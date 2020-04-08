StrategySchedule

This indicator is a kind of strategy that uses lines to build certain candle readings that will help the trader in his calculations and trading.





The indicator itself is a regular Moving Average, which is colored in two colors: light and dark, and thus shows the trader the nature of market behavior in the current situation at a given time and, depending on the color indication, indicates which trades are best opened at this stage of time: either to buy, or for sale.





But the vertical and horizontal lines of the indicator give the trader the right to take a closer look at his conclusions, and even more so if the trader is trading at a certain time, since this indicator, with its horizontal lines for a certain time set by the trader himself in the indicator settings, calculates the maximum and minimum opening and closing of candles and dividing this The parameter is divided by a third line showing the average value of the maximum and minimum for a certain period of time set by the trader himself. And for the convenience of the trader, I added a third vertical line, which in day trading will show the end of trading for today.





The indicator is working correctly for the H1 period. I did not check it on other periods.



