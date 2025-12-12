Wax Candle

The Expert Advisor trades by levels. That is, levels are set in the Adviser's settings: morning is when the levels will be calculated, evening is when the calculations will be performed, and it is during this period of time that the adviser will calculate the highs and lows of closing and opening bars, and only after that it will open stop pending orders one above the maximum by buy and sell one below the minimum. The nottrade parameter in the Adviser's settings is responsible for the time until which hour the Adviser will open his pending orders. The advisor does not have a stop loss. The Expert Advisor opens a counter order to close the previous one if the price is at a loss. The ADVISER opens a counter order exactly in the middle, between the maximum and minimum levels. He opens this order with an increased lot. Why? There is such a detail here that the larger the lot of the counter order, the faster the counter order will close the main one to the profit indicated also in the settings of the adviser for closing orders. But if the counter order does not reach the close and the market price rolls back from the counter order again, the adviser will begin to open a network of counter orders to help close the main order.

I thought about something and added a stop loss and added a panel for manual trading of pending orders to this Expert Advisor. In other words, you can enable either an automatic advisor or a manual panel in the settings. Stop loss can also be set manually by yourself, or you can rely on an automatic Expert Advisor, which also sets a stop loss to choose from in the settings of one level or another, depending on the situation and on the mood. A modification has also been added to the ADVISER, stop loss trolling, but it is not not present in manual trading, and here, with manual trading, you will have to turn to your terminal's trawl.

Advisor Settings:

TRADING >>-> - this parameter is where the:

COUNTER_TRADING - this parameter starts the EA without a stop loss, on rollbacks from the opening price of an order at a loss, at a certain distance in the settings, it opens a counter order, the lot of which can and should be increased so that it closes the counter order with a profit.

STOP_LOSS_TRADING - launches the Expert Advisor with automatic stop losses from the levels to choose from.

MANUAL_STOPLOSS - launches the Expert Advisor where you can install the stoploss yourself manually

MANUAL_TRADING - launches the Expert Advisor in manual mode through the dashboard, where you will decide for yourself what to do.

//---

Lots - this parameter is responsible for the volume of the open position.

Magic1 - these are the magic numbers of the Expert Advisor for automatic trading

Magic2 is the magic numbers of an Expert Advisor for automatic trading

Regular orders are the magic numbers of the Expert Advisor for manual trading.

Stop orders are the magic numbers of the Expert Advisor for manual trading.

Limit orders are the magic numbers of the Expert Advisor for manual trading.

StopLoss is a parameter for manually entering a stop loss.

//---

AutoStopLoss is this parameter where the:

OPENING_LEVEL - this parameter will automatically set the stop loss for the pending order at the level from which this pending order was placed. That is, the stop loss will be equal to the distance that you set to place a pending order from the level.

CENTR_STOPLOSS - this parameter will set the stop loss to the average level.

OPPOSITE_LEVEL - this parameter will automatically set the stop loss at the opposite level for the pending order.

OPPOSITE_ORDER - this parameter will set the stop loss a little further, about 20 points to the opposite level.

//---

A slippage is a shift to open an order.

bprice is the distance. At what distance will the pending buy order open from the level?

sprice is the distance. At what distance will the pending sell order open from the level?

//---

morning is the beginning from where the Expert Advisor will begin to form the lows and highs.

evening is the end where the EA stops forming lows and highs and starts placing pending stop orders at the distance you specify from the levels. (the distance from the levels is bprice and sprice) 

nottrade is when the ADVISOR stops opening pending orders.

//---

Next are the colors for the levels, and here I think you'll figure out for yourself where and what color a particular level is.

//---

CounterPurchase - this parameter is responsible for increasing the lot for a counter purchase order.

CounterSale - this parameter is responsible for increasing the lot for a counter sell order.

IncreasingTheLotForACounterPurchase - this parameter is responsible for increasing the lot of subsequent orders if the price of the counter purchase order is at a loss. (If you set 1 unit, the lot will not increase and will continue to do so).

IncreasingTheLotForACounterSale - this parameter is responsible for increasing the lot of subsequent orders if the price of the counter sell order is at a loss. (If you set 1 unit, the lot will not increase and will continue to do so).

//---

TrallOrder - this parameter enables order tracking. If true, then trawl, and if false, then do not trawl.

PlusPoints is the distance of the trawl from the current price.

The TralingStep is the distance from the current price to close an order into profit.

MyClos is the volume of all orders, after reaching which all orders will be closed with the profit specified in this parameter.

//----

The Expert Advisor performed well on the XAUUSD currency pair.

