Iceblock Volume

Iceblock — an MT4 indicator identifying clusters of high volume with limited price movement (iceberg-like behavior).

TF:
Works on all timeframes (M1 to D1).

Pair:
Compatible with Forex, indices, gold and CFDs.

Settings:

  • VolumeLookback – candles used to compute average volume

  • VolumeThreshold – multiplier to flag unusually high volume

  • ClusterSize – number of nearby candles to confirm a cluster

  • RangeComparisonPeriod – period to average candle ranges (high–low)

Brief conclusion:
Iceblock highlights areas of unusually high trading activity with small price ranges — mimicking iceberg-like conditions using only volume and price data in MT4. Plotted arrows mark noteworthy bars, not trade signals.


