A premium gold trading solution

KING DARWIN was designed to help traders succed with a long-term vision of the market, with a very simple concept, discipline and respect: only one position at a time, predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade, a maximum of one trade per day, and no unnecessary overtrading. Darwinex Ready - This EA was first conceived for trading Darwinex or Standard accounts - Mode 1 LIVE SIGNAL test passed



LAUNCH PRICE – Don't miss this opportunity, increases by 10$ after every 5 purchases ! Only 5 copies left at the current price.

Next - price increase.

This EA is distributed in limited numbers to maintain strategy performance.

Literally this starting price is a gift after the amount spent in developping costs

A stress tested trading strategy engine that never failed in the las 4 years, crafted with precision : This EA is designed for smooth growth without taking any big risks

An elite breakout system that captures structured momentum.

14+ years of trading expertise packed into the discipline of an algorithm. KING DARWIN trades only with high probabilities, often turning a single move into a profitable position closed with the speed of light using trailling stops. Also depending on market state will use the classical approach where will let the positions run open till the TP or the SL The EA is looking only towards consistency, discipline, and long-term results. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced the setup is easy and ready to use: Plug&Play installation: Simply attach me to your XAUUSD chart, No headaches, no chaos, no endless fine-tuning.

No complicated settings: All is fully optimized. You don’t need to modify anything.

Mode 0 Default settings for any sharp spread type of account and higher risk than Mode 1

Mode 1 A mode specially conceived for trading on DARWINEX or big spread STANDARD type of acccounts

Multi-timeframe flexibility: Works on any timeframe using same behind scenes high probabilities engine.

24/24h monitoring gold’s price behavior, finds the most traded zones and with the help of directional bias, and trend structure when it detects high probabilities it executes with accuracy.