Iceblock Volume
- Indicators
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 5 December 2025
Iceblock — an MT4 indicator identifying clusters of high volume with limited price movement (iceberg-like behavior).
TF:
Works on all timeframes (M1 to D1).
Pair:
Compatible with Forex, indices, gold and CFDs.
Settings:
-
VolumeLookback – candles used to compute average volume
-
VolumeThreshold – multiplier to flag unusually high volume
-
ClusterSize – number of nearby candles to confirm a cluster
-
RangeComparisonPeriod – period to average candle ranges (high–low)
Brief conclusion:
Iceblock highlights areas of unusually high trading activity with small price ranges — mimicking iceberg-like conditions using only volume and price data in MT4. Plotted arrows mark noteworthy bars, not trade signals.