King Darwin

5

A premium gold trading solution


KING DARWIN was designed to help traders succed with a long-term vision of the market, with a very simple concept, discipline and respect: only one position at a time, predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade, a maximum of one trade per day, and no unnecessary overtrading.

Darwinex Ready - This EA was first conceived for trading Darwinex or Standard accounts - Mode 1

LIVE SIGNAL test passed

LAUNCH PRICE – Don't miss this opportunity, increases by 10$ after every 5 purchases !

Only 5 copies left at the current price.
Next - price increase.
This EA is distributed in limited numbers to maintain strategy performance.

Literally this starting price is a gift after the amount spent in developping costs

A stress tested trading strategy engine that never failed in the las 4 years, crafted with precision :

  • This EA is designed for smooth growth without taking any big risks
  • An elite breakout system that captures structured momentum.
  • 14+ years of trading expertise packed into the discipline of an algorithm.

KING DARWIN trades only with high probabilities, often turning a single move into a profitable position closed with the speed of light using trailling stops.

Also depending on market state will use the classical approach where will let the positions run open till the TP or the SL

The EA is looking only towards consistency, discipline, and long-term results.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced the setup is easy and ready to use:

  • Plug&Play installation:         Simply attach me to your XAUUSD chart, No headaches, no chaos, no endless fine-tuning.
  • No complicated settings:      All is fully optimized. You don’t need to modify anything.
  • Mode 0                                Default settings for any sharp spread type of account and higher risk than Mode 1
  • Mode 1                                A mode specially conceived for trading on DARWINEX or big spread STANDARD type of acccounts 
  • Multi-timeframe flexibility:  Works on any timeframe using same behind scenes high probabilities engine.
  • 24/24h monitoring gold’s price behavior, finds the most traded zones and with the help of directional bias, and trend structure when it detects high probabilities it executes with accuracy.

Minimum requirements and recommendations

  • Recommended brokers: broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type 
  • Specially optimised for Ultima Markets, use code:  MeanFX  when opening your Ultima markets account , we have negotiated the best conditions for you
  • 2 decimal price quota for GOLD XAUUSD
  • Minimum initial equity as low as : $100 (not recommended)                    
  • Recommended initial equity: $300+
  • Account type: Hedging.


Important Disclaimer

The author of this Expert Advisor does not guarantee any profits.
Trading in financial markets involves significant risk, and losses can exceed expectations if improper risk settings are used.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This EA is a professional trading tool but that doesn't mean a profit guarantee.

Users are fully responsible for:

  • Testing the EA on a demo account before live use
  • Choosing appropriate risk settings
  • Understanding the risks associated with automated trading

Final Notes

this EA is suitable for traders who value:

  • Structured trading logic
  • Strict risk control
  • Transparent and disciplined automation
  • Gold-specific market behavior

This EA is not designed for gambling or unrealistic profit expectations, but for traders who are taking time to test it first and understand/adapt their risk accordingly.


Reviews 1
Roberto Liguoro
1502
Roberto Liguoro 2026.06.13 17:43 
 

Really nice ea, by the way the developer is very helpful and a good person. I recommend it!

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Roberto Liguoro
1502
Roberto Liguoro 2026.06.13 17:43 
 

Really nice ea, by the way the developer is very helpful and a good person. I recommend it!

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