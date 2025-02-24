CrocodileChangingTrend

This Expert Advisor uses two indicators in its work, the Alligator and the Moving Average (I have hidden the settings of these indicators

and there are none in the settings).

The Adviser's job is to open his first Stop Buy Order (a pending stop order

to buy) and from it begins to build a model of Sell and Stop Sell orders if the current price is at a loss

the first purchase order that opens.

After reaching a certain profit specified in the Adviser's settings, the Adviser closes all his orders located on

that moment in the market is under the magic number specified in the Advisor settings.

Here we can say that the ADVISER trades only for sale in the Down trend.

But, as soon as the current price crosses the first open buy order, then, based on the situation, the adviser, on 

at a certain distance, it will open another stop pending purchase order with an increased amount, so that when

when opening this order, compensate for the losses, and since the current price went up and the trend changed to - Up, then reaching

After a certain amount is specified in the settings, the ADVISOR will close all orders belonging to this ADVISOR,

currently in the market.

But, if the current price does not go up and its first open buy order shot was false, and the current one itself

the price will return to its place, in the trend - Down (for sale), then reaching a certain amount specified in the settings,

The adviser will close all orders belonging to this adviser, with a certain profit or more (everything will depend on

the rollback force) specified in the settings.


"Opening Orders";

extern double Lots             = 0.2;  The amount at which the order will be purchased

extern int Slippage            = 50;   Slippage from the current price at which the order will be purchased

extern int Magic1              = 1911; The magic number of the Adviser's orders

extern int Magic2              = 1912; The magic number of the Adviser's orders

extern int FirstBuyOne         = 3;    This parameter shows after which sell order
                                       It will be possible for the Expert Advisor to open with a large transfer 
                                       lot. in the next trend, there is a pending stop order to buy

extern int FirstBuyTwo         = 0;    This parameter indicates how many buy orders there should be in the 
                                       market.  

extern int FirstBuyThree       = 1;    This parameter indicates how many buy orders there should be in the 
                                       market.

extern int OpeningDistanceBuy  = 100;  This parameter is responsible for the distance from the current price at 
                                       which A pending stop order for purchase will be opened.

extern int NextOrderBuyOne     = 100;  This parameter indicates the distance from the first opened order.
                                       After reaching the current value, the Expert Advisor will open a pending
                                       a stop order with an increased purchase amount to change its trend
                                       and get out of this situation with profit

extern int FirstSellOne        = 1;    It indicates after how many sell orders will be opened 
                                       subsequent sell orders

extern int FirstSellTwo        = 3;    It indicates how many sell orders this parameter will be up to. 
                                       open sell orders and after reaching this number, it will stop
                                       open sell orders
  
extern int FirstSellThree      = 1;    It indicates how many sell orders this parameter will be equal to.
                                       After that, a sell order will be opened.

extern int OpeningDistanceSell = 100;  The distance from the current price at which the pending stop order will 
                                       be opened a sell order

extern int NextOrderSellOne    = 400;  The distance from the first open purchase order is indicated here.
                                       When the current price is reached, a deferred stop will be opened.
                                       a sell order

extern int NextOrderSellTwo    = 400;  The distance above the last open sell order is indicated here.
                                       After reaching the current price, a subsequent order will be opened.
                                       for sale
 
extern int NextOrderSellThree  = 600;  The distance below the first open sell order is indicated here.
                                       After reaching the current price, a subsequent order will be opened.
                                       for sale
//--- 
//  
 
"Order Opening Time";

extern int IncludeBuy    = 1;  After what hour will the ADVISOR open purchase orders?

extern int TheSwitchBuy  = 15; After what hour will the ADVISOR stop opening purchase orders?

extern int IncludeSell   = 1;  After what hour will the ADVISOR open sell orders

extern int TheSwitchSell = 15; After what hour will the ADVISOR stop opening sell orders
//---
//

"Trend Change";

extern double MoveToTop  = 50.0; The amount of the order lot that will be used to make an upward trend 
                                 transition

extern double MoveToDown = 2.0;  Increase in the lot of subsequent sell orders that are in the sales trend
//---
//  

"Closing Orders";

extern double clos       = 10.0; The amount - upon reaching which all orders in the market will be closed
                                 and belonging to this advisor


