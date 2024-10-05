MetaShield EA MT5

4.17

Achieve consistent returns with a diversified portfolio EAs, solid backtesting and ongoing customer support.

The concept is to offer the combination of 2 worlds: portfolios EAs (optimising profit vs risk, minimizing drawdowns), and single optimized EAs (more risky of course but globally maximizing your trading potential).

    After purchase, please send us a private message to get the other set files.

    [ Set files and set-up guide | Dedicated groupVersion MT5 - MT4 ]


    Why choose this EA?

    • diversified portfolios 
    - tailored to trade by all market conditions (trends / ranges / volatility) 
    - and uncorrelated assets
      • plug-and-trade presets
      - to maximize high returns / low Drawdowns combination
      - adaptable to every trader's profile and personality: trading frequency / risk aversion / capitalisation
        • a matrix of alternative possible strategies
        - easy to understand configuration panel
        - reduced number of inputs  - 100% qualitative data with no omissions
        - Zero manipulation of historical stop losses or take profits
        - No overfitting
          • Trustworthy live performance 
          - thanks to our proprietary "Similarity Score" between Lives and Backtests
          - validated walk-forward and Monte Carlo simulations
            • Durable high returns
            - Diversification with optimized portfolios of uncorrelated assets and market conditions
            - Controlled risk management
            - Robustness at core
              • Prop Firm friendly
              - Special settings to adapt the EA to your drawdown and profit targets
              - Specific optimization options to find set files that will help you to pass tests
              - Key statistics: % of challenges passed in the last year? How long it takes to pass the challenges? Would you have failed any challenge?
                • Proximate and constant support
                - Whatever your expertise we are backing you to immediately go to market with our EA
                  •  Regular Updates
                  - As the market keeps changing, we will deliver the most optimized portfolios pre-sets
                  - On a weekly basis


                    Prop Firm support

                    We specially care for PropFirm traders as we are also engaged in this great revolution.

                    We deliver single set files that maximize the winrate challenge

                      Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and your challenge limitations which could be not to allow : 

                      • Holding positions overnight
                      • Simultaneous trades
                      • Trading during the news
                      • High Frequency Trading
                      • ...
                      In all cases, we will deliver the corresponding set file for you.


                      Backtest & Setup Guide

                      • Default asset: EURUSD M15
                      • Supported assets: EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD, BTCUSD (coming soon)
                      • Timeframe: M15 - M5 - M1
                      • Backtest History: 900 000 units (so x4 the mini Backtest History of 200 000 units)
                      • Tested period: January 2023 - September 2024, Every Ticks
                      • Minimum / Recommended deposit: $200 / $1000


                      Risk Warning

                      • Be aware of the risks before purchasing this Expert Advisor
                      • Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability
                      • No trading system can win 100% of the time
                      • please see also our post How not to be fooled when you buy an algo


                      Reviews 15
                      Sling05
                      19
                      Sling05 2024.12.14 05:17 
                       

                      This EA is an absolute recommendation for anyone who wants to make regular and safe profits. Great support!

                      Oemer Faruk Cebe
                      195
                      Oemer Faruk Cebe 2024.11.05 21:49 
                       

                      So far I'm very happy with everything. If they could make settings for my prop firm I'd be more than happy. I'll rate it again in the next few weeks.^^

                      Jenny LK
                      1993
                      Jenny LK 2024.10.20 04:07 
                       

                      Great support and Team is professional. I'm satisfied with this EA. Back testing fully matches its live results. Money management is the key. Recommend.

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                      Filter:
                      Seb B
                      28
                      Seb B 2026.01.04 15:42 
                       

                      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                      Sling05
                      19
                      Sling05 2024.12.14 05:17 
                       

                      This EA is an absolute recommendation for anyone who wants to make regular and safe profits. Great support!

                      Christophe Pa Trouillas
                      10569
                      Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.12.15 01:34
                      Thanks a lot Sling ^^ we are grateful and this motivates us a lot to continue good support
                      tobias
                      509
                      tobias 2024.11.06 16:12 
                       

                      Trading at the US election was terrible. Sell trend mode opened a lot of buy orders and closed all at the lowest point - wtf.

                      Additionally I cant see the same trades in his live signal... Be careful with this EA.

                      Christophe Pa Trouillas
                      10569
                      Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.11.06 18:54
                      Hi tobias,
                      I am really sorry to read this. First, because we had changed all the setfiles 3 weeks ago to protect our and your accounts from the coming US elections and the geopolitical instability.
                      You should not have lost more than a max of 10% of your equity as a daily drawdown.
                      Unless you have used huge leverage of course. Second, because we had communicated in this private group on the risk of high volatility during the very DAY of the US election results.
                      We had urged to cut the algos in this group yesterday. Again I can only feel sorry for your account.
                      But we need to be clear to be fair.
                      Chris
                      Oemer Faruk Cebe
                      195
                      Oemer Faruk Cebe 2024.11.05 21:49 
                       

                      So far I'm very happy with everything. If they could make settings for my prop firm I'd be more than happy. I'll rate it again in the next few weeks.^^

                      Christophe Pa Trouillas
                      10569
                      Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.11.06 18:50
                      thanks Oemerc for your support ^^
                      This legitimate request has been fulfilled !-)
                      Jenny LK
                      1993
                      Jenny LK 2024.10.20 04:07 
                       

                      Great support and Team is professional. I'm satisfied with this EA. Back testing fully matches its live results. Money management is the key. Recommend.

                      Christophe Pa Trouillas
                      10569
                      Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.10.22 00:12
                      Thanks a lot Jenny for your support ^^
                      The new update will take into account your feedback.
                      Chris
                      Hei Ng
                      186
                      Hei Ng 2024.10.19 19:14 
                       

                      Just purchased this EA, reviewed author profile, the customization of the EA, sounds a promising one. Will do another review few months later.

                      Christophe Pa Trouillas
                      10569
                      Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.10.22 00:15
                      Thanks Hei,
                      We are here for the long term; so be sure we will do our best to answer all your expectations
                      Chris
                      Summ Top
                      1802
                      Summ Top 2024.10.15 15:35 
                       

                      I bought the EA, support is very good and quickly, after testing I will write the results

                      Christophe Pa Trouillas
                      10569
                      Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.10.15 16:32
                      Thanks for your support Daniil ^^^
                      Victor Chukwudumebi Ovorakpor
                      12810
                      Victor Chukwudumebi Ovorakpor 2024.10.09 00:46 
                       

                      Interesting diversified risk strategy pretty new on MT that I know; I paid to see more; the project seems serious

                      Christophe Pa Trouillas
                      10569
                      Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.10.09 18:47
                      Well Victor you were the last Early Bird to catch the 99€ deal ^^
                      Congratulations Next price Lifelong is now 199 €
                      Claudia Bohorquez
                      86
                      Claudia Bohorquez 2024.10.08 23:13 
                       

                      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                      Christophe Pa Trouillas
                      10569
                      Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.10.09 18:49
                      Hi Claudia,
                      Very honored from your second purchase.
                      You know now this is not by chance.
                      At your disposal
                      ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang
                      2190
                      ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang 2024.10.08 12:24 
                       

                      I have given up grid system for quite long time....and I though this's different strategy with "grid system"....unfortunately, after countless optimization, and also with developer's set files... but the results.....I still give up!

                      Michael Arthur Schorr
                      2169
                      Michael Arthur Schorr 2024.10.07 00:32 
                       

                      Recently bought it. The support team has been great, and the concept feels promising. I’ll check back with actual performance updates.

                      Christophe Pa Trouillas
                      10569
                      Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.10.09 18:44
                      Thanks Michael for this early support ^^
                      Wan Suryolaksono
                      2002
                      Wan Suryolaksono 2024.10.06 19:52 
                       

                      The concept of this EA, thru all of my knowledge now, is failed

                      Christophe Pa Trouillas
                      10569
                      Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.10.06 20:02
                      Thanks Wan,
                      We will do our best to meet your expectations.
                      Jorge Barba
                      135
                      Jorge Barba 2024.10.05 16:37 
                       

                      I used the seller''s very professionally-made indicator.so I have confidence he can do the same with this EA.

                      Christophe Pa Trouillas
                      10569
                      Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.10.06 19:59
                      Thanks a lot Jorge for your support.
                      So happy to read your satisfied with TrendDECODER ^^
                      Don't hesitate to distinguish us with a nice review then.
                      This would made our day ^^
                      Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
                      2407
                      Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.05 13:49 
                       

                      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                      Christophe Pa Trouillas
                      10569
                      Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.10.05 16:54
                      Hi Krzysztof,
                      Thanks a lot for your purchase ^^
                      This gives us a great boost as the night has been short for the launch ;-)
                      Steven H
                      192
                      Steven H 2024.10.05 11:30 
                       

                      Just bought it. According to Chris I am the #2 historical buyer; the support is serious and the concept quite convincing; I'll come back to give actual performances

                      Christophe Pa Trouillas
                      10569
                      Reply from developer Christophe Pa Trouillas 2024.10.05 12:09
                      Thanks a lot Steffan for your support; we really appreciate this and we will do the impossible to satisfy our #2 client ;-)
                      Hope #1 will show up soon ^^
                      Pressure is on us!
                      But as Djokovic says "Pressure is a privilege" right? ;-)
                      Reply to review