SweepMaster
- Indicators
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
SweepMaster – LSSD & APCE
Liquidity Sweep, Stop-hunt Detector & Adaptive Pattern Confidence Engine
Liquidity sweep detection indicator integrating three trading modes (Scalping, Standard, Swing), an APCE confidence engine, volume absorption analysis, and adaptive support and resistance zones. Designed for real-time order flow analysis.
Recommended timeframe: H1
SweepMaster is a technical analysis indicator designed to identify in real time liquidity sweeps, stop hunts, and accumulation/distribution phases through a combined analysis of price, volume, and market structure.
The indicator offers three operating modes adapted to Scalping, Standard, and Swing trading styles, with detection criteria adjusted according to the selected timeframe. Its use is optimized on the H1 timeframe, providing a balance between signal quality and frequency.
Key Features
Trading Modes
Scalping Mode: fast detection with lighter thresholds
Standard Mode: balanced and customizable parameters
Swing Mode: stricter criteria for higher-timeframe signals
Liquidity Sweep Detection
Identification of bullish and bearish liquidity sweeps
Wick analysis with volume confirmation
Distinction between valid breakouts and rejections
Adaptive support and resistance levels based on timeframe
APCE Engine (Adaptive Pattern Confidence Engine)
Confidence score from 0 to 100%
Detection of double tops and double bottoms
Engulfing pattern recognition
Break & Retest configuration validation
Real-time calculation on the current candle
Volume Absorption Analysis
Scoring system based on 8 criteria (0–100%)
Volume intensity and range compression analysis
Wick rejection and price balance detection
Volume climax identification
Real-Time Visual Indicator
Adaptive Support & Resistance Zones
ATR-based tolerance adjusted to volatility
Swing detection adapted to timeframe
Weighted averaging of levels
Validation by number of price interactions
Enhanced filtering on lower timeframes
Dashboard
Real-time signal counter
APCE confidence score display
Absorption strength indicator
Active trading mode display
Six available color themes
Display Modes
Standard: arrows and zones
Discrete: dashboard only
Complete: all elements visible
Volume Absorption System
Principle: high volume combined with limited price movement.
Score distribution (0–100%):
Volume intensity
Range compression
Behavioral consistency
Wick rejection
Price balance
Volume climax
Directional alignment
Workflow
Trading mode selection
Detection of support/resistance level breach
Confirmation through volume analysis
Pattern recognition validation
Absorption evaluation
Signal display with confidence score
Two keyboard shortcuts: P and Z