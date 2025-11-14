Gold Honey Badger

5

Gold Honey Badger is an automated trading system developed for XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe.
It uses algorithmic logic and data-driven analysis to identify trading opportunities based on predefined rules.

Supported Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Recommended brokers: Deriv and XM or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type (check the article)

  • Timeframe: M5 - H1

  • Strategy Type: Algorithmic / Data-Based

  • Single Order Trading: Yes

  • Minimum Deposit: 1000 USD (or equivalent) for 0.1 Lot

  • Broker Compatibility: Works with 2-digit and 3-digit brokers, any deposit currency, and any GMT offset

  • Setup Required: Basic (attach to chart and enable algo-trading)

Key Functional Components

1. Position Control

The EA is designed to execute one trade at a time.
It does not use martingale, grid, or arbitrage methods.
Trade entries and exits are managed through fixed stop-loss and take-profit values defined in the inputs.

2. Risk Handling

Users can configure risk levels based on lot size or percentage-based risk options.
The EA focuses on controlled exposure and avoids opening trades during periods of unusually high spreads.

3. Data-Driven Logic

The system processes recent market data to evaluate potential trading conditions.
It uses internal logic and pattern recognition to determine whether a trade setup matches its rules.
No external services or online AI engines are required for operation.

4. Execution Module

  • Monitors spread and trading conditions before sending orders

  • Re-evaluates market structure after each trade

  • May pause opening new trades during volatile periods based on internal filters

How to Start

  1. Attach Gold Honey Badger to an XAUUSD chart (M5).

  2. Set your risk preference in the input parameters.

  3. Enable algo-trading in MT5.

  4. The EA will begin monitoring and operate according to its internal rules.

Usage Notes

  • Trading frequency may vary. There can be days when no trades are opened, depending on market conditions.

  • Results depend on broker execution, spreads, VPS stability, and market volatility.

  • It is recommended to test different configurations in the strategy tester before choosing a setup for live trading.

Price

Gold Honey Badger$800 USD

Before Purchasing

  • Evaluate performance over a reasonable period.

  • Understand that market conditions vary, and no EA trades continuously.

  • Run multiple backtests to find the best parameter set for your broker.

    Reply to review