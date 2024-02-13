Pips On Candles
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 13 February 2024
- Activations: 5
Pips on Candles shows the number of pips involved in each candle on the chart. It is possible to set 3 different ranges for counting on each single candle via the RangeType parameter:
- With "HighLow" you count the pips present between the minimum and the maximum. The number is shown under each candlestick on the chart.
- With "OpenClose" you count the pips present between the opening and closing price of the candle. The number is shown under each candlestick on the chart.
- With "HighDistAndLowDist" two things are counted:
- the number of pips between the opening price and the high. The number is shown above each candlestick on the chart.
- the number of pips between the opening price and the low. The number is shown under each candlestick on the chart.
Feature Highlights
- Size, Color and Font are configurable.
- Optimized to reduce CPU usage.
- "Pips On Candle" works on all assets and timeframes.
Input Parameters
- FontColor --> Default is BlackFontSize --> Default is 10
- FontType --> Default is Arial
- MinLength --> Default is 2 . This parameter indicates the minimum number of Pips that must be counted on a candle in order to show them on the chart. For example if set to 10, all candles on which less than 10 pips are counted will not show the number under the candle.
- RangeType--> Default is HighLow . This parameter determines how to count pips:
- If set with "HighLow", the pips present between the maximum price and the minimum price of the candle are counted.
- If set with "OpenClose", the pips present between the opening and closing price are counted
- If set with "HighDistAndLowDist" it counts both the pips between the opening price and the high and the pips between the opening price and the low.
If you still have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alastor87