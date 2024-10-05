MetaShield EA MT5
- Experts
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Christophe Pa Trouillas━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
👨💻 ABOUT US
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MetaSignalsPro is led by a dedicated team of algo traders/developers and risk managers with over 15 years of live market experience.
We design, test, and run our systems with discipline because we use them for our own capital first.
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 22 October 2024
- Activations: 5
Achieve consistent returns with a diversified portfolio EAs, solid backtesting and ongoing customer support.
The concept is to offer the combination of 2 worlds: portfolios EAs (optimising profit vs risk, minimizing drawdowns), and single optimized EAs (more risky of course but globally maximizing your trading potential).
After purchase, please send us a private message to get the other set files.
[ Set files and set-up guide | Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]
Why choose this EA?
- diversified portfolios
- and uncorrelated assets
- plug-and-trade presets
- adaptable to every trader's profile and personality: trading frequency / risk aversion / capitalisation
- a matrix of alternative possible strategies
- reduced number of inputs
- Highest ethical and rigorous standards in backtesting: see our commitments and backtest specs here
- Zero manipulation of historical stop losses or take profits
- No overfitting
- Trustworthy live performance
- validated walk-forward and Monte Carlo simulations
- Durable high returns
- Controlled risk management
- Robustness at core
- Prop Firm friendly
- Specific optimization options to find set files that will help you to pass tests
- Key statistics: % of challenges passed in the last year? How long it takes to pass the challenges? Would you have failed any challenge?
- Proximate and constant support
- Regular Updates
- On a weekly basis
Prop Firm support
We specially care for PropFirm traders as we are also engaged in this great revolution.We deliver single set files that maximize the winrate challenge
Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and your challenge limitations which could be not to allow :
- Holding positions overnight
- Simultaneous trades
- Trading during the news
- High Frequency Trading
- ...
- Default asset: EURUSD M15
- Supported assets: EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD, BTCUSD (coming soon)
- Timeframe: M15 - M5 - M1
- Backtest History: 900 000 units (so x4 the mini Backtest History of 200 000 units)
- Tested period: January 2023 - September 2024, Every Ticks
- Minimum / Recommended deposit: $200 / $1000
Risk Warning
- Be aware of the risks before purchasing this Expert Advisor
- Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability
- No trading system can win 100% of the time
- please see also our post How not to be fooled when you buy an algo
This EA is an absolute recommendation for anyone who wants to make regular and safe profits. Great support!