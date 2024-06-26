TrendDecoder Scanner MT5

5

Get at once TrendDECODER signals on multiple assets and multiple time frames | Identify the best time frame to enter the Trend | Maximize your profits and your winrate

Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator and screener - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units.

$49 for the first 50 copies - then $99

After your purchase please leave a comment or leave a review and we will send you an EXTRA indicator worth $99.


What is it about?


This screener is a complementary tool of our best-reviewed TrendDECODER.

It allows you to:

  • get the current TrendUP and TrendDOWN signals of your favorite assets on all the relevant timeframes for your trading
  • see immediately the most favorable timeframe configuration for a profitable Trendfollowing or Swing trade.


What are these most favorable TimeFrame configurations?


  • First, be sure you have a multi-timeframe chart setup: Lower / Main / Upper time unit
  • Second, select the asset where your Main TimeFrame move in the same direction as the Upper TimeFrame.


For which assets?


This is exactly the point. You will choose and focus on the assets that are relevant to you.

Special Tip: TrendDECODER Screener can also be a very synthetic way to check if correlated assets currently diverge or behave in a normal way (like Gold and Dollar for example).



Concretely, how does it work and with which strategies?


Pretty simple:

  • just plug the Screener on your current chart
  • go in the configuration panel
    • select your favorite Forex pairs or assets
    • and the Timeframes you are trading on

Your TrendDECODER Screener is now visible on your current chart in the form of a dashboard.

  • then click on a triangle of the dashboard, TrendDECODER Screener opens directly a new chart with a simplified version of TrendDECODER on it.
  • in seconds you can produce the 2 or 3 charts you need to consider entering the market.

Of course, TrendDECODER is available to time precisely:

  • your Entries
  • your Take Profit thanks to the FiboLevels
  • your exits, thanks to the RealTime TrendLine crossings


Please check why and how our innovative global method will help you maximize your profits and minimize your risk.

  • see how the strategic levels of PowerZONES with its embedded RiskReward ratio can dramatically improve your trading safety
  • and see how BladeSCALPER and its detection of double bottoms and double tops can confirm and maximize your probability of winning trades combined with TrendDECODER


At last, here are our personal trading mantras. Maybe it can help you find your way!

  1. Stop dreaming >> Get the right tools and use them
  2. Stop betting >> Manage your money and your risk
  3. Stop drifting >> Find your trading style and Time frame
  4. Stop reacting >> Plan your trade
  5. Stop stressing >> Execute your plan

MetaSignalsPro
Making your trading easier, faster, and safer


Reviews 1
babkairmsbmmhk
186
babkairmsbmmhk 2024.06.30 22:25 
 

Hello. Just bouht your Indecator hope that I can use it in good way.

thank you for your kinf support.

Mohammad

Recommended products
Imbalance Autotrader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Pare de seguir as "sardinhas" e comece a operar como big player, de forma automática. O robô Imbalance Autotrader é a mais recente tecnologia de trade que monitora os big players (grandes investidores) do mercado financeiro. Com estratégia de rompimento ( breakout ) ou pullback (Fair Value Gap FVG e Order Block) , você consegue configurar o robô para o ativo, conforme condições que você deseja operar. Além disso, o robô pode ter stops configuráveis, dinâmicos ou fixos. Na questão de gerenciamen
Bonus Hedging EA MT5
Shahid Rasool
Experts
MT4 Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53225 MT5 Product URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53226 Special Offer; If you bought both platform products in same day and date, we will give you 40% money back. Run both terminals on same VPS (Virtual Private Server)   Lot size calculation formula = (Bonus/2) / (Spread/50) / 100   Detail Explanation   If you have 1000USD deposit in each account for bonus hedging and your broker offered you 10% deposit bonus, in this case
Hunttern ZigZag MT5
Hassan Gh Fakhraei
5 (1)
Indicators
Hunt markets with Hunttern ZigZag . Easy to use with one parameter    You can use it for the following:       -Classic patterns       -Heads and shoulders       -Harmonic patterns       -Elliott Wave       -Support and resistance       -Supply and Demand Single parameter:      -Period (1-120) Features:        -Candle time        -Single parameter        -Light mode template This is version 1 of Hunttern ZigZag. We are very happy to receive feedback from you.
FREE
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
EchoIndicatorMT5
Phongkrit Phattanawijak
Indicators
ECHO INDICATOR V2.2 Update A top-quality indicator works with trend and pattern.  The tool is a good assistant for the traders use various levels in trading. When price approaches a level, the indicator produces a sound alert and (or) notifies in a pop-up message, or via push notifications. A great decision making tool for opening orders. Can be used any timeframe and can be customized Easy to trade It implements alerts of all kinds It implements a multi-timeframe   Trade with Trend  + signa
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
PatternGuard VWAP Trader
Andrei Strashko
Experts
PatternGuard VWAP Trader — A uthor's  Smart Trading Advisor for VWAP Breakout and Pattern-Based Entries PatternGuard VWAP Trader is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify trading opportunities after price exits a dynamic NO TRADE zone based on VWAP and volatility bands. The main idea of the system is simple and effective: avoid trading inside uncertain, low-quality market zones and look for entries only when price breaks out of consolidation, confirms direction with
SSL Channel Chart Weighted by Volume
Ricardo Zara Barbieri
Indicators
Here I present you this awesome indicator I made. This is a nique combination witch puts you in the same level as MM's. So you can surf a lot of waves and identify the rally time, breakouts, and the perfect time to get in the market. ---- The SSL Channel is a great all-rounder based on 2 Simple Moving Averages, one of recent Highs, one of recent Lows. The calculation prints a   channel   on the chart consisting of 2 lines. This strategy gives a Long signal when price closes above the top of thes
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Visual Volatility Clustering mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The   Visual Volatility Clustering   indicator clusters the market based on volatility. The indicator does not redraw and gives accurate data, does not use closing prices. Uses the opening prices or the highs or lows of the previous completed bar. Therefore, all information will be clear and unambiguous. The essence of the indicator is to divide the price market into certain areas according to a similar type of volatility. This can be done in any way. In this example, the indicator is configure
Volatility Meter all time
Gazi Mahmudur Rahman
Indicators
Volatility Meter MT5 — Advanced Real-Time Market Volatility Dashboard Transform raw ATR data into a powerful visual volatility intelligence system for MetaTrader 5. The Volatility Meter MT5 is a professional-grade volatility analysis indicator designed for traders who want to instantly identify calm, active, high-risk, and explosive market conditions before entering trades. Built with advanced ATR comparison logic, historical volatility analysis, and intelligent alert systems, this tool give
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Indicators
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available In trading, recognizing a setup and executing without hesitation is what separates professionals from amateurs. The same principle applies to equipping your trading desk. The introductory rate of $149 for the ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework closes on August 26, 2026 , moving permanently to $175. Execute your decision now to lock in the c
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Indicators
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
Market Structure Analyzer
Philani Mthembu
Indicators
The Market Structure Analyzer is a powerful tool designed for traders who follow market structure and smart money concepts. This comprehensive indicator provides a suite of features to assist in identifying key market levels, potential entry points, and areas of liquidity. Here's what it offers: 1. Swing High/Low Detection : Accurately identifies and marks swing highs and lows, providing a clear view of market structure. 2. Dynamic Supply and Demand Zones: Draws precise supply and demand zone
ProEngulfing For MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicators
Pro Engulfing Indicator is professional indicator can detect qualified engulf patterns Free version of ProEngulfing is   QuallifiedEngulfing   By One Signal Limitation per day and less features Join   Koala Trading Solution Channel   in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution MT4 Version of this product already downable in link below :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52023 Introducing
Expert VWAP TripleMA
Michael Amorim Vieira
Indicators
Expert VWAP TripleMA is a visual indicator developed for traders who want to concentrate essential readings of average price, trend, and operational confluence into a single tool. It combines a daily VWAP, VWAP standard deviation bands, and up to 3 independent moving averages, all fully configurable by the user. Its purpose is to reduce dependence on multiple external indicators and provide a cleaner, more objective, and better organized view directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. The indicator was
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique   Volume Pressure Analysis   inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs. Key Features Automated Supply & Demand Zones:   Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dyna
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (1)
Indicators
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT4 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177778?source=Site +Market+Product+Page Used and trusted by gold traders i
SuperAgentPRO
Orcun Kaya
Experts
SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro - Quantitative Scoring & Dynamic Risk Description: SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro is a high-fidelity MT5 adaptation of an advanced Python financial algorithm. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines a   Quantitative Scoring Engine   with   Dynamic Risk Management   to provide professional-grade portfolio management. Key Features: Multi-Layered Decision Engine:   Evaluates the market through three dimensions: Low-Lag Signal Processing, Trend Bias Confirmation, and Momentum Sco
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
Intraday Vwap Orion
Joao Paulo Botelho Silva
Indicators
Theory VWAP is a volume-weighted moving average, bringing greater relevance to prices. The VWAP base calculation follows the classic formula described in Investopedia ( https://www.investopedia.com/terms/v/vwap.asp ). VWAP = sum(typical price[i]*volume[i]) / sum(volume[i]) Functionalities Orion Intraday VWAP innovates by allowing the user to choose between the conventional Daily, Weekly and Monthly periods, also having the option of calculating the Intraday indicator, as used in other platform
Big Us100 Us30
Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
Experts
BigMoney Forex — Fully Automated Forex Expert Advisor BigMoney Forex is a 100% automated Expert Advisor developed by TraderEA that manages the entire trading process—from market analysis and trade execution to position management and exit—without manual intervention. It is designed to keep your trading consistent, disciplined, and free from emotional decisions, featuring a complete on-chart dashboard along with advanced risk management and capital protection tools. Key Features 100% Automated Tr
Market Direction Pro
Igor Zakharev
Indicators
Market Direction Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that transforms complex market behavior into clear, confirmed direction.The indicator does not redraw signal arrows. Built around a proprietary multi-stage analytical process, it helps traders filter intrabar noise and focus on signals that remain stable after confirmation. Bullish and bearish arrows appear directly on the main price chart, while the dedicated visual interface presents direction, turning points and signal context
Neuro Quant US30
Tiago Oliveira Silva
Experts
NEURON US30 NEURON US30 is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading the US30 / Dow Jones index , combining multi-timeframe market analysis, momentum filters and systematic risk management in a fully automated trading environment. The EA was designed around the characteristics of US30, an instrument known for strong intraday movements, volatility expansion and directional momentum. Its trading logic evaluates market conditions across multiple timeframes before allowing an entry. Tradi
Auto Orderblock with Break of Structure MT5
Barend Paul Stander
4.28 (18)
Indicators
Auto Order Block with break of structure based on ICT and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Futures Break of Structure ( BoS )             Order block ( OB )            Higher time frame Order block / Point of Interest ( POI )    shown on current chart           Fair value Gap ( FVG ) / Imbalance   -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )    HH/LL/HL/LH  -  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Choch  MTF      ( Multi Time Frame )  Volume Imbalance     ,  MTF          vIMB Gap’s Power of 3 Equal High / Low’s  
Smart Prop Firm Trader
Fhulufhelo Norman Mamushiana
Experts
NOTE: FOR SETTINGS AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT HERE IS OUR SMART MONEY TELEGRAM LINK:  https://t.me/ +g51Apb2W5Ck0ZGFk WHAT IS SMART MONEY EA? Smart Money EA is not just another trading robot. It's a high precision trend following EA that leverages the Smart Money concept, price action, and market momentum to enter trades with exceptional accuracy." It's your all-in-one solution for trading EURUSD, Crude Oil, Nasdaq 100, Germany 40, and even volatility indices, including Step index . STAY INFORMED AN
Tron MT5
Franck Martin
5 (1)
Experts
TRON is the result of several months of development. Featuring an advanced algorithm and a combination of custom indicators, this EA is a blend of profitability, security and simplicity. With its intelligent real-time technology and proven trading strategy for several years now, it offers reliable long-term trading and knows how to adapt to the situations it encounters over time. *** Compatible with Prop Firm ***   (see backtest) Please check your Prop Firm's terms and rules for consistency and
Supertrend Volume Confirm
Isaac Alexander Pinero Garcias
Indicators
DESCRIPTION Supertrend Volume Confirm — Trend Signals Confirmed by Volume and RSI Supertrend Volume Confirm is a buy/sell signal indicator based on the classic Supertrend, with two additional confirmation filters: volume and RSI. Unlike more complex multi-timeframe systems, this indicator works on a single timeframe, designed for traders who want something direct and easy to read. It works on any market symbol (forex, gold, indices, stocks, crypto) thanks to its default use of tick volume, unive
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.79 (149)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
More from author
Gold Zilla AI MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
4.74 (35)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Squid Grid AI MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
4.63 (8)
Experts
Trade smarter and safer with a risk-diversified multi-asset grid EA powered by AI risk management . SQUID GRID AI is a sophisticated grid-based system capitalizing on mean reversion opportunities across 6 uncorrelated instruments. It optimizes portfolio weight to maximize profits while actively managing risk through AI-driven market monitoring and multi-layer protection protocols. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated Support Group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private mess
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Risk Killer AI MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
4.48 (21)
Experts
Generate consistent returns with a Grok AI-assisted , risk-diversified EA . RiskKILLER AI is a breakout scalping algorithm identifying key levels for potential high-volatility moves, selecting best risk-reward trades while diversifying risk on 5 assets. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Diversifying risk Trading in both directions Holding po
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (3)
Indicators
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator is an AI-based, Multi-timeframe Market Direction & Strategy Assistant. Trading performance is about understanding the market like professionals do. That's exactly what the RiskKILLER_AI Navigator delivers: Gain institutional-level insights with AI-driven trend, sentiment, and macro analysis external to MQL5 , tailored to your trading style. After purchase, to get the User Manual, 1. post a comment asking for it 2. send me a direct message . [ Dedicated group | Version MT5
TrendDecoder Premium MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (4)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test   |  Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase, please contact me to get your FREE TrendDECODER_Scanner Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits: 1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a concen
MSP Bridge
Christophe Pa Trouillas
Utilities
MSP_Bridge is the Free utility that connects AI Grok 4 to RiskKILLER AI Navigator  a multi-timeframe Market Direction & Strategy Assistant based on AI. This bundle will help you get  institutional-level insights with AI-driven trend, sentiment, and macro analysis, tailored to your trading style. RiskKILLER AI Navigator   [  MT5   -   MT4   ] Implementation Just download it and follow the hereunder instructions. We are at your disposal in case of difficulties, just send a private message.
FREE
MSP Bridge MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
Utilities
MSP_Bridge is the Free utility that connects AI Grok 4 to RiskKILLER AI Navigator  a multi-timeframe Market Direction & Strategy Assistant based on AI. This bundle will help you get  institutional-level insights with AI-driven trend, sentiment, and macro analysis, tailored to your trading style. RiskKILLER AI Navigator   [  MT5   -   MT4   ] Implementation Just download it and follow the hereunder instructions. We are at your disposal in case of difficulties, just send a private message.
FREE
BladeScalper Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicators
Get a signal of the next reversal move  | Optimize the stats of gain rate   |   Get the Zones that the price will test Non-Repainting/Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator - Ideal from both manual and robot trading - Fits all assets and all time frames After purchase,   please contact me on this channel   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -   МТ5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER What for?
PowerZones Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
Indicators
Strategic Zone touched x3, x4, x5 times    |   TP1/TP2/TP3 in  points  or  value   |   Check visually the safety of your Risk/Reward ratio Non-Repainting/Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator - Ideal for both manual and robot trading - Fits all assets and all time frames Limited time offer  then back to >> $99  After purchase, please contact me  for recommended and personalized settings [ Version MT5  -  MT4  | Check our 3 steps MetaMethod: TrendDECODER / PowerZONES / BladeSCALPER ] What is
TrendDecoder Scanner MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
Indicators
Get at once TrendDECODER signals on multiple assets and multiple time frames | Identify the best time frame to enter the Trend | Maximize your profits and your winrate Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator and screener - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units. $49  for the first 50 copies - then $99 After your purchase please leave a comment or leave a review and we will send you an EXTRA indicator worth $99. What is it about? This screener is a complementa
MetaShield EA MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (3)
Experts
Achieve consistent returns with a powerful EA, solid and realistic backtesting and ongoing customer support. The concept of MetaSHIELD is to offer the  best of 2 worlds : Diversification of risk with a  portfolio of set files optimized to minimize drawdowns and Performance with  single optimized setfiles,  more risky of course, but with high returns. [  Set files and set-up guide   |   Dedicated group   | Version   MT5   -   MT4  ] 10   copies left at   $99   then   $ 149 . After purchase,   pl
Bitcoin Rider EA MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
Experts
Achieve massive returns with a Bitcoin-Bullrun specific EA, robust backtesting and constant support. The concept of BitcoinRIDER is to capture these parabolic moves and capitalize on the volatility and trends that define bull runs. [ Setup Guide | Support Group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After purchase, please send us a private message to get the second setfiles. The strategy behind BitcoinRIDER uses a trend-following momentum strategy by combining concepts of RSI oversold confirmation in a short T
Risk Killer AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
4 (4)
Experts
Generate consistent returns with a Grok AI-assisted , risk-diversified EA . RiskKILLER AI is a breakout scalping algorithm identifying key levels for potential high-volatility moves, selecting best risk-reward trades while diversifying risk on 5 assets. [   Live Signal   ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Diversifying risk Trading in both directions Holdin
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicators
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator is an AI-based, Multi-timeframe Market Direction & Strategy Assistant. Trading performance is about understanding the market like professionals do. That's exactly what the RiskKILLER_AI Navigator delivers: Gain institutional-level insights with AI-driven trend, sentiment, and macro analysis external to MQL5 , tailored to your trading style. After purchase, to get the User Manual, 1. post a comment asking for it 2. send me a direct message . [ Dedicated group | Version MT5
Squid Grid AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
Experts
Trade smarter and safer with a risk-diversified multi-asset grid EA powered by AI risk management . SQUID GRID AI is a sophisticated grid-based system capitalizing on mean reversion opportunities across 6 uncorrelated instruments. It optimizes portfolio weight to maximize profits while actively managing risk through AI-driven market monitoring and multi-layer protection protocols. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated Support Group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private mess
BladeScalper Premium MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Indicators
Get a signal of the next reversal move  | Optimize the stats of gain rate     |     Get the Zones that the price will test  | Non-Repainting/Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator - Ideal from both manual and robot trading - Fits all assets and all time frames After purchase,   please contact me on this channel   for recommended and personalised settings Version  MT4   -  МТ5 |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER What f
PowerZones Premium MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
Indicators
Strategic Zone touched x3, x4, x5 times | TP1/TP2/TP3 in points or value | Check visually the safety of your Risk/Reward ratio Limited time offer – then back to $99 | After purchase, please contact me for recommended and personalised settings. Version MT5 - MT4 | Check our other tools   to maximise your profits: 1. TrendDECODER 2. PowerZONES 3. BladeSCALPER Want multi-daily signals on charts? >> Subscribe to our mql5 channel Why is it better? For the first time, our indicator connects visually
MetaShield EA MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
4.17 (12)
Experts
Achieve consistent returns with a diversified portfolio EAs, solid backtesting and ongoing customer support. The concept is to offer the  combination of 2 worlds : portfolios EAs (optimising profit vs risk, minimizing drawdowns), and  single optimized EAs  (more risky of course but globally maximizing your trading potential). After purchase,   please send us a private message  to get the other set files. [   Set files and set-up guide |   Dedicated group |  Version   MT5   -   MT4 ] Why choose
Bitcoin Rider EA MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Experts
Achieve massive returns with a Bitcoin-Bullrun specific EA, robust backtesting and constant support. The concept of BitcoinRIDER is to capture these parabolic moves and capitalize on the volatility and trends that define bull runs. [ Setup Guide | Support Group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After purchase, please send us a private message to get the second setfiles. The strategy behind BitcoinRIDER uses a trend-following momentum strategy by combining concepts of RSI oversold confirmation in a short T
Filter:
babkairmsbmmhk
186
babkairmsbmmhk 2024.06.30 22:25 
 

Hello. Just bouht your Indecator hope that I can use it in good way.

thank you for your kinf support.

Mohammad

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10569
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.07.02 10:47
HI Mohammad,
Thanks a lot for this positive and encouraging feedback.
Yes our tools are made to intuitively and rationnaly make your trading easier faster and safer. We have tried to make the product description as precise and simple as possible. We are at your disposal in any case.
Don't hesitate to suggest improvements, we believe in Progress and Quality
Chris
Reply to review