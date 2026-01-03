Analytical Volume Profile Indicator





This indicator visualizes a Volume Profile-based liquidity architecture on the chart by analyzing where trading volume is concentrated across price levels over a specified lookback period. It calculates key volume structures such as:





Point of Control (POC): the price level with the highest traded volume.





Value Area (VA): the range containing a configurable percentage of total volume (typically ~70%).





High-Volume Nodes (HVNs): price levels with significant liquidity (strong support/resistance).





Low-Volume Nodes (LVNs): low liquidity zones where price tends to accelerate.





The indicator displays these as horizontal histograms and zones on the chart, helping traders identify liquidity clusters and inefficiencies, interpret market consensus, and align entries and exits with institutional volume patterns rather than price alone. Its settings allow adjusting the value area percentage, HVN/LVN thresholds, and visibility of histogram elements.