CalorieGetter

This Expert Advisor is actually a martingale and works with trailing only for BUY orders with Magic1. For all other oders, trolling does not work. Depending on the EnteringMarket parameter, the EA will open orders less frequently or more often. It depends on the distance of the moving averages from each other and the greater this distance, the less often a buy order will be opened. The meaning of the strategy is simple: A purchase order is opened, and depending on how the price behaves, which we do not know, but using pending orders, we will assume and predict its further movement, and thus we will try to earn. And yes, the adviser will not open a martingale for SELL and BUY orders if the price the lot will reach more than 10.00, and everything that is more than 10.00 will be divided by four and multiplied by three, and thus it will move from martingale to a regular grid adviser for SELL and BUY orders with an increased lot for luck of no more than ten lots. extern double LotsBuy = 0.20 ;- the value of the lot in the currency of your account with your broker to open the first purchase order. extern int TakeProfitBuy = 300 ; - the closing price of the order with a profit, calculated in points, for the purchase. extern int TakeProfitBuyStop = 500 ; - the closing price of a pending stop order with a profit is calculated in points, for purchase. extern int TakeProfitSellStop = 500 ; - the closing price of a pending stop order with a profit is calculated in in points, for sale. extern int TPBuy = 800 ; - modification of the closing price of the purchase order with a profit, if there are two or more orders have been opened in the market to buy using this Magic number. extern int TPBuyStop = 500 ; - modification of the closing price of the purchase order with a profit, if there are two or more orders have been opened in the market to buy using this Magic number. extern int TPSellStop = 700 ; - modification of the closing price of a sell order with a profit, if there are two or more orders have been opened in the market for sale using this Magic number. extern int Magic1 = 23471 ; - the magic number of the order extern int Magic2 = 23481 ; - the magic number of the order extern int Magic3 = 23491 ; - the magic number of the order extern int StepBuy = 300 ; - the distance in points for placing a grid of purchase orders. extern int StepBuy2 = 300 ; - the distance in points for placing a grid of purchase orders, if A stop order to buy was opened and became a market order. extern int StepSell = 300 ; - the distance in points for placing a grid of sell orders, if The stop order for sale was opened and became a market order. extern double MultiplierBuy = 2.0 ; - increase the purchase lot if there are more than one purchase orders. extern double MultiplierBuyStop = 2.0 ; - increase the purchase lot if the pending stop order becomes a market one and a network of orders will be opened from it, then each open order will be increased by this number. extern double MultiplierSellStop = 2.0 ; - increase the lot for sale if the pending stop order becomes a market one and a network of orders will be opened from it, then each open order will be increased by this number. extern int TrallingStop = 300 ; - the distance from the order opening price. extern int TrallingStep = 300 ; - distance from the current price. extern bool TRALLbuy = false ; - turning on the trawl. extern int EnteringMarket = 150 ; - the distance between the averages for opening deals. extern int NumberOrdersBuy = 3 ; - the parameter answers which BUY order will be opened from a pending SELL order for sale when a loss situation arises for shopping. And in this way, the sell orders will help with their profits and increase the profit of the account. extern int NumberOrdersSell = 3 ; - the parameter answers from which SELL order will be opened a pending BUY order to buy, if losses are threatened with a margin call again. extern double Depo = 5000.0 ; extern double Persent = 30 ; double Money; extern string Quantity = "CalorieGetter" ;



