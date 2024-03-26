TrendDecoder Premium MT5

5

Identify ranges | Get earliest signals of Trends | Get clear exits before reversal | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test  

Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units

After purchase, please contact me to get your FREE TrendDECODER_Scanner

Version MT4 -  MT5  Check our 3 steps MetaMethod to maximise your profits: 1.TrendDECODER 2.PowerZONES 3.BladeSCALPER 


What is it about?


TrendDECODER is a concentrate of multiple innovations to make trend monitoring simple and easy.

  • Projective TrendLine (Projective Trend Line) - speed reference of the upcoming trend

  • RealTime TrendLine vs. the Projective TrendLine - the market is accelerating or slowing down from the previous move in the same direction?
  • RealTime TrendLine Crossing - the trend is going off the rails
  • GreyBox - the market is no longer trending and enters a new transition sequence

  • DecoderSignals & Blue/Orange Clouds© - get the new trend direction with the Blue/Orange Clouds as dynamic supports/resistances.

  •  FiboLevels - immediately spot the price levels that the market will test 



For which assets?


TrendDECODER is universal and works perfectly on all assets and time units.

However, always work on a multi-frame environment to minimize risk.



Concretely, how does it work and with which strategies?


Projective TrendLine (Projective trend line)

As soon as a new High/Low has been reached in the last movement, TrendDECODER draws a possible angle of the future movement, based on the slope of the last movement in the same direction.

The distance between the Projective Trend Line and the last Lowest (resp. Highest) gives you a probable price range deviation.


RealTime TrendLine (Real Time Trend Line)

As soon as the GreyBox has delivered its information, i.e. Range/Continuation/ReversalUp/ReversalDown, and a New High (resp. New Low) has been reached, the RealTime TrendLine© starts to plot and shows the angle of the new movement.

The angles of the Projective and the RealTime TrendLine can be identical, which tells you that the market is moving smoothly in a global consensus. This can be a smart trailing stop loss.

Or these angles are very different and that should call your attention. You might want to move to a higher time unit to get the full picture.


FiboLevels

As soon as a new trend is reported, the FiboLevels are automatically placed.

They are calculated on the last high and low of the previous movement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Strategy #1: Early Trend Following: RealTime TrendLine Crossing (Real Time Trend Line Crossing)


With this simple tool, you get the very early signal of a likely reversal of the current trend, long before TrendDECODER Signal is displayed, after the GreyBox closes.

See ScreenShots.


Strategy #1: Early Trend Following - Checklist


  • Set up a multiple timeframe environment: Lower / Main / Upper time unit
  • Check that the Upper and Main time units are moving in the same direction (TrendUp or TrendDown for both)
  • Entry:
    • Main time unit: wait for the GreyBox to open
  • First Stop Loss:
    • Place your SL below below the GreyBox (TrendUP) above (TrendDown)

  • Trailing Stop:
    • Move your SL just below the lower edge of the Blue Cloud (TrendUp) or the upper edge of the Orange Cloud (TrendDown)

  • Take Profits:
    • In a TrendUp, place your take profits just below the Fibos levels so you don't get knocked out (and above in a downtrend)


---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Strategy #2 : Trend following : DecoderSignals© & Blue/Orange Clouds© (Decoder Signals & Blue/Orange Clouds)


This is the moment we have been waiting for! The GreyBox announces the next probable movement and the trend is launched. The RealTime TrendLine guides us on the rhythm of this movement and the Blue/Orange Cloud indicates the support/resistance of this movement.

It will be wise not to enter the trend immediately when the signal appears as the price will most likely make a pullback towards the cloud first.

See ScreenShots.


Strategy #2: Trend Tracking - Checklist


  • Define a multiple time frame environment: Lower / Main / Upper time unit
  • Check that the Upper and Main time units are moving in the same direction (up or down for both)

  • Entry: 
    • Main Time Frame: Check for the appearance of the "TrendUp Signal" or "TrendDown Signal."
    • Buying "Market" on the signal can be risky as the price will often make a comeback to the cloud (Blue or Orange)
    • A good option is to buy 1/2 of the position at the signal and the second 1/2 after the pullbac

  • First Stop Loss: place your SL below the lower border of the GreyBox (for an expected TrendUp) or the upper border (for an expected TrendDown)

  • Trailing Stop:  move your SL just below the lower edge of the Blue Cloud (TrendUp) or the upper edge of the Orange Cloud (TrendDown)

  • Take Profits: in a TrendUp, place your take profits just below the Fibos levels so you don't get pulled out (and above in a downtrend)
Reviews 4
Gabriel De Araujo Lobo
1495
Gabriel De Araujo Lobo 2025.05.12 14:53 
 

Excellent indicator, the trend is now being very well defined and visualized by me, a great tool for anyone who has an operator who needs to identify the truth about the trend. Very attentive support

Victor Chukwudumebi Ovorakpor
12810
Victor Chukwudumebi Ovorakpor 2024.08.25 11:28 
 

The most effective tool for identifying trends, and I recommend it if you are a trend trader.

Phnx40
57
Phnx40 2024.05.17 15:52 
 

Excellent indicator to catch the trend and to avoid beeing stuck in ranges ! The support is 5 stars. I experienced an issue that was fixed in no time. Well done and thank you Chris and all your team for the amazing job !

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5 (1)
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PZ Lopez Trend MT5
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ZAB Supply Demand MTF
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Gabriel De Araujo Lobo
1495
Gabriel De Araujo Lobo 2025.05.12 14:53 
 

Excellent indicator, the trend is now being very well defined and visualized by me, a great tool for anyone who has an operator who needs to identify the truth about the trend. Very attentive support

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10569
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2025.05.13 08:32
Thanks a lot Gabriel for this positive feedback; At your disposal
Chris
Victor Chukwudumebi Ovorakpor
12810
Victor Chukwudumebi Ovorakpor 2024.08.25 11:28 
 

The most effective tool for identifying trends, and I recommend it if you are a trend trader.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10569
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.08.29 18:50
Thanks a lot Victor for this nice review; it gives us a boost. We aim to propose the BEST TREND INDICATOR on the market
So keep pushing us if you see IMPROVEMENTS to be done Chris
Phnx40
57
Phnx40 2024.05.17 15:52 
 

Excellent indicator to catch the trend and to avoid beeing stuck in ranges ! The support is 5 stars. I experienced an issue that was fixed in no time. Well done and thank you Chris and all your team for the amazing job !

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10569
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.05.17 15:59
Very honored by this nice review ^^^
And thanks a lot again for having spotted the problem. Keep pushing us forward ^^
Staying at your disposal,
Chris
Heinz-Josef Glaser
855
Heinz-Josef Glaser 2024.03.30 07:33 
 

Very good implementation of trend detection. I use this with additional indicators like Stochastik Oscillator and other for Swing-Trading. A little problem with alerts and a suggestion from me for colour modifications in the settings were fixed very quick from the developer. Try to understand the logic of the indicator and you will get good profits. The description of the indicator in MQL5.COM is therefore very good. If you have questions you can contact the developer and you will get answers very soon. Sehr gute implementierung für ein Trend-Trading. Zusammen mit einigen anderen Indiatoren wie z.B. Stochastik kann man sich ein gutes System für Trend-Trading und Swing-Trading zusammenstellen. Ein kleines Problem mit Alerts und eine Idee für die Modification der Farben wurde vom Entwickler sehr schnell implementiert. Die Beschreibung des Indikators bei MQL5.com ist gut. Am Anfang sollte man versuchen, den Indikator zu verstehen. Dazu ist die Beschreibung sehr hilfreich. Bei Fragen bekommt man vom Entwickler sehr schnell Unterstützung.

Christophe Pa Trouillas
10569
Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.04.02 15:03
whaoo, what can I say?
Just thanks a lot Heinz-Josef; if we have been useful this is just what we aim for; btw we are preparing the MT5 versions of BladeSCALPER and PowerZONES so that you can quickly get the full method
thanks again ^^
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