RVI Flat Detector mr

Crypto_Forex Indicator RVI FLAT Detector - is an efficient auxiliary tool in trading! No Repaint.

I offer you to upgrade your trading methods with this great indicator for MT4.





- Indicator shows price Flat areas on the chart. It has "Flat sensitivity" parameter - which is responsible for flat detection.

- RVI FLAT Detector can be used for Price Action entries confirmation or for trades from OverSold (below -0.23) / OverBought (above 0.23) zones.

- You can use it for trend following systems to detect flat zones and avoid trading there.

- You can use it for reversal scalping - to trade reversals from flat borders.

- There are plenty opportunities to use RVI FLAT Detector instead of standard RVI oscillator.

- Relative_Vigor_Index (RVI) itself is a technical momentum indicator which is very useful on trend markets.





This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.