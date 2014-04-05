Japanese Candlestick Indicator
- Indicators
- Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Simple Japanese candlestick indicator
Contains 3 patterns:
- bearish engulfing
- bullish engulfing
- doji
Only contains these 3 because after rigorous testing and trading (data) these seem to be the most efficient.
Also contains:
- alerts if enabled
When japanese candlestick is detected it is colored with relevant color depending on bias, and also shows label next to it.
Labels:
- BEG = Bearish engulfing
- BE = Bullish engulfing
- DO = Doji