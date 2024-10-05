MetaShield EA MT5

Achieve consistent returns with a diversified portfolio EAs, solid backtesting and ongoing customer support.

The concept is to offer the combination of 2 worlds: portfolios EAs (optimising profit vs risk, minimizing drawdowns), and single optimized EAs (more risky of course but globally maximizing your trading potential).

After purchase, please send us a private message to get the other set files.

[ Set files and set-up guide | Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ]





Why choose this EA?

diversified portfolios

plug-and-trade presets

a matrix of alternative possible strategies

Highest ethical and rigorous standards in backtesting: see our commitments and backtest specs here

Trustworthy live performance

Durable high returns - Diversification with optimized portfolios of uncorrelated assets and market conditions

- Controlled risk management

- Robustness at core - Diversification with optimized portfolios of uncorrelated assets and market conditions- Controlled risk management- Robustness at core

Prop Firm friendly

Proximate and constant support

Regular Updates

- tailored to trade by all market conditions (trends / ranges / volatility)- and uncorrelated assets- to maximize high returns / low Drawdowns combination- adaptable to every trader's profile and personality: trading frequency / risk aversion / capitalisation- easy to understand configuration panel- reduced number of inputs- 100% qualitative data with no omissions- Zero manipulation of historical stop losses or take profits- No overfitting- thanks to our proprietary "Similarity Score" between Lives and Backtests- validated walk-forward and Monte Carlo simulations- Special settings to adapt the EA to your drawdown and profit targets- Specific optimization options to find set files that will help you to pass tests- Key statistics: % of challenges passed in the last year? How long it takes to pass the challenges? Would you have failed any challenge?- Whatever your expertise we are backing you to immediately go to market with our EA- As the market keeps changing, we will deliver the most optimized portfolios pre-sets- On a weekly basis





Prop Firm support

We specially care for PropFirm traders as we are also engaged in this great revolution.

We deliver single set files thatchallenge

Before purchasing, verify your Prop Firm rules and your challenge limitations which could be not to allow :

Holding positions overnight

Simultaneous trades

Trading during the news

High Frequency Trading

...





Backtest & Setup Guide

In all cases, we will deliver the corresponding set file for you.

Default asset: EURUSD M15

EURUSD M15 Supported assets: EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD, BTCUSD (coming soon)

EURUSD, XAUUSD, GBPUSD, BTCUSD (coming soon) Timeframe: M15 - M5 - M1

M15 - M5 - M1 Backtest History: 900 000 units (so x4 the mini Backtest History of 200 000 units)

900 000 units (so the mini Backtest History of 200 000 units) Tested period: January 2023 - September 2024, Every Ticks

January 2023 - September 2024, Every Ticks Minimum / Recommended deposit: $200 / $1000





Risk Warning

Be aware of the risks before purchasing this Expert Advisor

Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability

No trading system can win 100% of the time

please see also our post How not to be fooled when you buy an algo



