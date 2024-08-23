Outside Bar Indicator MT5

Outside bars (Außenstäbe) are important in professional price action trading and were made popular by Michael Voigt. Highs and lows of outside bars (Aussenstäbe) can be utilized as entry and exit for trades following different strategies. With combining different timeframes you can more easily detect the overall trend of the market, see potential resistance and support levels and also detect change in trend and framing of the market. Examples for strategies with inside bars (Innenstäbe) and outside bars are

  • Reversal
  • Trend continuation
  • Breakout
  • Ranges

This indicator allows to displays outside bars on the current and configurable higher timeframes. E.g. you can display the M5 outside bars on a M1 timeframe to see the bigger picture without the need to switch between different charts. 

Key features:

  • Smart timeframe overlays: 
    • If the configured timeframe is smaller than the chart timeframe, then automatically the chart timeframe is used.
    • If the chart time frame is changed back then automatically the configured timeframe is used again
  • Configurable timeframes
  • Configurable colors
  • Tolerance for the open/close price of inside bar (Innenstab)
  • Display of fibonacci extensions (150% and 161,8%) for the last outside bar (Aussenstab).

Configuration:

The following configuration options exists:

  • Timeframe for the outside bar
  • Colors for bullish/bearish outside bars
  • Option to display the open line of the outside bar as market often returns to the open line and can be used as entry or exit point into a trade
  • Option to display fibonacci extensions for the last outside bar
  • Tolerance in points the open/close price of an inside bar can be higher/lower than the outside bar (Außenstab).























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Indicators
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With the gaps finder indicator gaps between trading session are automatically added to you chart and you will never miss a gap which you can use in your trading strategies. Gaps often act as a magnet where the markets returns to or when a gap is closed often constitutes a reversal point.You don't have to draw manually gaps anymore. Key Features: Support for multiple trading sessions in a single chart, e.g market session and future session Configurable number of days to look back for gaps Highly
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