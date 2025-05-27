Risk Killer AI MT5
- Experts
- Christophe Pa Trouillas
- Version: 1.41
- Updated: 15 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Generate consistent returns with a Grok AI-assisted, risk-diversified EA.
RiskKILLER AI is a breakout scalping algorithm identifying key levels for potential high-volatility moves, selecting best risk-reward trades while diversifying risk on 5 assets.
Why choose this EA?
Diversifying risk
- Trading in both directions
- Holding positions for short periods
- Using a stop-loss safety net
- Distributing trades across 5 uncorrelated, popular markets
AI Assistance
- Empowered by the Grok3 model, EA is acting as a risk manager
- Analyzes real-time X/Twitter and news event sentiment
- On a daily basis, assesses volatility of the 5 assets
- Advises on adjusting the EA's risk settings: "Lower Your Risk" / "Increase Your Risk" / "Stay at Medium Risk"
Highest ethical and rigorous standards in backtesting
- 100% qualitative data with no omissions
- Zero manipulation of historical stop losses or take profits
- No overfitting
Trustworthy live performance
- Validated walk-forward and Monte Carlo simulations
Proximate and constant support
- Whatever your expertise, we are backing you to immediately go to market with our EA
Regular Updates
- As the market keeps changing, we will deliver the most optimized portfolio presets
Prop Firm Support
Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and challenge limitations, which could include:
- Holding positions overnight
- Simultaneous trades
- Trading during the news
- High Frequency Trading
- ...
In all cases, we will deliver the corresponding set file for you.
Backtest & Setup Guide
- EA launching asset and Time frame: BTCUSD | M1
- Traded assets: BTCUSD, EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, US500
- Timeframes: EURUSD | H1, BTCUSD | M30, XAUUSD | H1, USDJPY | H1, US500 | M30
- Backtest History: 900,000 units (4× the mini Backtest History of 200,000 units)
- Tested period: January 2019 – April 2025, Every Tick
- Minimum / Recommended deposit: $100 / $1000
Risk Warning
- Be aware of the risks before purchasing this Expert Advisor
- Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability
- No trading system can win 100% of the time
- Check our post How not to be fooled when you buy an algo
Great support and robust and profitable EA.