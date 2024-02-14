BladeScalper Premium

5

Get a signal of the next reversal move | Optimize the stats of gain rate  |  Get the Zones that the price will test

Non-Repainting/Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator - Ideal from both manual and robot trading - Fits all assets and all time frames

After purchase, please contact me on this channel for recommended and personalised settings

Version MT4 - МТ5  Check our 3 steps MetaMethod to maximise your profits: 1.TrendDECODER 2.PowerZONES 3.BladeSCALPER



What for?


The most predictable patterns you will find are the "Double Tops" and "Double Bottoms", often referred to as "M" and "W" because the letter explicitly indicates these movements.


The BladeSCALPER is a collection of new ideas to make their scalping easier and simpler.

  • ScalpUP / ScalpDOWN Signals - you get a signal of the next likely move
  • PowerZONE - immediately get the zone where the price is likely to be headed
  • RewardBOX - set TP1/TP2/TP3 in accordance with the PowerZONES
  • StatsPANEL - check the gain rate of the M / W patterns over a period of time
  • MovingAverageFilter - maximize the chance of success of M & W patterns



For who?


Originally, scalping is a trading style based on small price moves, supposed to be more predictable than large ones, and on repeating this process a lot of times;

Therefore, scalping usually implies "daytrading" and not everybody can be a day trader as emotional management is simply crucial;


But you can also use this indicator on a bigger time frame and trade when you want the M & Ws!

So fundamentally, BladeScalper is for all those who want to trade M/Ws successfully, regardless of the time unit, regardless of the asset!



For which assets?


BladeSCALPER is designed to be universal and work well on all assets and all time periods;



Why this innovations?


Because as traders, we wanted to have all in one :

  • a very fine detection of these movements
  • and an innovative tool to match visually the TakeProfits and the Supports and Resistances, i.e. the PowerZONES;



How does it work?


ScalpUP / ScalpDOWN© signals

  • The signals are provided when the M and W shapes are detected, in real time and do not "repaint".


PowerZONES©

We have taken the basic concept of Supports and Resistances and added new features with :

  • "zones" that better reflect a real trading experience than lines
  • the force of these zones i.e. how many times the Supports/Resistances have been touched in the past
  • and the distance between these zones i.e. the number of zones displayed
  • the last two being customisable to match your favourite unit of time (Timeframe)
  • finally, for more comfort, the zones change color according to their position in regard to the price: they turn red if the price is below and blue if they are above.


TP1/TP2/TP3

We have included these important landmarks for any trader in the indicator itself in order to visually adjust them with the PowerZones© and to set the TakeProfits consequently.

Please note that very often the market will be testing the lows and highs before validating such a pattern;

Be wise not to jump into the pattern but wait for the price to close above or below the entry on your preferred time frame.


VWAP

With a unique and proprietary formula based on an M/W pattern identified, check early to see if it is invalidated by the market when the price moves above/below the VWAP.

  • if a W pattern is confirmed, the price will stay above the VWAP in a ScalpUP move.
  • if an M pattern is confirmed, the price will remain below the VWAP in a ScalpDOWN move.


StatsPANEL©

With this breakthrough feature, you can now immediately see

  • the probability of profit based on past patterns
  • the exact number of trades that have reached TP1/TP2/TP3
  • and most importantly, the profits made by these trades


Optimising BladeSCALPER


    => being adaptable to a realistic trading environment is a key feature of BladeSCALPER

    1. the timeframe 
    2. the asset
    3. market sequence (UP/DOWN/RANGE)


    Why?

    Beacause reversal patterns are the most predictable patterns according to studies.
    However, this is much too general and not specific to a real trading environment (the 3 points above)

    This is why we have given you a tool with these standard settings

    • BuySignals : ON
    • SelSignals : ON
    • PatternFactor : 23.6
    • Moving average FIlter : OFF 

    This will give you a starting WinRate of X%  (see screenshots)

    But with the variables hereunder, your can maximize your WinRate % (see screenshots)

    • Buy/Sell Signals: choose if you want to see only W or only M pattern signals to maximize your WinRate %
    • PatternFactor: defines a key percentage of the M & W patterns
    •  MovingAverageFilter: 

      • false (by default): the filter is OFF
      • true: the filter is ON
    • MovingAveragePeriod: choose the speed of the average
    • MovingAverageType: choose among all the types of averages available


    Changing these variables will change the statistics immediately.



    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Configuration


    Please see the image enclosed.


    • TP1/TP2/TP3 : adjust the settings in order to adapt your TakeProfits to the PowerZones

    • PowerZones: "true" if you don’t want to see them (not recommanded)
    • RewardBoxText: switch to "false" if you don’t want to see the words “Entry, TP1, TP2, TP3”
    • TakeProfit1/TakeProfit2/TakeProfit3: by default correspond to the multiple of the risk zone in grey under/above “Entry” i.e it is the classic concept of Risk/Reward ratio
    • PowerZoneTouch: sets the number of time the zone has been touched
    • PowerZoneDensity: increase this number if you want the number of zones to increase and reversely
    • RewardBoxLength: adjust the standard number to the length of the anticipated move in duration
    • StopLossExtraPoints: for a W pattern (ScalpUP) will bring lower the lower border of the RewardBOX; in a M pattern (ScalpDOWN) will bring higher the higher border of the RewardBOX; it will automatically move the distance of the TP1/TP2/TP3
    • HistoryMax: the number of units taken into account to set the PowerZONES and the past M & W patterns
    • ShowVWAP: switch to "false" if you do not want to see this indicator of pattern invalidation (see above) (not recommanded)
    • Buy/Sell Signals: choose if you want to see only W or only M pattern signals to maximize your WinRate %
    • PatternFactor: defines a key percentage of the M & W patterns
    •  MovingAverageFilter: 
      • false (by default): the filter is OFF
      • true: the filter is ON
    • MovingAveragePeriod: choose the speed of the average
    • MovingAverageType: choose among all the types of averages available


    Reviews 2
    katototo
    1375
    katototo 2024.06.26 04:25 
     

    I am still testing the Blade Scalper but so far it looks good and using the vwap and power zones all built in helps you even if there has been no M's or W's. Used with the Trend Decoder and MTF is a logical approach. Christophe is very responsive if you have any issues and gets it fixed . I would recommend both.

    Recommended products
    Analytical cover MT4
    Nadiya Mirosh
    Indicators
    The Analytical cover trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Analytical cover indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Analytical cover trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets
    ZI Trend PaintBar Indicator
    Suriya Thammalungka
    Indicators
    A trend indicator based on the CCI indicator. ZI Trend PaintBar Indicator is an improved variant of the CCI indicator, which shows the moment of trend following quite accurately. Combination of CCI indicator makes a better use of these advantages: Colored candlesticks showing the trend direction based on CCI indicator. Messages/Sounds (Notifications and sound settings) Mail - enable/disable sending emails. Alerts - enable/disable messages in the terminal when signals occur. Push - enable/disable
    Extremum Reverse Bar
    Yurij Izyumov
    2.8 (5)
    Indicators
    This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
    FREE
    Harmonic Butterfly
    Sergey Deev
    Indicators
    The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
    Gbpjpy Awesome Oscillator Reversal Breakout MT4
    Tomas Vanek
    Experts
    GBPJPY Awesome Oscillator Reversal Breakout (H1) is a fully automated MetaTrader 4 strategy designed to capture **confirmed reversal breakouts** on GBPJPY using an oscillator-based reversal trigger with rule-based **pending STOP execution** beyond recent price structure. The EA was backtested on **GBPJPY on the H1 timeframe** from **April 1, 2004 to April 24, 2024** using a MetaTrader 4 backtest engine (base data: GBPJPY_M1_UTC2). No parameter setup is required — the system is delivered with op
    FREE
    Divergence Matrix Pro MT4
    The Hung Ngo
    Indicators
    Divergence Matrix Pro for MetaTrader 4 Divergence Matrix Pro is a confirmed multi-oscillator divergence indicator for MetaTrader 4. It detects regular and hidden divergence between price and selected oscillators, then presents the confirmed structure through divergence lines, pivot labels, action markers, an optional current-timeframe Matrix Panel and optional alerts. The indicator is an analysis and confirmation tool. It does not open or close trades, and the signal score is not a win rate or a
    Previous Indicators Data MA Crossover
    Che Jeib Che Said
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    PREVIOUS INDICATOR’S DATA MA CROSSOVER https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products P/S: If you like this indicator, please rate it with 5 stars in the review section, this will increase its popularity so that other users will be benefited from using it. This indicator notifies and draws an arrow on the chart whenever    the MA line has crossed over its previous indicator’s data MA filtered by MA Trend.   It also displays total pips gained from all the entry set-ups. Setting ·   You c
    FREE
    SchaffTrendCycle indicator
    Etsushi Ishizuka
    Indicators
    What is Schaff Trend Cycle? The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) is an oscillator-type indicator designed to detect trend reversals in a timely manner. Compared to traditional indicators like moving averages or MACD, it combines cyclical patterns with momentum to more clearly identify the beginning and end of trends. Main Features Clear trend reversal signals: The cycle line rises in an uptrend and falls in a downtrend. Noise reduction in ranging markets: Smoothing based on cyclical timing helps filter
    FREE
    StrikePin
    Mike Pascal Plavonil
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    The StrikePin indicator is a technical, analytical tool designed to identify trend reversals and find optimal market entries.  The StrikePin indicator is based on the pin bar pattern, which is the Price Action reversal pattern. An entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Be careful: the indicator is repainting since it is looking for highest high and lowest lows.  You should avoid to use it in experts but you can use it in
    FREE
    Accelerator Decelerator Alerts Serie MT4
    Boris Armenteros
    Indicators
    Signals and Alerts for Accelerator/Decelerator indicator based on these MQL5 posts: Accelerator Oscillator and Signals of the Indicator Accelerator Oscillator . Note : this tool is based on the code of Accelerator indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp. Features The signals are triggered at   closing   of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; Customizable arrows. By d
    FREE
    Gartley Guard Harmonics MT4
    Ely Alsedy
    Indicators
    Harmonic Patterns are utilized for predicting market turning points with precision. These patterns offer a high win rate and numerous trade opportunities within a single trading day. Our indicator identifies the most prominent Harmonic Patterns based on principles outlined in Harmonic Trading literature. **IMPORTANT NOTES:** - The indicator does not repaint, lag, or redraw. It accurately identifies patterns at the D point, ensuring reliability in pattern detection.    **HOW TO USE:** 1. Drag
    FREE
    SuperTrend V
    Muhammad Hassaan
    Indicators
    *This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
    FREE
    Harmonic Shark
    Sergey Deev
    Indicators
    The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
    Italo Trend Indicator
    Italo Santana Gomes
    4.74 (34)
    Indicators
    BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO TREND INDICATOR  is the best trend indicator on the market, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many trend indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Trend Indicator is different , the Italo Trend Indicator shows the signal to buy or sell, to confirm the signal t
    Profit Trade
    Aleksey Ivanov
    Indicators
    The principle of constructing indicator lines .               Profit Trade  indicator is very effective for trading. Profit Trade  is a deep development of the well-known Donchian channel  indicator. The upper (BlueViolet color) Dup and the lower (IndianRed) Ddn lines of the indicator are constructed in the same way as in the Donchian channel , based on the highest (high of High) and lowest (low of Low) prices for the previous n1 = 20 periods. The middle line (Gold) Dm is constructed in the sam
    V1 Scalper
    Noiros Tech
    Indicators
    YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD V1 Scalper is an easy to use tool designed for trend scalping. It tries to spot good entry points in a major trend by using swing high and lows formed along the trend . This tool can be used on Fx Pairs , Indices , Commodities and stocks. Not often  but in some signals , the arrow might repaint on the current candle so extra confirmation tools are advised for tr
    FREE
    Show secured
    Antonio Franco
    Indicators
    Secured Profits – Instantly See Your Real Locked-In Gains Do you know how much profit you're truly protecting in each trade? Secured Profits is a smart and powerful MT4 indicator that displays, in real time, the exact monetary value of profit actually secured by your stop-losses , based on your open trades. Unlike other tools, Secured Profits doesn't just sum up the "visible" floating profit or stop-protected profit. It goes further, calculating what is truly secured by comparing all open po
    FREE
    PZ Bollinger Trend
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.18 (11)
    Indicators
    A personal implementation of the famous Bollinger bands indicator as a trend following mechanism, which uses a moving average and the standard deviation to define what a trend is and when it changes. Bollinger bands are usually used as an oversold/overbought indicator only, but in my opinion, the trading approach is more complete using the trend variant as an exit strategy. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products   |  Get Help ] Easy to trade Customizable col
    FREE
    Auto Fibo Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    "Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
    Trend Ray
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Indicators
    The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
    Adjustable Fractals mt
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    "Adjustable Fractals" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals MT4 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Click here
    Chart Navigator MT4 Base
    Ivan Butko
    Indicators
    Chart Navigator MT4 Base is a mini-map for fast navigation across the price chart and quick jumps to your own marks on it. This indicator adds a compact mini-map of the entire price chart to the chart. The map helps you move quickly through history and return to important places marked with vertical lines. The main benefit of this simple navigator is not just chart scrolling, but a fast jump to the required area without painful manual scrolling. If you place a vertical line on the chart as a mar
    FREE
    Trend Tuner MT4
    Gema Mahardhika
    Indicators
    Read the trend. Tune it live. Test it before you buy. A volatility-adaptive trend engine, built in-house: the line adapts to current market volatility, flips only on a candle close, and never moves against the trend. Around it, four things you will not find elsewhere. Try it for real, before you buy Download the free demo and run it in the Strategy Tester in visual mode. This is not a stripped-down preview: the on-chart panel is fully live there. Change the Deviation, change the Step, and watc
    Neural Adaptive Macd Mt4
    Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
    Indicators
    Neural Adaptive MACD is a next-generation evolution of the classic MACD, enhanced with adaptive logic, volatility awareness, and market regime intelligence. Instead of relying on fixed EMA periods, this version dynamically adjusts its calculations based on current market conditions, allowing the indicator to remain responsive during trends and stable during ranging phases. The indicator automatically adapts using one of three methods:   Volatility-based ,   Trend-based , or a   Hybrid approach  
    PointsVsBars
    Stanislav Korotky
    Indicators
    This indicator provides a statistical analysis of price changes (in points) versus time delta (in bars). It calculates a matrix of full statistics about price changes during different time periods, and displays either distribution of returns in points for requested bar delta, or distribution of time deltas in bars for requested return. Please, note, that the indicator values are always a number of times corresponding price change vs bar delta occurred in history. Parameters: HistoryDepth - numbe
    FREE
    Multi TF MA Levels
    Luke Anthony Caras
    Indicators
    Multi-TF MA Levels plots a single moving average across multiple timeframes directly on your chart, giving you instant context at every level of the market. No switching charts. No mental maths. Just clean, flat lines showing exactly where the MA sits on M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 — all updated on confirmed bar close so there is no repainting. Features Plots the local timeframe MA plus up to 5 higher timeframe MAs simultaneously HTF lines only update on confirmed bar close — no repainting Higher ti
    FREE
    MT4 DeThrust StatsMood
    Salvatore Colombo
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    DeThrust StatsMood — Impulse Exhaustion Detector for D1 DeThrust StatsMood is a MetaTrader 4 indicator optimized for the Daily (D1) timeframe, designed to identify potential exhaustion points following exceptionally strong directional moves in the Forex market. How it works The indicator detects when price experiences a statistically abnormal acceleration compared to the symbol’s historical behavior and signals the potential exhaustion of that impulse. This is not a conventional trend reversal i
    FREE
    Dual Onset
    Dariel Iserne Carrera
    4.5 (2)
    Indicators
    It is an algorithm to detect trend changes early. You should try multiple values for the Multiplier parameter (1 <value <10 recommended). At first glance you can see effective entries. This is, in fact, one of the rows that Geleg Faktor initially had. But it was removed because it was no longer needed. The other rows were sufficient for G.Faktor's effectiveness, but I still wanted to share this one. Always test before using it on your live account so that you fully understand how it works and
    FREE
    Free automatic fibonacci
    Tonny Obare
    4.68 (50)
    Indicators
    Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
    FREE
    ZigZag with no repaining
    Aleksey Usachev
    Indicators
    Classic ZigZag formula. But no lags and repaints. You can see on screenshots that it shows values between peaks and it is useful to test strategies based on indicator. Because sometimes people find a good idea about it but don't understand that repainting indicators have some things to keep in mind. The parameters are the same as original ZigZag indicator: Depth, Deviation and Backstep.
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (27)
    Indicators
    M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
    SR Liquidity
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
    DayTrader PRO MT4
    Davit Beridze
    4.33 (3)
    Indicators
    DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
    Neuro Poseidon MT4
    Daria Rezueva
    4.8 (45)
    Indicators
    Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (171)
    Indicators
    Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
    BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
    Garry James Goodchild
    Indicators
    BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
    PRO Renko System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (31)
    Indicators
    PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
    IQ Gold Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
    Atomic Analyst
    Issam Kassas
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
    KT Renko Patterns MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    2.33 (3)
    Indicators
    KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
    Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
    Genki Andou
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
    Angle Indicator
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicators
    Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
    Smart Trend Trading System
    Issam Kassas
    4.75 (8)
    Indicators
    This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
    Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
    Yohana Parmi
    4.85 (62)
    Indicators
    A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
    IQ FX Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
    Price Action Sniper
    Elmira Memish
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (68)
    Indicators
    Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (302)
    Indicators
    Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
    PZ Turning Points MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
    Forex Gump Laser
    Andrey Kozak
    Indicators
    Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
    Level Breakout Indicator
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicators
    Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (104)
    Indicators
    Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
    PZ Lopez Trend MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    Indicators
    Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
    Scalper Vault
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (38)
    Indicators
    Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
    Trend Lines PRO
    Roman Podpora
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
    Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
    Guang Jun Huang
    Indicators
    Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
    Master Volume profile
    Israr Hussain Shah
    Indicators
    Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
    Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
    Mechanism Trend
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Indicators
    The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Indicators
    Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
    More from author
    Gold Zilla AI MT5
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    4.74 (35)
    Experts
    Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
    Squid Grid AI MT5
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    4.63 (8)
    Experts
    Trade smarter and safer with a risk-diversified multi-asset grid EA powered by AI risk management . SQUID GRID AI is a sophisticated grid-based system capitalizing on mean reversion opportunities across 6 uncorrelated instruments. It optimizes portfolio weight to maximize profits while actively managing risk through AI-driven market monitoring and multi-layer protection protocols. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated Support Group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private mess
    TrendDecoder Premium
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    5 (8)
    Indicators
    Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
    Gold Zilla AI MT4
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
    Risk Killer AI MT5
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    4.48 (21)
    Experts
    Generate consistent returns with a Grok AI-assisted , risk-diversified EA . RiskKILLER AI is a breakout scalping algorithm identifying key levels for potential high-volatility moves, selecting best risk-reward trades while diversifying risk on 5 assets. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Diversifying risk Trading in both directions Holding po
    Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    RiskKILLER_AI Navigator is an AI-based, Multi-timeframe Market Direction & Strategy Assistant. Trading performance is about understanding the market like professionals do. That's exactly what the RiskKILLER_AI Navigator delivers: Gain institutional-level insights with AI-driven trend, sentiment, and macro analysis external to MQL5 , tailored to your trading style. After purchase, to get the User Manual, 1. post a comment asking for it 2. send me a direct message . [ Dedicated group | Version MT5
    TrendDecoder Premium MT5
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test   |  Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase, please contact me to get your FREE TrendDECODER_Scanner Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits: 1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a concen
    MSP Bridge
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    Utilities
    MSP_Bridge is the Free utility that connects AI Grok 4 to RiskKILLER AI Navigator  a multi-timeframe Market Direction & Strategy Assistant based on AI. This bundle will help you get  institutional-level insights with AI-driven trend, sentiment, and macro analysis, tailored to your trading style. RiskKILLER AI Navigator   [  MT5   -   MT4   ] Implementation Just download it and follow the hereunder instructions. We are at your disposal in case of difficulties, just send a private message.
    FREE
    MSP Bridge MT4
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    Utilities
    MSP_Bridge is the Free utility that connects AI Grok 4 to RiskKILLER AI Navigator  a multi-timeframe Market Direction & Strategy Assistant based on AI. This bundle will help you get  institutional-level insights with AI-driven trend, sentiment, and macro analysis, tailored to your trading style. RiskKILLER AI Navigator   [  MT5   -   MT4   ] Implementation Just download it and follow the hereunder instructions. We are at your disposal in case of difficulties, just send a private message.
    FREE
    PowerZones Premium
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    Indicators
    Strategic Zone touched x3, x4, x5 times    |   TP1/TP2/TP3 in  points  or  value   |   Check visually the safety of your Risk/Reward ratio Non-Repainting/Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator - Ideal for both manual and robot trading - Fits all assets and all time frames Limited time offer  then back to >> $99  After purchase, please contact me  for recommended and personalized settings [ Version MT5  -  MT4  | Check our 3 steps MetaMethod: TrendDECODER / PowerZONES / BladeSCALPER ] What is
    TrendDecoder Scanner MT4
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    Indicators
    Get at once TrendDECODER signals on multiple assets and multiple time frames | Identify the best time frame to enter the Trend | Maximize your profits and your winrate Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator and screener - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units. $49  for the first 50 copies - then $99 After your purchase please leave a comment or leave a review and we will send you an EXTRA indicator worth $99. What is it about? This screener is a complementa
    MetaShield EA MT4
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Achieve consistent returns with a powerful EA, solid and realistic backtesting and ongoing customer support. The concept of MetaSHIELD is to offer the  best of 2 worlds : Diversification of risk with a  portfolio of set files optimized to minimize drawdowns and Performance with  single optimized setfiles,  more risky of course, but with high returns. [  Set files and set-up guide   |   Dedicated group   | Version   MT5   -   MT4  ] 10   copies left at   $99   then   $ 149 . After purchase,   pl
    Bitcoin Rider EA MT4
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    Experts
    Achieve massive returns with a Bitcoin-Bullrun specific EA, robust backtesting and constant support. The concept of BitcoinRIDER is to capture these parabolic moves and capitalize on the volatility and trends that define bull runs. [ Setup Guide | Support Group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After purchase, please send us a private message to get the second setfiles. The strategy behind BitcoinRIDER uses a trend-following momentum strategy by combining concepts of RSI oversold confirmation in a short T
    Risk Killer AI MT4
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    4 (4)
    Experts
    Generate consistent returns with a Grok AI-assisted , risk-diversified EA . RiskKILLER AI is a breakout scalping algorithm identifying key levels for potential high-volatility moves, selecting best risk-reward trades while diversifying risk on 5 assets. [   Live Signal   ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Diversifying risk Trading in both directions Holdin
    Risk Killer AI Navigator MT4
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    RiskKILLER_AI Navigator is an AI-based, Multi-timeframe Market Direction & Strategy Assistant. Trading performance is about understanding the market like professionals do. That's exactly what the RiskKILLER_AI Navigator delivers: Gain institutional-level insights with AI-driven trend, sentiment, and macro analysis external to MQL5 , tailored to your trading style. After purchase, to get the User Manual, 1. post a comment asking for it 2. send me a direct message . [ Dedicated group | Version MT5
    Squid Grid AI MT4
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    Experts
    Trade smarter and safer with a risk-diversified multi-asset grid EA powered by AI risk management . SQUID GRID AI is a sophisticated grid-based system capitalizing on mean reversion opportunities across 6 uncorrelated instruments. It optimizes portfolio weight to maximize profits while actively managing risk through AI-driven market monitoring and multi-layer protection protocols. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated Support Group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private mess
    BladeScalper Premium MT5
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Get a signal of the next reversal move  | Optimize the stats of gain rate     |     Get the Zones that the price will test  | Non-Repainting/Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator - Ideal from both manual and robot trading - Fits all assets and all time frames After purchase,   please contact me on this channel   for recommended and personalised settings Version  MT4   -  МТ5 |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER What f
    PowerZones Premium MT5
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    Indicators
    Strategic Zone touched x3, x4, x5 times | TP1/TP2/TP3 in points or value | Check visually the safety of your Risk/Reward ratio Limited time offer – then back to $99 | After purchase, please contact me for recommended and personalised settings. Version MT5 - MT4 | Check our other tools   to maximise your profits: 1. TrendDECODER 2. PowerZONES 3. BladeSCALPER Want multi-daily signals on charts? >> Subscribe to our mql5 channel Why is it better? For the first time, our indicator connects visually
    TrendDecoder Scanner MT5
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Get at once TrendDECODER signals on multiple assets and multiple time frames | Identify the best time frame to enter the Trend | Maximize your profits and your winrate Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator and screener - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units. $49  for the first 50 copies - then   $99 After your purchase   please leave a comment or leave a review   and we will send you an EXTRA indicator worth $99. What is it about? This screener is a comple
    MetaShield EA MT5
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    4.17 (12)
    Experts
    Achieve consistent returns with a diversified portfolio EAs, solid backtesting and ongoing customer support. The concept is to offer the  combination of 2 worlds : portfolios EAs (optimising profit vs risk, minimizing drawdowns), and  single optimized EAs  (more risky of course but globally maximizing your trading potential). After purchase,   please send us a private message  to get the other set files. [   Set files and set-up guide |   Dedicated group |  Version   MT5   -   MT4 ] Why choose
    Bitcoin Rider EA MT5
    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Achieve massive returns with a Bitcoin-Bullrun specific EA, robust backtesting and constant support. The concept of BitcoinRIDER is to capture these parabolic moves and capitalize on the volatility and trends that define bull runs. [ Setup Guide | Support Group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After purchase, please send us a private message to get the second setfiles. The strategy behind BitcoinRIDER uses a trend-following momentum strategy by combining concepts of RSI oversold confirmation in a short T
    Filter:
    katototo
    1375
    katototo 2024.06.26 04:25 
     

    I am still testing the Blade Scalper but so far it looks good and using the vwap and power zones all built in helps you even if there has been no M's or W's. Used with the Trend Decoder and MTF is a logical approach. Christophe is very responsive if you have any issues and gets it fixed . I would recommend both.

    Christophe Pa Trouillas
    10569
    Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.06.26 14:43
    Hi John,
    Very grateful of this positive review and happy our tools serve you !!
    Staying at your disposal and trade safe,
    Chris
    Tradora
    89
    Tradora 2024.03.20 10:43 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Reply to review