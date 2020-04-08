StrategySchedule

This indicator is a kind of strategy that uses lines to build certain candle readings that will help the trader in his calculations and trading.
The indicator itself is a regular Moving Average, which is colored in two colors: light and dark, and thus shows the trader the nature of market behavior in the current situation at a given time and, depending on the color indication, indicates which trades are best opened at this stage of time: either to buy, or for sale.
But the vertical and horizontal lines of the indicator give the trader the right to take a closer look at his conclusions, and even more so if the trader is trading at a certain time, since this indicator, with its horizontal lines for a certain time set by the trader himself in the indicator settings, calculates the maximum and minimum opening and closing of candles and dividing this The parameter is divided by a third line showing the average value of the maximum and minimum for a certain period of time set by the trader himself. And for the convenience of the trader, I added a third vertical line, which in day trading will show the end of trading for today.
The indicator is working correctly for the H1 period. I did not check it on other periods.
Then, I will post an Expert Advisor for free, a kind of panel to help with manual trading, which can be installed with this indicator. Here is the link to this advisor: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/66175
PS: Now I clicked on the chart by periods and looked at the candlesticks and saw that calculations are taking place for the H1 period and on the charts M30 and M15, and M5, and M1 it happens that the indicator counts the bars as indicated in the H1 period. But he thinks it's just as correct. That is, if you specified morning - 0, and evening is 8, then 8 - 0 = 8 bars and the indicator will calculate the highs and lows of closing and opening bars for 8 bars, which means that on the M30 chart the indicator will calculate for 16 bars, and on the M15 chart the indicator will calculate for 32 bars, on the H4 chart the indicator will calculate for only 2 bars.. And it's good that I've now looked at this and checked that I have the opportunity to refine my calculation function and, accordingly, I will need to display these parameters in the user settings...