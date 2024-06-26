TrendDecoder Scanner MT5

Get at once TrendDECODER signals on multiple assets and multiple time frames | Identify the best time frame to enter the Trend | Maximize your profits and your winrate

Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator and screener - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units.

$49 for the first 50 copies - then $99

After your purchase please leave a comment or leave a review and we will send you an EXTRA indicator worth $99.





What is it about?

This screener is a complementary tool of our best-reviewed TrendDECODER.

It allows you to:

get the current TrendUP and TrendDOWN signals of your favorite assets on all the relevant timeframes for your trading

see immediately the most favorable timeframe configuration for a profitable Trendfollowing or Swing trade.

What are these most favorable TimeFrame configurations?

First, be sure you have a multi-timeframe chart setup : Lower / Main / Upper time unit

: Lower / Main / Upper time unit Second, select the asset where your Main TimeFrame move in the same direction as the Upper TimeFrame.

For which assets?

This is exactly the point. You will choose and focus on the assets that are relevant to you.

Special Tip: TrendDECODER Screener can also be a very synthetic way to check if correlated assets currently diverge or behave in a normal way (like Gold and Dollar for example).

Concretely, how does it work and with which strategies?

Pretty simple:

just plug the Screener on your current chart

go in the configuration panel

select your favorite Forex pairs or assets



and the Timeframes you are trading on





Your TrendDECODER Screener is now visible on your current chart in the form of a dashboard.

then click on a triangle of the dashboard, TrendDECODER Screener opens directly a new chart with a simplified version of TrendDECODER on it.

in seconds you can produce the 2 or 3 charts you need to consider entering the market.

Of course, TrendDECODER is available to time precisely:

your Entries

your Take Profit thanks to the FiboLevels

your exits, thanks to the RealTime TrendLine crossings

Please check why and how our innovative global method will help you maximize your profits and minimize your risk.

see how the strategic levels of PowerZONES with its embedded RiskReward ratio can dramatically improve your trading safety

with its embedded RiskReward ratio can dramatically improve your trading safety and see how BladeSCALPER and its detection of double bottoms and double tops can confirm and maximize your probability of winning trades combined with TrendDECODER

At last, here are our personal trading mantras. Maybe it can help you find your way!

Stop dreaming >> Get the right tools and use them Stop betting >> Manage your money and your risk Stop drifting >> Find your trading style and Time frame Stop reacting >> Plan your trade Stop stressing >> Execute your plan

MetaSignalsPro

Making your trading easier, faster, and safer



