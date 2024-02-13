Pips On Candles

Pips on Candles shows the number of pips involved in each candle on the chart. It is possible to set 3 different ranges for counting on each single candle via the RangeType parameter:

  • With "HighLow" you count the pips present between the minimum and the maximum. The number is shown under each candlestick on the chart.
  • With "OpenClose" you count the pips present between the opening and closing price of the candle. The number is shown under each candlestick on the chart.
  • With "HighDistAndLowDist" two things are counted:
                    • the number of pips between the opening price and the high. The number is shown above each candlestick on the chart.
                    • the number of pips between the opening price and the low. The number is shown under each candlestick on the chart.

Feature Highlights

  • Size, Color and Font are configurable.
  • Optimized to reduce CPU usage.
  • "Pips On Candle" works on all assets and timeframes.

Input Parameters

  • FontColor --> Default is BlackFontSize --> Default is 10
  • FontType --> Default is Arial
  • MinLength --> Default is 2 . This parameter indicates the minimum number of Pips that must be counted on a candle in order to show them on the chart. For example if set to 10, all candles on which less than 10 pips are counted will not show the number under the candle.
  • RangeType--> Default is HighLow . This parameter determines how to count pips:
              • If set with "HighLow", the pips present between the maximum price and the minimum price of the candle are counted.
              • If set with "OpenClose", the pips present between the opening and closing price are counted
              • If set with "HighDistAndLowDist" it counts both the pips between the opening price and the high and the pips between the opening price and the low.

If you still have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alastor87 

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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (9)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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