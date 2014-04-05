Japanese Candlestick Indicator

Simple Japanese candlestick indicator


Contains 3 patterns:

- bearish engulfing

- bullish engulfing

- doji


Only contains these 3 because after rigorous testing and trading (data) these seem to be the most efficient.

Also contains:

- alerts if enabled 


When japanese candlestick is detected it is colored with relevant color depending on bias, and also shows label next to it.

Labels:

- BEG = Bearish engulfing

- BE = Bullish engulfing

- DO = Doji

Recommended products
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
Indicators
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
FREE
Engulfing bar after trend change
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicators
The EMA Engulfing Cross indicator is an indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform that signals potential buy and sell opportunities based on an engulfing candle pattern after a recent exponential moving average cross. You can adjust how recently the trend change must have occurred using the PASTemaCROSS input. The RSI oversold/overbought function is used to confirm the signals generated by the moving averages. It takes into account the previous bar before the engulfing bar, and it is best used wi
FREE
Buy sell pressure with order block
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Multiple Wicks forming at OverSold & OverBought levels create Buying and Selling Pressure. This indicator tries to capture the essence of the buy and sell pressure created by those wicks. Wick pressure shows that the trend is Exhausted. Order block should display when buying or selling pressure wick. When price go inside buy order block and up to outside order block, trader should consider a buy order. If price go inside buy order block and down to outside order block, trader should consider a s
Pips On Candles
Giuseppe Nittoli
Indicators
Pips on Candles shows the number of pips involved in each candle on the chart. It is possible to set 3 different ranges for counting on each single candle via the RangeType parameter: With "HighLow" you count the pips present between the minimum and the maximum. The number is shown under each candlestick on the chart. With "OpenClose" you count the pips present between the opening and closing price of the candle. The number is shown under each candlestick on the chart. With "HighDistAndLowDist"
DYJ ChameleonTrend
Daying Cao
Indicators
DYJ ChameleonTrend works based on Trend Following and Counter Trend system. DYJ ChameleonTrend is a high probability indicator. This indicator uses a unique Mix indicator that combines sophisticated indicator with user discretion. This indicator is one most advanced Ma cross and ATR and variance algorithm. The indicator displays two colored directional arrows and trend scrolling balls, indicating the best entry and exit positions for traders. Input InpPeriod       = 50  -- Period InpPrice     
Fibrillar
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
It is very easy to use the Fibrillar indicator, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the indications of the colored arrows. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, and this method also focuses on measuring each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information, but also more averaged. When calculating this indicator, logarithmic gains are first calculated at the closing price, which allows you to filter out the tren
Visual Forest Shadow Range Trading Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Discover the untapped potential of market range trading with the Forest Shadow Indicator! Designed for traders who want to optimize their strategies, this tool provides raw, powerful insights into market trends and turning points. Note: The indicator is unoptimized, offering you full flexibility to tailor it to your unique trading needs. Core Logic: The Forest Shadow Indicator uses a combination of stochastic momentum and visual signals to highlight potential buy and sell zones within range-bou
SMC Trading Pro Tool
The Anh Pham
5 (1)
Indicators
Welcome to the world of SMC (Smart Money Concepts) Trading, where we empower traders with the tools and knowledge to make smarter trading decisions. Our latest addition to our suite of trading tools is the SMC Trading Pro indicator, version 1.0. Key Features: Major Market Structure Identification with BODY break. Order Block must be in Major Swing ( not Small Swing ). Order Block with Fair Value Gap Detection. Order Block in Discount | Premium zone. Filter for only Bullish, Bearish or All Order
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicators
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Spearman Rank with Alerts
Romer Javier Franco Lozada
Indicators
Spearman Rank MTF – Momentum Oscillator with Trend Intelligence The Spearman Rank MTF is a powerful oscillator designed to measure trend strength and direction using a statistical approach based on Spearman's Rank Correlation . This indicator excels at detecting trend changes, key reversals, and overbought/oversold conditions with precision and clear visual cues. Key Benefits Multi-Timeframe (MTF) support – analyze higher timeframes without leaving your current chart. Dual smoothing modes –
Bheurekso Pattern with Alert
Minh Truong Pham
2 (1)
Indicators
The Bheurekso Pattern Indicator for MT5 helps traders automatically identify candlestick pattern that formed on the chart base on some japanese candle pattern and other indicator to improve accurate. This indicator scans all candles, recognizes and then displays any candle patterns formed on the chart. The candle displayed can be Bullish or Bearish Engulfing, Bullish or Bearish Harami, and so on. There are some free version now but almost that is repaint and lack off alert function. With this ve
Pairs Trading Hedge Chart
Dmitriy Skub
Indicators
This indicator is intended for visual multicurrency analysis. It allows synchronous scrolling and analysis of a few charts simultaneously and can also be used for pairs trading. The indicator works both on Forex and on Russian FORTS market. The product has a very important property - if there are skipped bars at the symbols, the synchronism of charts on the time axis is fully preserved. Each chart point is strictly synchronous with the others on the time axis at any time frame. This is especiall
Binary Absorption
Bogdan Kupinsky
5 (1)
Indicators
Бинарный индикатор находит свечной паттерн "Поглощение" и рисует соответствующий сигнал для входа рынок. Имеет встроенные фильтры и панель для просчета количества успешных сделок. Особенности Работает для всех валютных пар и любых таймфреймов. Индикатор рассматривает комбинацию из 2-х или 3-х свечей в зависимости от настроек. Имеется возможность фильтровать сигналы путем настройки количества свечей одного цвета (тренда) до образования паттерна. Присутствует панель для отображения точности си
DYJ SuperTrendWave
Daying Cao
Indicators
DYJ SuperTrendWave is a highly accurate peak and trough trading system. This indicator looks for the highest and lowest points of candles as entering and leaving the market. The entrance price is near the highest or lowest point. The notification type of signal has been added to the dyj supertrend. When a multi-space signal is generated, The following types of notification signals are available:  Alert  mailSend, MobilePush. Input InpSignalPeriod   =  10; BarDistance       =  24; InpIsAlert     
MTF Qristalium Arrows MT5
Elena Kusheva
Indicators
Indicator MTF Qristalium Arrows is a semi - automatic trading system. It works on all currency pairs.  The indicator uses three rules: 1) we trade only on the trend, 2)"buy when everyone sells and sell when everyone buys", 3) the Price always goes against the crowd.  Indicator MTF Arrows Qristalium filter rules across multiple time frames using the built-in indicators. If the trend matches on the selected time intervals, the indicator will give an arrow to enter the market. Then you make you
Trade Performance Information
Andres Mauricio Serrano Quintero
Indicators
This indicator will help you track performance of your trades, even scalping trades.  You can use it with the Arab, and many other traders.  This indicator displays essential trading account information directly on your chart. It positions itself in one of the four corners of the screen and showcases details such as: Symbol: The symbol of the asset currently displayed on the chart. Profit/Loss: The total profit or loss in dollars for the current symbol. Pips: The total number of pips gained or
FREE
Candle Pattern Finder MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.2 (5)
Indicators
This indicator searches for candlestick patterns. Its operation principle is based on Candlestick Charting Explained: Timeless Techniques for Trading Stocks and Futures by Gregory L. Morris. If a pattern is detected, the indicator displays a message at a bar closure. If you trade using the MetaTrader 4 terminal, then you can download the full analogue of the " Candle Pattern Finder for MT4 " indicator It recognizes the following patterns: Bullish/Bearish (possible settings in brackets) : Hammer
Basing Candles
Abdelkhabir Yassine Alaoui
Indicators
Basing Candles indicator is an automatic indicator that detects and marks basing candles on the chart. A basing candle is a candle with body length less than 50% of its high-low range. A basing candle or basing candlestick is a trading indicator whose body length is less than half of its range between the highs and lows. That's less than 50% of its range. The indicator highlights the basing candles using custom candles directly in the main chart of the platform. The percentage criterion can be
FREE
Efficiency Ratio Indicator
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
Short Description: A powerful tool to measure trend efficiency and filter market noise. Toggle between a sleek line chart or a color-coded histogram with threshold alerts. Key Features: Dual Plot Styles: Line (RSI-like) or colored histogram (Trend/Neutral/Range). Configurable Thresholds: Set your own upper (trend) and lower (range) levels. Multi-Mode Visualization: Clear visual cues—green for strong trends, gray for consolidation, red for ranging markets. Flexible Period: Adjustable calculation
FREE
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Iconic SMC Signal Indicator
Maurice Prang
Indicators
ICONIC SMC INDICATOR - Trade with Institutional Clarity. Finally. Are you tired of spending hours manually marking up charts, only to miss the perfect entry by a few pips? Do you second-guess your analysis when real money is on the line? The era of manual, subjective, and time-consuming SMC trading is over. The ICONIC SMC Indicator is not just another tool; it is a complete, institutional-grade analysis engine. It automates the entire Smart Money Concepts workflow, transforming your chart into
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (52)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Boom and Crash Buy and Sell Trend
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Indicators
Boom and Crash Buy and Sell Trend. Non-repaint. Can be used on all timeframes 1 minute for scalpers. 5 minute to monthly timeframe for swing trading. works on all boom and crash pairs Crash300, Crash500, Crash1000. Boom300, Boom500, Boom1000. Green histogram colour means the trend is up(bullish) Buy signal. Dark orange histogram colour means the trend is down(bearish) Sell signal.
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.14 (21)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multi
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
HLBand MT5
Vladimir Chiosa
Indicators
HLBand is an indicator which can show trend, volatility channels, and it has 3 line levels: upper, middle and lower. HLBand MT5 version is a perfect translation of HLBand MT4, it works absolutely identical to MT4 version. Indicators Inputs BandPeriod - the period used for calculating values of bands. PriceField - the price used for calculations, it can have two values: 0:High/Low, 1:Close/Close.
Binary 2SMA
Bogdan Kupinsky
Indicators
Стрелочный индикатор, выдающий сигнал при пересечении 2 SMA. Сигналы выдаются в виде стрелок и подходят для торговли бинарными опционами.  Входные параметры First period-  период 1 MA Second period -  период 2 MA Invert signals -  Возможность давать инвертированные сигналы (для работы по тренду) Candles to count  - количество свечей для подсчета статистики Expiration - время экспирации сигнала Length - расстояние для сигналов Особенности :  Возможность использовать инверсию сигналов Возможност
Send any indicator signals to Telegram channel MT5
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA for send any indicator Signals (buffer) to your channel in Telegram with photo for chart also you can share your signals with your clients in your telegram please watch the photos you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pYpnWUr4Kb4aIwdoGVD_9zSH1HWX-tt3/view?usp=sharing then unzip files then pu
Candle Absorption Full
Bogdan Kupinsky
Indicators
This indicator detects the Engulfing candlestick pattern and draws the corresponding market entry signal. Features It works on all pairs and timeframes. The indicator analyzes a combination of 2 or 3 candlesticks depending on settings. The number of pre-calculated bars (signals) is configurable. The indicator can send an alert to notify of a found signal. Signal can be filtered by setting the number of candlesticks of the same color (trend) preceding the pattern formation. The indicator has an
Candle Fusion Pro
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicators
Candle Fusion Pro — Pattern Recognition + Trend Filter + Momentum Filter (No Repaint) Detect powerful candlestick formations and confirm their strength with live trend and momentum analysis. Candle Fusion Pro is the ultimate visual tool for traders who rely on price action precision , trend structure, and multi-layered confirmation . Core Features Pattern-Based Entry : Detects over 10+ advanced Japanese patterns , including: Shooting Stars (levels 2, 3, 4) Bullish/Bearish Engulfings Morning/Ev
Buyers of this product also purchase
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (59)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (90)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicators
Gold Stuff mt5 is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended time frame H1. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get   personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are on
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.88 (16)
Indicators
***  Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, with a focus on providing no repaint signals and highlighting Points of Interest (POI). Additionally It also features an Auto Fibonacci Level System that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullback and reversal points instantly. Most importantly, the sign
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tr
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
PipRush MT5
Hugo Feruglio
Indicators
PipRush is a technical indicator that identifies structured trading opportunities using statistical logic. It automatically draws trade setups with predefined entry, stop loss, and take profit levels. The indicator is designed for traders who want to reduce manual analysis and apply a consistent, data-driven approach. Key Features Automatically plots full trade setup, including entry, stop loss, take profit, and risk-to-reward levels Real-time dashboard displays live performance metrics Alerts f
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.66 (50)
Indicators
ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to enhance signal accuracy. MQL Channel    Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (21)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (17)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener Breakthrough unique Solution With All Important levels analyzer and Markets Structures Feature Built Inside One Tool ! Our indicator has been developed by traders for traders and with one Indicator you will find all Imporant market levels with one click. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Support and Resistance Screener Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) (offer extended) The available tools ( Features ) in our Indicator are :  1. HH-LL S
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move. Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Key features Stoploss   and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the brea
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /         VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now,
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.55 (20)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months       access to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS       — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months       access to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed tra
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.83 (6)
Indicators
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for instruction, any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous small price changes. Minimal Market Risk: Limited exposure redu
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4 (29)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (6)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Dark Absolute Trend MT5
Marco Solito
4.64 (11)
Indicators
Dark Absolute Trend   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nstallation and  Update Guide   -  Troubleshooting
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.88 (8)
Indicators
IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
More from author
Lot sl tp visualizer MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
very simple indicator to help with fast risk management during volatility. ~Displays: - stop loss in points of your choice. - take profit in points of your choice. - what lot size to risk on the trade relative percentage. ~Values that can be changed: - take profit points. - stop loss points. - risk in percentage. - color of lines. - width of lines. - linestyle. - buy / sell trade.
Spread and Close MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
Spread & Candle Close Timer Indicator for MT4  Optimize your trading with this lightweight and efficient indicator, designed to display the real-time spread and candle close countdown directly on your MT4 chart. Features: Live Spread Monitoring – Instantly see market conditions. Candle Close Timer – Stay prepared for the next price movement. Simple & Non-Intrusive Design – No unnecessary settings, just clear and accurate data. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and those who need real-time exec
Inside candle Mt4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
Inside Candle Indicator for MT4 The Inside Candle Indicator is a simple yet effective tool for identifying inside bar formations on the chart. Inside candles signal market consolidation , often leading to breakout opportunities. Features: Automatically detects inside bars and marks them with a small dot below the candle. Helps traders spot potential breakout zones and areas of market compression. Works on all timeframes and asset classes , making it versatile for different trading strategi
FVG Indicator MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator with Clear Trendlines Identify Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) like a pro! This powerful MQL4 indicator marks   Bullish   and   Bearish FVGs   with   clear, precise trendlines , giving you a visual edge in spotting high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Two Trendlines per FVG : Clearly marks the   top and bottom   of each FVG zone for easy identification. No Rays : Trendlines are clean and concise, ensuring a clutter-free chart. Customizable Colors : Personal
FVG iFVG Alert Indicator MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
FVG & iFVG Alert indicator for MT4 - it is coded to detect freshest untouched FVG, both bullish and bearish, it draws lines for the FVG making it clear - when price reaches these levels it will alert upon candle close that price is potentially breaking this FVG or retesting it - price might hold and will then be FVG or it might inverse and become an iFVG - good for alerting you when to look at chart, then execute depending on trading system
Session ICT Killzone MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
ICT Killzone Indicator – Master the Market’s Key Trading Sessions Unlock the true potential of Institutional Order Flow with the ICT Killzone Indicator , designed for serious traders who follow Inner Circle Trader (ICT) concepts. This tool highlights the most critical trading periods—the Asia, London, and New York Killzones —allowing you to align your trades with high-probability setups used by smart money traders. Key Features: Automated Killzone Markings – The indicator dynamically plots th
Lot sl tp visualizer
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
very simple indicator to help with fast risk management during volatility. ~Displays: - stop loss in points of your choice. - take profit in points of your choice. - what lot size to risk on the trade relative percentage. ~Values that can be changed: - take profit points. - stop loss points. - risk in percentage. - color of lines. - width of lines. - linestyle. - buy / sell trade.
Trend Strength Visualizer
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
Trend Strength Visualizer A Simple Tool for Trend Analysis This indicator helps you quickly assess the strength of market trends using fast and slow moving averages. It’s designed to give you a clear visual representation of the trend, so you can make better trading decisions. ~Displays: Green Line : Strong uptrend (potential buying opportunities). Red Line : Strong downtrend (potential selling opportunities). ~Values That Can Be Changed: Fast MA period. Slow MA period. Line color for uptrend an
Checklist for Professionals MT5
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
Checklist Indicator for MT5 Streamline your trading process with the Checklist Indicator —a powerful tool designed to keep you disciplined and organized. This indicator allows you to create and manage a personalized checklist directly on your chart, ensuring you follow your trading rules before entering a position. ️ Customize your own trading checklist ️ Stay consistent and avoid impulsive trades ️ Improve decision-making with structured analysis ️ Seamlessly integrates into your MT5 workfl
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review