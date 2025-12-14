SweepMaster

SweepMaster – LSSD & APCE

Liquidity Sweep, Stop-hunt Detector & Adaptive Pattern Confidence Engine

Liquidity sweep detection indicator integrating three trading modes (Scalping, Standard, Swing), an APCE confidence engine, volume absorption analysis, and adaptive support and resistance zones. Designed for real-time order flow analysis.

Recommended timeframe: H1

SweepMaster is a technical analysis indicator designed to identify in real time liquidity sweeps, stop hunts, and accumulation/distribution phases through a combined analysis of price, volume, and market structure.

The indicator offers three operating modes adapted to Scalping, Standard, and Swing trading styles, with detection criteria adjusted according to the selected timeframe. Its use is optimized on the H1 timeframe, providing a balance between signal quality and frequency.

Key Features

Trading Modes

Scalping Mode: fast detection with lighter thresholds

Standard Mode: balanced and customizable parameters

Swing Mode: stricter criteria for higher-timeframe signals

Liquidity Sweep Detection

Identification of bullish and bearish liquidity sweeps

Wick analysis with volume confirmation

Distinction between valid breakouts and rejections

Adaptive support and resistance levels based on timeframe

APCE Engine (Adaptive Pattern Confidence Engine)

Confidence score from 0 to 100%

Detection of double tops and double bottoms

Engulfing pattern recognition

Break & Retest configuration validation

Real-time calculation on the current candle

Volume Absorption Analysis

Scoring system based on 8 criteria (0–100%)

Volume intensity and range compression analysis

Wick rejection and price balance detection

Volume climax identification

Real-Time Visual Indicator

Adaptive Support & Resistance Zones

ATR-based tolerance adjusted to volatility

Swing detection adapted to timeframe

Weighted averaging of levels

Validation by number of price interactions

Enhanced filtering on lower timeframes

Dashboard

Real-time signal counter

APCE confidence score display

Absorption strength indicator

Active trading mode display

Six available color themes

Display Modes

Standard: arrows and zones

Discrete: dashboard only

Complete: all elements visible

Volume Absorption System

Principle: high volume combined with limited price movement.

Score distribution (0–100%):

Volume intensity

Range compression

Behavioral consistency

Wick rejection

Price balance

Volume climax

Directional alignment

Workflow

Trading mode selection

Detection of support/resistance level breach

Confirmation through volume analysis

Pattern recognition validation

Absorption evaluation

Signal display with confidence score

Two keyboard shortcuts: P and Z


