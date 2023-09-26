C300 Spirit Breaker Synthetic based

C300 SYNTHETIC INDICATOR 1MIN CHART

Update V2

No repaint





*The indicator will not give a sell sign if the market conditions are not in place.

*With all 3 strategy criteria in place the strategy based indicator signals 1-3 trades per day.

*The drawdown can range to very high you need to place your own target profit and stop loss according to your risk management system .

*The indicator is designed for only C300 and the 1min chart .





NB :Note this strategy based indicator will be free only for a limited time.





Disclaimer: Please note trading carries risk and the past performance is not an indication of future results. The use of this indicator or any trading indicator or strategy

does not guarantee profits or prevent losses. It is your own responsibility to fully understand the risk involved before trading with real money. This indicator and strategy is at your own risk .



