Bitcoin Rider EA MT5

5

Achieve massive returns with a Bitcoin-Bullrun specific EA, robust backtesting and constant support.

The concept of BitcoinRIDER is to capture these parabolic moves and capitalize on the volatility and trends that define bull runs.

[ Setup Guide | Support Group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]

After purchase, please send us a private message to get the second setfiles.


The strategy behind

BitcoinRIDER uses a trend-following momentum strategy by combining concepts of

  • RSI oversold confirmation in a short Time Frame of 15 minutes,
  • Trend filters,
  • and volatility-based triggers

We propose 2 setfiles in order to capture the full value of the moves

  1. a Holder setfile gives space to the price and focuses on long term; trade duration can be long of several days,
  2. an Intraday setfile enters and exits the market with a shorter approach and secures profits more often.


Manually entering the end of the BullRun

The "originality" of this EA is that we have manually put an end to this bull run, approximately in April.
Why so?

Because as experienced algo-traders, we know there is no better indicator than our human attention to identify when a Top of such parabolic can be reached.

This date is prone to change, so stay tuned!


Why choose BitcoinRIDER?

  • Totally focused on bull runs
- Robust strategy to ride parabolic moves
- Contained drawdowns < 21%
  • High returns
- $536 000 profit from a $1000 deposit over 5.7 years
- +6 600 % return / 80% win rate
  • High adaptability
- 2 setfiles HOLDER and INTRADAY
- Customizable risk profiles: conservative or aggressive configurations
  • Best-in-class backtesting standards
- Extensive backtest history of 200,000 units (5.7 years)
- Ensures data accuracy and zero overfitting
  • Full support for traders
- Ongoing updates for changing Bitcoin market conditions
- Access to a dedicated support group for setup and troubleshooting


Backtest & Setup Guide

  • Default asset: BTC/USD M15
  • Backtest History: 200,000 units (5.7 years of data)
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum / Recommended deposit: $1000 / $2000

Risk Warning

  • Trading Bitcoin involves significant risks. Be aware of market volatility.
  • Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
  • Always ensure proper risk management when using automated systems.
Reviews 1
Juan Pablo Castro Forero
14171
Juan Pablo Castro Forero 2024.12.25 17:44 
 

Like always great products. Specially now that cryptos are starting to go up.

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Juan Pablo Castro Forero
14171
Juan Pablo Castro Forero 2024.12.25 17:44 
 

Like always great products. Specially now that cryptos are starting to go up.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10569
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2025.01.05 20:02
Thanks a lot for your support and review ^^
The best is to come on BTC
Reply to review