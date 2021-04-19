SpeedPrice

I am placing the indicator obtained as a result of market analysis, it may be useful to someone.
The indicator shows how quickly the price changes (where there is a trend), and where there is no obvious trend. With the right settings, you can know the beginning of the trend in advance.

The indicator measures the slope / rate of change / ratio of the moving average on the current bar relative to the previous bar.

The settings specify the ratio limit for a downtrend and a ratio limit for an uptrend. There is no trend between the limits. These 3 ranges are colored.

If the MA to MA ratio on the previous bar is less than the descending limit, then the indicator is dyed red by default. If it is more than the upward limit, then in blue. If the ratio is between the limits, turn green.

All color settings, line types are customizable.

The ratio can be viewed in the data window, this will help you navigate with the setting of limits.

By default, for clarity, the indicator is set to the EURUSD 1H pair:
Limit downtrend - 0.9997;
Limit uptrend - 1.00025.

To remove a zone where there is no trend, you need to set the following settings:
Limit downtrend - 1;
Limit uptrend - 1.
As a result, the ratio is either more than 1 or less than 1, there is no third way.

There are no restrictions on settings, it all depends on you.
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Aliquot level
Mark Nosov
Indicators
The second indicator from the set for market analysis. The first one is here:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/65258 The indicator draws a line by levels where the price reaches a aliquot of the value in the Step parameter. You can specify the spread of + - points from the required level. All color settings, line types are customizable. Example: Step - 500 Deviation - 20 If the symbol reaches the price for example 1.73500 + - 20, i.e. from 1.73480 to 1.73520, lines are being built. Th
Oscillation boundary
Mark Nosov
Indicators
The third indicator from the set for market analysis. The first one is here:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/65258 The second one is here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/65347 The indicator builds a channel of maximum price fluctuations for a specified period. Additionally, the middle of the channel is drawn. All color settings, line types are customizable. The indicator allows you to see the picture of price movement from a slightly different angle. You can use several indic
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