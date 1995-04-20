Nexus Signal System

TECHNICAL DESCRIPTION

The Nexus Signal System is an MT4 indicator that combines 12 technical criteria to generate trading signals. The system analyzes the confluence of multiple factors (trend, momentum, volume, S/R zones) before validating a signal, which reduces the number of false signals compared to indicators using a single criterion.

ANALYSIS CRITERIA (Scoring 0–15 points):

  • Pattern detection (pin bars, engulfing)

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis (higher timeframe trend confirmation)

  • ADX Market Regime (avoids non-trending markets)

  • Support/Resistance Zones (automatic swing points)

  • Moving Averages 20/50/200 (trend alignment)

  • RSI 14 periods (momentum)

  • Relative Volume (institutional confirmation)

  • ATR (volatility)

FEATURES:

  • Signals with transparent quality score (0–15)

  • Automatically detected S/R zones displayed on chart

  • Preliminary signals (current bar) and confirmed signals (closed bar)

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated using ATR

  • Dashboard with real-time market information

  • 8 color themes for visual customization

  • 56 configurable parameters to adapt to your trading style

USAGE:

  1. INSTALLATION: Compile in MetaEditor and attach to chart

  2. KEY PARAMETERS:

    • Min_Signal_Score : Sets the minimum quality threshold (default 6.5/15)

    • MTF_Timeframe : Confirmation timeframe (default H4)

    • Color_Theme : Choice of 8 visual themes

  3. INTERPRETATION:

    • High score (≥8) = More criteria validated = Higher probability

    • Low score (≤6) = Fewer criteria = Lower probability

    • [Score] in brackets = Preliminary signal, may change

    • Score without brackets = Confirmed signal, will not change

  4. TRADING:

    • The indicator does NOT place orders automatically

    • The user decides whether to enter based on their strategy

    • Follow proper risk management (1–2% per trade recommended)

    • Test on demo before trading live

IMPORTANT WARNINGS:

  • No indicator guarantees profits

  • Past performance does not predict future results

  • Results vary depending on market conditions

  • Requires trading knowledge (not for absolute beginners)

  • Should be combined with proper risk management

  • Demo testing strongly recommended before live use

TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS:

  • MetaTrader 4 (Build 1355 or higher)

  • Basic MT4 and Forex trading knowledge

  • Windows (Consolas font required, installed by default)

RECOMMENDED TIMEFRAMES: H1, H4 for best signal-to-quality ratio


