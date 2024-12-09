Upper and Lower Reversal MT5

Upper and Lower Reversal - Early forecasting system for reversal points. Allows you to find price reversal points on the boundaries of the upper and lower price movement channels.
The indicator will never repaint or change the position of the signal arrows. Red arrows are a buy signal, Blue arrows are a sell signal.

  1. Adapts to any time frames and trading instruments
  2. The indicator does not repaint, it works only when the candle closes.
  3. There are several types of alerts for signals
  4. The indicator is easy to use, it has only 2 external configurable parameters:


  • Channel Length - Adjusts the length of the price channel along which the signals will be built.
  • Signal Normalization - Changes the quality level of the signal arrows, the higher the parameter - fewer false signals (change by several orders of magnitude for BTC, Gold and highly volatile instruments)
  • Alerts play sound / Alerts display message / Alerts send notification / Send email - Use alerts when signal arrows appear for inputs.
  • Sound for signals - Sound file for the signal arrow.




