Here, this advisor is missing magic numbers. Of a kind, this is a disadvantage, since it will not be possible open two or more Expert Advisors in the same terminal, as they will interfere with each other. But this will not happen on different terminals. They are in the code itself, since the ADVISOR works and uses them in its logic exclusively magical order numbers. That is , it is part of the logic of the work of advisers and without it, no way. When entering the market, the adviser uses a large reading of different averages of the current price, as well as controls opening the current bar in time, comes to conclusions and opens a buy or sell order. The point of his trading is to always keep up with the trend. extern double Lots = 0.20 ; the value of the lot in the currency of your account with your broker to open the first purchase order. extern int TakeProfit = 400 ; - the closing price of the order with a profit, calculated in points, for the purchase. extern int TPB = 300 ; - the closing price of a pending stop order with a profit, calculated in points, for purchase. extern int TPS = 350 ; - the closing price of a pending stop order with a profit, calculated in in points, for sale. extern int StopLoss = 1000 ; - this parameter does not work in this Expert Advisor. extern int Slippage = 50 ; extern int TrallingStop = 30 ; - distance from the order opening price. extern int TrallingStep = 50 ; - distance from the current price. extern int stepB = 250 ; - distance in points for placing a network of purchase orders. extern int StepS = 250 ; - distance in points for placing a network of sell orders. extern double Multiplier = 3 ; - lot increase when there is more than one order in a particular chain. These parameters are still in development... extern int CloseBalans = 100 ; extern double GlavBalans = 100000 ; extern double BalansPlus = 0.02 ; extern double Depo= 10000.0 ; extern double Persent= 30 ; extern string Quantity= "MyAreExpectingTrend" ;



