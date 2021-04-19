SpeedPrice

I am placing the indicator obtained as a result of market analysis, it may be useful to someone.

The indicator shows how quickly the price changes (where there is a trend), and where there is no obvious trend. With the right settings, you can know the beginning of the trend in advance.





The indicator measures the slope / rate of change / ratio of the moving average on the current bar relative to the previous bar.





The settings specify the ratio limit for a downtrend and a ratio limit for an uptrend. There is no trend between the limits. These 3 ranges are colored.





If the MA to MA ratio on the previous bar is less than the descending limit, then the indicator is dyed red by default. If it is more than the upward limit, then in blue. If the ratio is between the limits, turn green.





All color settings, line types are customizable.





The ratio can be viewed in the data window, this will help you navigate with the setting of limits.





By default, for clarity, the indicator is set to the EURUSD 1H pair:

Limit downtrend - 0.9997;

Limit uptrend - 1.00025.





To remove a zone where there is no trend, you need to set the following settings:

Limit downtrend - 1;

Limit uptrend - 1.

As a result, the ratio is either more than 1 or less than 1, there is no third way.





There are no restrictions on settings, it all depends on you.