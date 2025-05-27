Risk Killer AI MT5

4.8

Generate consistent returns with a Grok AI-assisted, risk-diversified EA.

RiskKILLER AI is a breakout scalping algorithm identifying key levels for potential high-volatility moves, selecting best risk-reward trades while diversifying risk on 5 assets.

After purchase, to get the API key and the User Manual, 1. post a comment asking for them 2. mail me directly (mail findable in the dedicated group - see below).

[ Live Signal ] - [ Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]


Why choose this EA?

Diversifying risk

  • Trading in both directions
  • Holding positions for short periods
  • Using a stop-loss safety net
  • Distributing trades across 5 uncorrelated, popular markets

AI Assistance

  • Empowered by the Grok3 model, EA is acting as a risk manager
  • Analyzes real-time X/Twitter and news event sentiment
  • On a daily basis, assesses volatility of the 5 assets
  • Advises on adjusting the EA's risk settings: "Lower Your Risk" / "Increase Your Risk" / "Stay at Medium Risk"

Highest ethical and rigorous standards in backtesting

  • 100% qualitative data with no omissions
  • Zero manipulation of historical stop losses or take profits
  • No overfitting

Trustworthy live performance

  • Validated walk-forward and Monte Carlo simulations

Proximate and constant support

  • Whatever your expertise, we are backing you to immediately go to market with our EA

Regular Updates

  • As the market keeps changing, we will deliver the most optimized portfolio presets

Prop Firm Support

Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and challenge limitations, which could include:

  • Holding positions overnight
  • Simultaneous trades
  • Trading during the news
  • High Frequency Trading
  • ...

In all cases, we will deliver the corresponding set file for you.


Backtest & Setup Guide

  • EA launching asset and Time frame: BTCUSD | M1
  • Traded assets: BTCUSD, EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, US500
  • Timeframes: EURUSD | H1, BTCUSD | M30, XAUUSD | H1, USDJPY | H1, US500 | M30
  • Backtest History: 900,000 units (4× the mini Backtest History of 200,000 units)
  • Tested period: January 2019 – April 2025, Every Tick
  • Minimum / Recommended deposit: $100 / $1000

Risk Warning

  • Be aware of the risks before purchasing this Expert Advisor
  • Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability
  • No trading system can win 100% of the time
  • Check our post How not to be fooled when you buy an algo
Reviews 21
asidonio74
95
asidonio74 2025.09.10 08:40 
 

Great support and robust and profitable EA.

Stefan Nydegger
365
Stefan Nydegger 2025.07.17 17:18 
 

It's just a short time since I have this EA, so about the long time performance I cannot say much. Had one trade that closed with a plus. What I can say for sure that Chris is very helpful. I had some basics questions, which he could answer me very promptly. Also there was a minor thing that didn't work how I thought it should. He made some investigations and after a short time I had a solution. So the support is top-notch.

red77lion
101
red77lion 2025.07.15 22:46 
 

I’ve worked with this MT5 expert and the experience has been excellent. Thanks to his help, I was able to pass the 2 evaluation phases of a prop firm without any issues. So far, the EA has been working really well and now I’m looking forward to making my first withdrawal from the funded live account. I’ll keep you updated, but up to this point everything has gone smoothly.

I also want to highlight that the EA support team has always been attentive to any request, responding quickly with clear solutions. This has given me a lot of confidence and peace of mind throughout the process.

I definitely recommend their work and support.

Filter:
William Jonathan
55
William Jonathan 2025.12.01 11:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Christophe Pa Trouillas
9413
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2025.12.03 09:46
Thanks William for your purchase and your positive feedback ^^
Please post in the comments your results; this is precious for all!
asidonio74
95
asidonio74 2025.09.10 08:40 
 

Great support and robust and profitable EA.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
9413
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2025.09.10 13:01
Well well well!
You made our day ^^ Thanks a lot for having taken the time.
Chris
Stefan Nydegger
365
Stefan Nydegger 2025.07.17 17:18 
 

It's just a short time since I have this EA, so about the long time performance I cannot say much. Had one trade that closed with a plus. What I can say for sure that Chris is very helpful. I had some basics questions, which he could answer me very promptly. Also there was a minor thing that didn't work how I thought it should. He made some investigations and after a short time I had a solution. So the support is top-notch.

Arno Richter
233
Arno Richter 2025.07.17 14:30 
 

Does the Ai really work currently. No entry in the panel and no entries in the logs since I activated the EA yesterday morning?

Christophe Pa Trouillas
9413
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2025.07.17 14:57
Hi Arno,
I am contacting you in private to check this;
EasyForexAutoTrading
89
EasyForexAutoTrading 2025.07.16 15:50 
 

Its a totally crap. Dont worth single dolar.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
9413
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2025.07.17 11:33
Hi Easy,
You must be very new to algo-trading and apparently do not know how to analyse statistics to give such a bad review on this EA after ... 2 trades.
So literally you lost $30 for a $1000 account and you decide to testify that this EA is not valuable, while we have a Live Signal that delivers +50% for 4 months. This makes this review either totally ungrounded or very dubious. I will consider you are not a troll from the competition to deliver here a piece of knowledge about algo-trading that can serve others.
Here is how you need to consider things //////1. Concerning your first 2 negative entries: ////// Streak of losses WILL happen just like streak of wins and this is where statistics are important to analyse the health of the algo;every algo-trader has experienced this for sure and I cannot be happy that it happened to you straight away but this just the laws of statistics and algo-trading; 
We just need not to take it personal and rely on rational facts. //////2. Concerning the level of these losses: //////
> if you look at the signal stats, these $30 are well below the historical max 2 consecutive losses of $97
> besides, the Drawdown given by the backtests are of 7% in low risk and 12% in medium, so again very below your current balance DD. So there is nothing here to worry about at the present moment. These are the laws of trading and statistics and you need to trust the process.
We cannot predict the future and no serious algo can claim 100% win rate but scams; Our goal is to create algos that are mirroring the backtests to the closest so that we know if the strategy is still in line or if we need to take action. Currently RiskKILLER AI is still in line with the backtests stats. Hope these lines will help you see clearer and I will let you revise your judgment if you REALLY want to help the community with a trustful feedback.
red77lion
101
red77lion 2025.07.15 22:46 
 

I’ve worked with this MT5 expert and the experience has been excellent. Thanks to his help, I was able to pass the 2 evaluation phases of a prop firm without any issues. So far, the EA has been working really well and now I’m looking forward to making my first withdrawal from the funded live account. I’ll keep you updated, but up to this point everything has gone smoothly.

I also want to highlight that the EA support team has always been attentive to any request, responding quickly with clear solutions. This has given me a lot of confidence and peace of mind throughout the process.

I definitely recommend their work and support.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
9413
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2025.07.17 10:37
Thanks David for your early support ^^
Kyle Pillai
24
Kyle Pillai 2025.07.07 10:31 
 

back testing looks good...will use the product and confirm potential profits going further Great customer service and response time

Christophe Pa Trouillas
9413
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2025.07.07 10:34
Thanks a lot for your early support Kyle. We will watch closely your returns.
Please let us know when you actually launch it Live with our settings so that we can monitor your real returns in line with ours.
Chris
musiczib Ziberl
29
musiczib Ziberl 2025.07.01 15:22 
 

Ich habe das Produkt gerade gekauft und Ihnen eine E-Mail gesendet, die in der öffentlichen RiskKILLER AI-Gruppe angegeben ist. Bitte senden Sie mir das Benutzerhandbuch mit dem API-Schlüssel.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
9413
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2025.07.03 12:29
Thanks a lot for your support; Please give us the date at which you launched the algo so we can celebrate when your investment is reimbursed ^^
At your disposal,
Chris
Marco Fiel Caparas
235
Marco Fiel Caparas 2025.06.27 16:59 
 

Double Thumbs up for a very good customer service done by Christophe (Thanks for the free API key). i will change this review in 1 month after using the EA in demo and live.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
9413
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2025.07.03 12:29
Thanks a lot Marco for your support; Please give us the date at which you launched the algo so we can celebrate when your investment is reimbursed ^^
At your disposal,
Chris
John Bergerat
359
John Bergerat 2025.06.14 14:57 
 

I appreciate the approach using Grok for Risk Management as I also use AI LLMs for Risk Management in an Institutional way.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
9413
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2025.07.03 12:26
Thanks a lot John for your support; Please update your results regularly; yes this is the best way to use AI for the moment; it is so powerful ^^
Marcin Manowita
150
Marcin Manowita 2025.06.10 22:03 
 

Tested a lot of EA but this one is extraordinary already on the first day 118 euros. It opens and closes trades💪🏼 good price. Chris can always be counted on. Recommend

cyberhiga
1098
cyberhiga 2025.06.10 11:45 
 

At first, I couldn't exchange messages with the author, but once I was able to contact them, I realized they were a kind person. I set up the AI and started operating it. I'm really looking forward to it.

kevin.boullay
31
kevin.boullay 2025.06.09 14:49 
 

Very good support !

Stephen J Martret
2719
Stephen J Martret 2025.06.08 07:46 
 

great support so far, just bought and have the key and manual, looking forward to testing and will update my review after a week or two of trading

18522319
314
18522319 2025.06.08 00:25 
 

Just bought the EA and had an awesome support so far. Quite impressed with the detailing about back testing. Apparently this is one solid EA with a good strategy. Will be updating this review regularly - hopefully to say how impressed I am with the profits I'm making :)

sudipto_asn123
20
sudipto_asn123 2025.06.04 17:07 
 

People should not hesitate to contact Chris if they have hesitation as I had missed some points that have made me miss some profits.

Chris has rapidly answered and corrected the setup.

He has created for us a file where we can monitor our profits depending on the date of launch directly in line with the signal very useful!

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1veehgNXLuh_9eRg1t7sVFAtBV9YDYkt0uTMk6NOAvLs/edit?usp=sharing

he will answer rapidly at

metasignalspro [at] gmail.com

LiuWen1977
489
LiuWen1977 2025.06.01 23:18 
 

The support from the author is rapid and good.

tarunaulakh970
232
tarunaulakh970 2025.06.01 19:20 
 

I just bought this EA, the backtest came out good and now going to try on live account. So far the support from Chris is amazing and setup a seperate chat group where you can discuss your settings or any related issues.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
9413
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2025.06.01 22:02
Thanks for your feedback and support to this project; Please send your results in the comments section; Chris
ziggyzigzag
360
ziggyzigzag 2025.05.30 10:57 
 

From what I have tested so far, I can confidently say that this EA is robust and does not overfit like the others. It has strong edge over a very large sample size and I highly recommend this.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
9413
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2025.06.01 22:01
Hey,
This is a big reward for a lot of work from all the team ^^
We aim for the lasting performance league ;-) Please send in the comments section your results
Thanks
Zhuo Kai Chen
3403
Zhuo Kai Chen 2025.05.29 06:40 
 

From the signal performance to the backtest results, this is one of the most robust and realistic EA on the MQL5 market.

Edit: I purchased on the first day and now the EA is running 16% profit within a month on high risk mode. I have posted the result in the comment section.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
9413
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2025.05.29 11:23
Hey,
This is a big reward for a lot of work from all the team ^^
We aim for the lasting performance league ;-) Please send in the comments section your results
Thanks
12
Reply to review