tests used XAUUSD-ECN on H1 from 2026.01.01 to 2026.08.01, an initial deposit of 1,000, real ticks with 100% history quality, Risk per Trade at 2%, and compounding.
|Preset
|Profile
|Trades
|Win Rate
|Profit Factor
|Equity DD
|Tester Net Result
|Classic
|Measured activity
|175
|87.43%
|5.25
|4.64%
|2,231.04
|Precision Scalp
|Focused scalp
|260
|78.85%
|2.69
|7.44%
|5,145.91
|Growth Scalp
|Growth-oriented scalp
|316
|56.65%
|2.42
|20.69%
|615,908.91
|Classic + P.Scalp
|Classic plus frequency
|435
|82.30%
|3.05
|8.99%
|19,795.55
|Classic + G.Scalp
|Classic plus growth
|491
|67.62%
|3.03
|17.77%
|1,823,597.21
|Maximum
|Experienced users
|751
|71.50%
|3.08
|20.56%
|4,609,595.66
How to read these results: The reports were generated with the EA's ProfitInPips test option enabled. Therefore, Tester Net Result is an MT5 tester reporting value, not a USD profit forecast. The tests also used 2% risk and compounding, which magnify both growth and drawdown. Compare trade count, Profit Factor, and Equity Drawdown together instead of judging a preset from its final result alone.
Backtests are historical simulations and do not guarantee future performance. Live results can differ because of spread, slippage, execution speed, broker specifications, and market conditions.
Live Dashboard
The live chart dashboard shows which strategies are active, P/L by strategy, and an estimate of how much current exposure may lose if stop losses are reached, shown in account currency and as a percentage of balance. The dashboard is automatically disabled in Strategy Tester to keep backtests efficient.
NFP Awareness
Golden Break includes automatic NFP awareness for both live operation and historical testing. It uses the MT5 Economic Calendar when available in live trading and has built-in schedule support for testing and fallback behavior.
Optional live setup — recommended for additional time verification:
- Open MT5 and select Tools > Options > Expert Advisors
- Enable Allow WebRequest for listed URL
- Add https://www.worldtimeserver.com/
This URL gives the EA an independent UTC cross-check when live/forward trading starts. It is not mandatory. If it is not allowed or cannot be reached, Golden Break continues using terminal UTC, its cached broker profile, and built-in fallback behavior. A WebRequest failure by itself does not stop trading or close a position.
Strategy Tester never calls WorldTimeServer or WebRequest, so the URL is not required for backtesting.
Requirements and Setup
- MetaTrader 5
- XAUUSD; an ECN account with competitive spreads is recommended
- Hedging account mode
- Only one Golden Break instance per account, broker server, and symbol
- A VPS is recommended for continuous operation and lower connection interruptions
Attach one instance to an XAUUSD chart, choose a Strategy Selection preset, select Fixed Lot or Risk per Trade, and confirm that automated trading is enabled. One instance already manages every strategy enabled by the selected preset.
Slippage and Breakout Orders
Pending stop orders become market orders when price reaches their trigger. During fast moves, the fill price can differ from the requested level. This is normal for breakout execution and may be more noticeable around news or gaps. A low-latency VPS and an ECN broker with competitive spreads can help, but cannot eliminate slippage.
Read Before Using
Golden Break is a trading tool, not financial advice or a guaranteed income system. Gold trading on margin involves substantial risk. Losing trades, drawdown, slippage, and periods of weak performance are normal possibilities. Test the EA with your own broker, begin on demo, use conservative risk, and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.
Very smart developer Trusted 👍 Thank you for your efforts