SmartBubbles Accumulation
- Indicators
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Version: 3.50
- Updated: 11 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Bubble Indicator - Price Slowdown + Volume Spike Detection
A simple visual tool that shows colored squares on your chart when price slows down suddenly with a volume spike.
What it does:
-
Spots moments when the market "hesitates" before a move
-
Shows where big volume enters without moving price
-
Helps anticipate potential breakouts
How it works:
-
Analyzes smaller timeframes than your current chart
-
Detects unusually small candles (price slowdown)
-
Checks for unusually high volume (volume spike)
-
Displays green (bullish) or red (bearish) squares
Main settings:
-
Price sensitivity: Lower = more sensitive
-
Volume multiplier: Higher = more selective
-
Bubble sizes: Adjust visibility
Why it's useful:
-
Simple and visual
-
No complicated calculations
-
Spots interesting setups
-
Fully customizable
Great for trading ranges, breakouts, or just understanding market dynamics.