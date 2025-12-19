Dream Reactor MT5

live result:

Meet the Game-Changer: Dream Reactor

Imagine an EA that does more than just place trades—it strategically manages every order for better risk control. Dream Reactor is built to excel in volatile markets, adapting quickly to price movements. It features a unique approach where it splits every position into multiple smaller orders, each with customized take-profit levels, allowing for precision management of both profits and risks.

What Makes It Special?

Customizable Splitting System: Control how orders are split for tailored risk management. Each segment can be adjusted to meet different market conditions.

Momentum Pulse Entries: Uses a unique approach that tracks rapid shifts in price momentum, detecting sudden bursts of buying or selling activity.

Adaptive Positioning: Automatically adjusts trade size in response to changes in market momentum, aiming to optimize performance during both strong trends and consolidation phases.

How Does It Work?

Dream Reactor is designed to identify momentum bursts—sharp movements that signal a potential shift in market direction. When a momentum pulse is detected, the EA places trades and splits the orders into smaller parts. This allows for flexible exits as the price continues in the detected direction, reducing the risk if the pulse loses strength. This method is ideal for traders who want to capitalize on short-term market movements while maintaining a robust risk management structure.

Proven Results

Backtesting data shows consistent performance, especially during periods of increased market activity. The order-splitting feature allows users to align the EA’s strategy with their preferred risk parameters, leading to controlled risk exposure and steady growth.

Setup Made Easy

No complicated settings—just load Dream Reactor on your EURUSD chart and let it adapt to the market. Adjust the splitting preferences based on your desired risk level, and let the EA handle the rest. Supports timeframes like M30 for optimal performance.

More details on blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760176

Updates and news on channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexmrsc



Get precise backtests — message me to receive the required instructions and configuration file.

Important Tips: Single-Chart Only: To avoid overlapping trades, ensure Dream Reactor is attached to one chart.

Contact Support: Need help? Get guidance on optimizing the EA to suit your trading style.

