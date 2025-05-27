Risk Killer AI MT5

Generate consistent returns with a Grok AI-assisted, risk-diversified EA.

RiskKILLER AI is a breakout scalping algorithm identifying key levels for potential high-volatility moves, selecting best risk-reward trades while diversifying risk on 5 assets.

After purchase, to get the API key and the User Manual, post a comment or contact directly.

Why choose this EA?

Diversifying risk

Trading in both directions

Holding positions for short periods

Using a stop-loss safety net

Distributing trades across 5 uncorrelated, popular markets

AI Assistance

Empowered by the Grok3 model, EA is acting as a risk manager

Analyzes real-time X/Twitter and news event sentiment

On a daily basis, assesses volatility of the 5 assets

Advises on adjusting the EA's risk settings: "Lower Your Risk" / "Increase Your Risk" / "Stay at Medium Risk"

Highest ethical and rigorous standards in backtesting

100% qualitative data with no omissions

Zero manipulation of historical stop losses or take profits

No overfitting

Trustworthy live performance

Validated walk-forward and Monte Carlo simulations

Proximate and constant support

Whatever your expertise, we are backing you to immediately go to market with our EA

Regular Updates

As the market keeps changing, we will deliver the most optimized portfolio presets

Prop Firm Support

Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and challenge limitations, which could include:

Holding positions overnight

Simultaneous trades

Trading during the news

High Frequency Trading

...

In all cases, we will deliver the corresponding set file for you.

Backtest & Setup Guide

EA launching asset and Time frame: BTCUSD | M1

BTCUSD | M1 Traded assets: BTCUSD, EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, US500

BTCUSD, EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, US500 Timeframes: EURUSD | H1, BTCUSD | M30, XAUUSD | H1, USDJPY | H1, US500 | M30

EURUSD | H1, BTCUSD | M30, XAUUSD | H1, USDJPY | H1, US500 | M30 Backtest History: 900,000 units (4× the mini Backtest History of 200,000 units)

900,000 units (4× the mini Backtest History of 200,000 units) Tested period: January 2019 – April 2025, Every Tick

January 2019 – April 2025, Every Tick Minimum / Recommended deposit: $100 / $1000

Risk Warning