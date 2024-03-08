Golden Sniper Mt5

1

introducing the Golden Sniper Indicator, a powerful MQL5 tool meticulously crafted for traders seeking to enhance their trading experience. Developed by a team of seasoned traders with over 6 years of expertise, this indicator offers a reliable method for identifying trading opportunities with remarkable accuracy.

Key Features:

  • Alerts and Signal Arrows: The Golden Sniper Indicator provides timely alerts and visual signal arrows, helping you identify trend reversals.
  • Risk Management: It suggests appropriate profit-taking and stop-loss levels based on the Risk-Reward Ratio (RRR).
  • Adaptability: Whether you’re a novice or a professional trader, this indicator is adaptable to various trading styles, including swing trading and scalp trading.
  • Customizable Settings: Tailor the indicator to your preferences.

Recommendations:

  1. Timeframes: The Golden Sniper Indicator performs well across all timeframes. For scalping, consider M5 and M15, while swing traders may prefer M30 and H1.
  2. Currency Pairs: Optimal performance is observed with currency pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURUAD, and XAUUSD.
  3. Risk Management: Stick to default stop-loss settings for effective risk management.
  4. Take Profit Levels: Choose from options like 0.8, 1, 1.5, or 2, aligned with Risk-to-Reward Ratio principles.

Specifications:

  • Non-Repainting: Ensures reliability.
  • Session Filters: Filter signals based on trading sessions (TOKYO, SYDNEY, LONDON, NEW YORK).
  • Candlestick Filters: Filter signals by candlestick number betweeneach signal.
  • Precision Reversal Identification: Visual, auditory, and mobile alerts accompany precise trend reversal signals.

For inquiries or assistance, feel free to contact us via Private Message. Let the Golden Sniper Indicator elevate your trading journey today!


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ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
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Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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A pivot point is   an intraday technical indicator used to identify trends and reversals mainly in equities, commodities, and forex markets . Pivot points are calculated to determine levels in which the sentiment of the market could change from bullish to bearish, and vice-versa. the swing daily is an advanced pivot points indicator that grants the user control over many aspects of the trading levels that you'll get familiar with in the controls section  it's used mainly to locate intraday tr
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gongsiming
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gongsiming 2025.12.26 11:16 
 

The software doesn’t work, I asked the developer for a user guide, and they still haven’t sent it to me. This software is the worst software ever, bar none.

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