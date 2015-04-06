SpiderNotKnowWeb

This Expert Advisor uses Moving Average with certain parameters to open orders. He will always open the first deal to buy, but, with certain settings, he can only open deals to sell. To close orders, he uses a profit after which he will close all orders and start his work again. So far, it works as a Martingale and as a networker.

extern double Lots                 = 0.20; - - From this parameter, which is the value of the currency at which you 
                                               will to trade, the Expert Advisor begins its work. That is, the first 
                                               one that opened an order in the terminal will be opened for $ 0.20 
                                               if you have an account in in dollars and a purchase order will be 
                                               opened.
Next, the adviser will work on the martingale principle and the parameter will be responsible for increasing transactions 
MultiplierBuy. If the price threatens to lose, then with the StepBuy parameter you can set exactly where and at what
distance from the opened unprofitable order to open another purchase order, which would thereby compensate
for the loss incurred by the order that was opened before the newly opened order. P.S.: Here it should be noted that this parameter
cannot equal "Zero - 0", since multiplication is going on in the code and in this case there will be an error and the second and subsequent
orders, if the current price goes to a loss, will not be opened. But if you want your advisor to
if I traded one lot and opened a network of orders, then this parameter should be made "One - 1".

extern double Lots2                = 0.70; - Here it is necessary to say a little about the trading strategy of the 
                                             adviser itself. He opens either a network or martingale orders only for 
                                             purchase. The parameter WhenToClose determines after which
order a counter sell order with an increased lot will be opened, since the current price is moving at a loss, in order
to close all the ADVISER's orders when a certain amount is reached and start trading anew from scratch. Here, in the settings, it is worth, 
that after the second order, a sell order will be opened. And if the current price is still moving in
the direction of loss, then when the DistanceToClosing parameter is reached, in points, a sell order will be opened, at a price
multiplied by the IncreasingClosingAmount parameter, that is, by ten to 10, at a price of $ 2.00. And when the
profit is reached, the amount set by the - CloseTOTAL parameter, here 10 cents or more, the Adviser's orders will be closed. And the parameter 
Lots2 is responsible if this condition is not met and the current market price changes its trend and goes against 
closing orders and a margin call will begin to threaten, since the sell order was opened with a large lot, then, after the very
first buy order, the current market price, reaching the distance specified by the BuyClosure parameter, we will open 
again, a buy order at the Lots2 price, in the hope that our orders in the bag will cover the losses of an open sell order and
when a certain amount is reached, our orders will be closed with a profit specified by the CloseTOTAL parameter.

extern double Lots3                = 4.00; - This parameter of the ADVISER is responsible for the lot of the opened 
                                             order, if the current market price will change its trend again and go 
                                             to a loss already to all open orders in the market, then we will try to 
                                             change the situation in 
We will open a sell order at this price and the ADVISER will close all orders when the parameter
specified by us in CloseTOTAL is reached.

extern int Slippage                = 50;  - this is a parameter of slippage from the current price.
extern int Magic                   = 401; - This is a magic number
extern int Magic2                  = 402; - This is a magic number
extern int Magic3                  = 403; - This is a magic number
extern int Magic4                  = 404; - This is a magic number
                                            P.S: You can open two or more Expert Advisors in the terminal. But, 
                                                 no matter what they do not interfere with each other in their work, 
                                                 it will be necessary to change each adviser
                                                 all the magic numbers so that they do not look like each other, since
                                                 The ADVISOR uses separate magic numbers for each operation.
//---
extern int BeginningSELL           = 6; - this parameter determines after which open purchase orders will be placed 
                                          A sell order is being opened. (In this case, it won't be open, so
                                          how the order closing events will occur).

extern double StartMultiplierSell  = 2.0; - this parameter is a multiplier and answers at what price it will be opened
                                            a sell order. Here he doubles it, that is, Lots = 0.40;
//---
extern int StepBuy                 = 600; - this parameter is responsible for the items for which the next one will 
                                            be opened a buy order if the price goes to a loss.

extern int StepSell                = 100; - this parameter is responsible for the points for which the next order 
                                            will be opened for sale if the price goes to a loss.

extern double MultiplierBuy        = 2; - this parameter is a multiplier, responsible for increasing the lot, at what 
                                          price it will be buy an increasing buy order.

extern double MultiplierSell       = 2; - this parameter is a multiplier, responsible for increasing the lot, at what 
                                          price it will be buy an increasing sell order.
//---
extern double CloseTOTAL           = 0.10; - this parameter is responsible for the amount, profit, reaching which 
                                             and more The Adviser will try to close all the orders in the market with 
                                             this an advisor.

extern int BuyClosure              = 1000; - this parameter is responsible for the logic of operation, and if there 
                                             are no orders closed for profit and the price will go up to the moose 
                                             and change its trend,then, after overcoming the current market price of 
                                             the first purchase order by the specified distance in points, a purchase 
order will be opened in order to overcome the sum of the purchase orders that have already been opened loss by an 
open sell order and close orders with a profit specified by the CloseTOTAL parameter.

extern int SellClosure             = 200; - this parameter is responsible for the distance to open a sell order,
                                            if the current price changes its trend again and goes to the bears and, 
                                            what would try to close orders again with the profit specified by the 
                                            parameter CloseTOTAL.

extern int WhenToClose             = 2; - this parameter determines after which purchase order the order will be 
                                          opened to sell in order to close all orders in the market after reaching
                                          the specified price and more by the CloseTOTAL parameter.

extern int DistanceToClosing       = 50; - this parameter determines at what distance from the order it will be 
                                           opened a sell order to close all orders in the market.

extern double IncreasingClosingAmount = 10; - this parameter is a multiplier and increases the Lots in order to 
                                              the opened sell order could close all open orders
                                              for the purchase.



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4.67 (3)
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
Gann HiLo System MT4
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Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Hello everyone.  I want to tell you a little bit about this panel for trading in the financial foreign exchange market. The panel is written in the MQL4 programming language and is designed to help open market orders for certain positions. It works with both regular and pending orders. That is, it opens buy and sell orders, such as Buy, Sell, BuyLimit, SellLimit, BuyStop, SellStop. It also opens a network of pending orders and, including grid orders, that is, both limit pending orders and stop
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Experts
The Breaking Trend ADVISOR opens the first position only to buy an order. Next, he looks at if the price goes to a loss, then at a certain loss distance he puts a pending Stop Order Sell for sale with an increased lot in order to cover the loss and fix the profit when closing buy and sell orders. And then the whole trade actually takes place with this logic. These are the settings of the advisor: -- LOT --- extern double lots                       = 0.2 ; - this parameter is responsible for th
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Iurii Kuksov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is actually a martingale and works with trailing only for BUY orders with Magic1. For all other oders, trolling does not work. Depending on the EnteringMarket parameter, the EA will open orders less frequently or more often. It depends on the distance of the moving averages from each other and the greater this distance, the less often a buy order will be opened. The meaning of the strategy is simple: A purchase order is opened, and depending on how the price behaves, which we
MartinZ
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
This is an ordinary adviser working on the martingale system. Places orders depending on the intersection of the average price. Here it must be said that the closing price with a profit after the opening of the second and subsequent orders, for example, for sale, is measured in points and does not count. That is, you yourself will have to run the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester and prepare its settings properly for a particular currency pair, etc. of assets provided to you by your broker.
MartinZDouble
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The ADVISOR works using the martingale system. He opens deals according to the Moving Average schedule. To open, it uses PERIOD M15 and a different price calculation period and with a different shift. Here it must be said that the closing price with a profit after the opening of the second and subsequent orders, for example, for sale, is measured in points and does not count. That is, you yourself will have to run the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester and prepare its settings properly for a
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Iurii Kuksov
Experts
Here, this advisor is missing magic numbers. Of a kind, this is a disadvantage, since it will not be possible open two or more Expert Advisors in the same terminal, as they will interfere with each other. But this will not happen on different terminals. They are in the code itself, since the ADVISOR works and uses them in its logic exclusively magical order numbers. That is , it is part of the logic of the work of advisers and without it, no way. When entering the market, the adviser uses a larg
MyAreExpectingTrendDouble
Iurii Kuksov
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This EA is a continuation of the first one, but it opens many times more orders. Why? Because I added trend search control to him using pending orders. That is, he remembers in which direction the price is moving and where and why he opened the last order... and so this advisor is always moving in the right direction. Its only disadvantage is if you don't set it up correctly and make it work with these settings. He also considers the average of the current price and comes to some conclusions and
BearAcceptsProtection
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
The logic of this adviser's work is very ordinary. To enter the market, it uses moving averages with different values and based on these ratios, it opens, always opens the first purchase transaction. And already based on her and her behavior builds the following model of his behavior. Exactly... The Expert Advisor does not use take profit and stop loss, but closes orders to achieve a certain profit, indicating in the settings that no less... maybe more, but not less. extern double Lots     = 0.
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This is a regular panel that places a network of buy and sell orders. This Expert Advisor closes the profit order defined in the settings. Then, there is a parameter called Ladder, which includes that the distance between orders begins to increase by the points indicated by the ladder parameter (here, in the main settings, it is 10 points), which means the second order is 10 points, the third order is 20 points, the fourth order is 40 points, etc. Then, you need to know what is in this adviser
CrocodileHunting
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
The Expert Advisor works with the Alligator indicator. He is always the first to open a buy order and builds his trading behavior from it. As soon as the current price crosses the green line up and the bar closes, the next bar opens a pending stop order to buy.  As soon as the current price crosses the green line down and if the pending order has not been opened, it is deleted. If an order has been opened, the amount for which the order will be closed is set to close it. If, nevertheless,
CrocodileChangingTrend
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
This Expert Advisor uses two indicators in its work, the Alligator and the Moving Average (I have hidden the settings of these indicators and there are none in the settings). The Adviser's job is to open his first Stop Buy Order (a pending stop order to buy) and from it begins to build a model of Sell and Stop Sell orders if the current price is at a loss the first purchase order that opens. After reaching a certain profit specified in the Adviser's settings, the Adviser closes all his orders lo
MosquitoBite
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades depending on the settings... aggressive is not aggressive - here, as you set it up, it will trade. What should be highlighted as a feature of his strategy? And the fact that the adviser opens deals like this... If he opens a Buy transaction according to the specified parameters, then through certain points in the settings, if as soon as there is a Sell signal, then below the Buy orders, he will open sell transactions. And exactly the opposite. If he has opened a Sell
Singing Snake About Trend
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
This advisor is similar in idea to martingale, but not quite martingale. At first, I wanted to hide its logic, but I will introduce the fact that I will still have to partially disclose its characteristics with the settings and in one place I will have to specify its parameters so that buyers do not have confusion in logic, since programmers, in my opinion, differ slightly from ordinary people in their logic of thinking. and, for this reason, personally, I will try to reveal more about the work
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Experts
Why hedging? Because this advisor's strategy will try to save your invested investments. That is why this adviser does not use stop loss and his strategy is aimed solely at winning, and in critical situations occurring in the foreign exchange market, he will try to save your capital by opening transactions. The screenshot graph for the XAUUSD currency pair shows exactly at what point the adviser went into a hedging state and tried to save capital and at the same time did not even earn badly (the
That Day
Iurii Kuksov
Indicators
The indicator is ordinary in its creation. It calculates the highs and lows and correlates them with the average price. The only beauty of it is that it correlates the parameters of the past day with the parameters of the present day, and that's why I called it "That Day." It was developed for the time period of the H1-hour chart. And that's where he behaves correctly. In the settings, it is easy to set the parameter: length determines the average price. Parameter: prim indicates which price the
StrategySchedule
Iurii Kuksov
Indicators
This indicator is a kind of strategy that uses lines to build certain candle readings that will help the trader in his calculations and trading. The indicator itself is a regular Moving Average, which is colored in two colors: light and dark, and thus shows the trader the nature of market behavior in the current situation at a given time and, depending on the color indication, indicates which trades are best opened at this stage of time: either to buy, or for sale. But the vertical and horizo
Wax Candle
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades by levels. That is, levels are set in the Adviser's settings: morning is when the levels will be calculated, evening is when the calculations will be performed, and it is during this period of time that the adviser will calculate the highs and lows of closing and opening bars, and only after that it will open stop pending orders one above the maximum by buy and sell one below the minimum. The nottrade parameter in the Adviser's settings is responsible for the time until
Wizard Collects Cones
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
The ADVISER calculates the major players in the market, comes to the conclusion that the major players are ready to place bets, and at this moment the ADVISER opens two pending stop orders to buy and sell with a stop loss, since there may not be one major player in the market and who will pull the blanket in which direction is not known?!, so It is advisable to set a minimum stop loss, since if the current price reverses and a major player bets everything on winning, it is better to close the lo
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Iurii Kuksov
Experts
I changed it a bit. Why? Because it's a bit difficult to deal with a strategy tester, since many brokers have their own personal historical data, where it turns out that the adviser settings at one broker do not match the settings at another broker and the adviser has to be reconfigured to get into the logical structure of transactions. Here, in two screenshots from different brokers, I tried to set up the adviser's work, as I needed it to work, and the adviser's settings at one broker do not ma
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