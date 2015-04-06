BearAcceptsProtection

The logic of this adviser's work is very ordinary. To enter the market, it uses moving averages with different values

and based on these ratios, it opens, always opens the first purchase transaction. And already based on her and her behavior

builds the following model of his behavior. Exactly... The Expert Advisor does not use take profit and stop loss, but closes

orders to achieve a certain profit, indicating in the settings that no less... maybe more, but not less.





extern double Lots = 0.2 ; This is the value that determines the size of the transaction - its volume. extern int Magic = 1121 ; the magic number of the Adviser's orders. extern int EnteringMarketBuy = 100 ; This is the distance between two moving averages to enter the market. extern int FirstTransition = 500 ; the distance from the first open buy order, if the price is If you go at a loss, then when you reach this distance, it will be open pending stop order for sale extern int FirstIncrease1 = 3 ; multiplier by what number will the initial volume of the transaction be increased to close two opposite orders with profit already extern int FirstIncrease2 = 3 ; multiplier for opening a network of pending stop purchase orders, if suddenly the price will turn around and will not capture the pending stop order to sell close with a profit. extern int FirstNumberOrders = 3 ; the number of pending purchase orders grid. extern int FirstDistanceFromPrice = 10 ; the distance from the current price, which will be divided by two for the distance between orders. extern int SecondTransition = 200 ; this is the distance from the average of the last open buy orders and sell if there are many buy orders and one buy order open sell and the price moves at a loss for buy orders, then we let's try to open a sell order at this distance and close it all orders are profitable. extern int SecondIncrease = 16 ; the multiplier of the lot volume at what price a sell order will be opened. extern int SecondNumberOrders = 3 ; the number of sell orders that will be opened at the current price. extern int ThirdTransition = 300 ; the distance if the current price is greater than the price of the first open order for buy and, if there are more than two sell orders and more than one in the market buy orders, then we will open a stop order to buy. extern int ThirdIncrease = 20 ; multiplier, by which volume the lot will be increased when opening a network of stop orders for sale. extern int ThirdNumberOrders = 10 ; the number of pending stop orders for sale. extern int ThirdDistanceFromPrice = 150 ; the distance from the current price where pending stop orders will start to open for sale. extern int FourthTransition = 500 ; the distance from the first open purchase order, if it is opened five or more sell orders and more than one buy order, then A network of pending stop purchase orders will be opened to close all orders are profitable. extern int FourthIncrease = 25 ; multiplier, by which volume the lot will be increased when opening a network of stop orders for the purchase. extern int FourthNumberOrders = 10 ; the number of pending stop purchase orders. extern int FourthDistanceFromPrice = 100 ; the distance from the current price where pending stop orders will start to open for the purchase. extern double ClosingProfitOrders = 7.0 ; the profit after which all orders in the market will be closed or more.



