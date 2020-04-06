Squid Grid AI MT4

Trade smarter and safer with a risk-diversified multi-asset grid EA powered by AI risk management.

SQUID GRID AI is a sophisticated grid-based system capitalizing on mean reversion opportunities across 6 uncorrelated instruments. It optimizes portfolio weight to maximize profits while actively managing risk through AI-driven market monitoring and multi-layer protection protocols.

[Live Signal] - [ Dedicated Support Group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]

After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions.





Performance Overview (Backtest: 2020-2025)

Risk Profile Initial Capital Final Balance Total Return Maximum Drawdown High Risk $1,000 $11,000 +1,000% -49.2% (monthly) Medium Risk $1,000 $6,000 +500% -24.6% (monthly) Low Risk $1,000 $3,500 +250% -12.3% (monthly)

Past performance does not guarantee future results. These figures represent backtested data from 2020-2025. Trading involves substantial risk of loss.

Why choose this EA?

Multi-asset diversification

Trades 6 uncorrelated instruments: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD

Optimized weight allocation to maximize profitability while spreading risk

Advanced structural risk-management at core

Sophisticated grid strategy with built-in safeguards

Capitalizes on statistically high-probability mean reversion opportunities

Identifies overbought and oversold conditions for optimal entry

Adds positions during price retracements to improve average entry prices

Important: No martingale strategy employed. Features maximum grid layer limits and overall position stop-loss protection.

AI-Powered Market Adaptation & Risk Management

Integrated AI monitors real-time market sentiment, news events, and volatility

Analyzes daily macroeconomic conditions to adjust strategy parameters

Automatically closes positions or pauses trading during abnormal market events

Provides clear risk suggestions (Conservative/Neutral/Aggressive) based on live analysis

Advanced grid money management

Customizable profit withdrawal thresholds based on your risk tolerance

Configurable Max Tolerable Drawdown and lot size settings

Regular profit withdrawal recommendations (typically after 10-30% account growth)

Clear "withdrawal advised" signals from the AI to secure gains

Transparent & Verifiable Performance

Live signal available for real-time performance verification

Backtest results align with live trading through rigorous risk protocols

Multi-layer protection specifically designed for grid strategy limitations, including correlation monitoring and trend detection

Comprehensive support

Full setup guidance provided for all trader experience levels

Active dedicated support group with direct developer access

Regular updates and optimization based on market regime changes

Prop Firm Support

Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and challenge limitations, which could include:

Grid trading strategies

Simultaneous trades across multiple assets

Trading during high volatility periods

Hedging positions

Maximum drawdown restrictions

We provide guidance and set files to help comply with common challenge rules.

Backtest & Setup Guide

EA launching asset and Time frame: EURUSD | M5

EURUSD | M5 Traded assets: XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD

XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPNZD, AUDCAD, USDCAD Timeframes: M5-H1 (adjusted per asset's volatility profile)

M5-H1 (adjusted per asset's volatility profile) Backtest Data Quality: Comprehensive testing using quality broker data for accurate CAD pair history (2020-2025)

Comprehensive testing using quality broker data for accurate CAD pair history (2020-2025) Tested period: 2020 – 2025, OHLC model

2020 – 2025, OHLC model Minimum / Recommended deposit: $500 / $2000 (for optimal operation across all 6 assets)

Essential Risk Warning