Supreme CCI Divergence Indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
A lot of professional traders use high quality divergence signals as a part of their strategy to enter a position. Spotting correct divergences quickly can often be hard, especially if your eye isn’t trained for it yet. For this reason we’ve created a series of easy to use professional oscillator divergence indicators that are very customisable so you get only the signals you want to trade.
We have this divergence indicator for RSI, MACD, Stochastics, CCI and OBV.
- RSI: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69264
- MACD: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69265
- STOCH: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69263
- CCI: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69267
- OBV: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69266
FEATURES
- Use the tools that pro trades use.
- High quality, non repainting divergence signals
- Classic bearish, classic bullish, hidden bearish and hidden bullish signals
- Pick desired divergence size (only big divergences of all kinds of divergences?)
- Fully compatible with our divergence scanners
- Alerts (pop up with audio, email, mobile)
HOW TO USE?
Simply attach the indicator to the instrument and timeframe of choice. When attaching it to the chart you can customize the options (alerts, period, which divergences, etc…)
SCANNERS
Please also check out our divergence scanners which give you an overview of the divergences in the entire market. More info through the links hereunder:
- RSI Scanner: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69268
- MACD Scanner: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69270
- STOCH Scanner: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69269
- CCI Scanner: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69272
- OBV Scanner: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/69271
For more technical info or questions, please send us a message.